SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Malachi Smith led six teammates in double figures with his season high 27 points, seven 3-pointers and a team-leading eight rebounds on Saturday night, and No. 8 Gonzaga used a dominant first half to top Portland 115-75. Gonzaga (16-3, 5-0 West Coast Conference) never trailed, racing out to a 40-14 lead with 7:00 left in the first half, igniting a raucous home crowd who cheered on the Bulldogs to their NCAA-best 75th straight home victory, and 15th straight win over Portland.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 HOUR AGO