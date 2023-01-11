ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Better hydration can help stave off chronic disease, new study says

By Jay Scott Smith
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31nm07_0kAPYyDk00

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Now that we’ve entered the new year, people have come up with a number of ways they want to get healthier. For a number of people, that includes drinking more water.

According to a new study from the National Institutes of Health , there’s something to that. The study suggests that well-hydrated adults have a lower risk of developing chronic diseases and may live longer than people who do not get enough fluids.

Drinking water helps prevent dehydration, maintain a normal body temperature, and can often ease constipation.

“Water is one of nature’s greatest gifts,” KYW Newsradio Medical Editor Brian McDonough says . “What we’re learning more and more is there is a protective effect of water and, most importantly, hydration.

“What it essentially does is keep your cells younger,” he adds. “People who drink more water each day retain a youthful look.”

Dr. McDonough says that despite it being readily available, it can be difficult for people to get enough during the day – including the old “eight glasses a day” adage.

He says you just have to start slow.

“If you have water with you throughout the day, periodically, just drink some of that water,” he says. “If you’re having a meal, drink water with it instead.”

“Honestly, water is one of the best resources we have.”

Listen to the entire conversation with Dr. Brian McDonough below.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kawc.org

What you need to know about gas stoves and health risks

Jeff Brady is a National Desk Correspondent based in Philadelphia, where he covers energy issues and climate change. Brady helped establish NPR's environment and energy collaborative which brings together NPR and Member station reporters from across the country to cover the big stories involving the natural world.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Local hospital unveils new center for victims of abuse

PHILADELPHIA - Patients seeking care after experiencing abuse will now have a dedicated new space at Jefferson Abington Hospital. Hospital staff and community partners held a ribbon cutting on Wednesday night in commemoration of the "Safe Center" opening to the public. While it’s considered to be part of the Emergency...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philasun.com

New walking tour reveals Philly’s brave Black community of the 1830s

ABOVE PHOTOFifteen fugitive slaves arriving in Philadelphia along the banks of the Schuylkill River in July 1856, Engraving from William Still’s history UNDERGROUND RAILROAD 1872 with modern watercolor. If the alleys that thread through Philadelphia from Broad Street to the waterfront, and from Locust Street to Catherine Street, could...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy