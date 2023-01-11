ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Flames score 4 goals in 2nd period, hold off Stars 6-5

DALLAS (AP) — Nazem Kadri’s team-best 17th goal and Chris Tanev’s first of the season were part of Calgary’s four-goal second period as the Flames hung on to beat the Dallas Stars 6-5 on Saturday. Andrew Mangiapane scored just 25 seconds into the game and Trevor...
DALLAS, TX
Hughes, Bratt lead Devils' 6-2 rout of Ducks

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jack Hughes had two goals and an assist, and Jesper Bratt also scored two goals in the New Jersey Devils' third straight victory, 6-2 over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Hughes got his 50th point of the season by scoring in New Jersey's three-goal...
NEWARK, NJ
Grzelcyk scores late as Bruins beat Maple Leafs 4-3

BOSTON (AP) — Matt Grzelcyk scored the tiebreaking goal with 1:16 left to give Boston a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday night and prevent the Bruins from losing back-to-back games for the first time all season. Toronto led 1-0 and 2-1 before Boston took its...
BOSTON, MA
Tatum, Celtics roll past Hornets for 6th straight victory

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 17 of his 33 points in a pivotal third quarter, Malcolm Brogdon added 30 points and the Boston Celtics beat the Charlotte Hornets 122-106 on Saturday night to push their winning streak to six. Al Horford had 16 points and Marcus Smart...
BOSTON, MA
Smith scores 27, leads No. 8 Gonzaga over Portland 115-75

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — Malachi Smith led six teammates in double figures with his season high 27 points, seven 3-pointers and a team-leading eight rebounds on Saturday night, and No. 8 Gonzaga used a dominant first half to top Portland 115-75. Gonzaga (16-3, 5-0 West Coast Conference) never trailed, racing out to a 40-14 lead with 7:00 left in the first half, igniting a raucous home crowd who cheered on the Bulldogs to their NCAA-best 75th straight home victory, and 15th straight win over Portland.
SPOKANE, WA
AP source: Hamlin visits teammates for 1st time since injury

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin visited with teammates at the Bills' facility on Saturday for the first time since being discharged from a Buffalo hospital, 12 days after the safety went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.
BUFFALO, NY
Titans interview Bears' Cunningham, Cards' Harris for GM job

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans interviewed Chicago assistant general manager Ian Cunningham and Quentin Harris, Arizona's vice president of player personnel, on Saturday for their general manager job. The Titans confirmed they concluded the latest interviews late Saturday afternoon, the third straight day the search committee headed...
NASHVILLE, TN

