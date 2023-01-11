Better hydration can help stave off chronic disease, new study says

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — Now that we’ve entered the new year, people have come up with a number of ways they want to get healthier. For a number of people, that includes drinking more water.

According to a new study from the National Institutes of Health , there’s something to that. The study suggests that well-hydrated adults have a lower risk of developing chronic diseases and may live longer than people who do not get enough fluids.

Drinking water helps prevent dehydration, maintain a normal body temperature, and can often ease constipation.

“Water is one of nature’s greatest gifts,” KYW Newsradio Medical Editor Brian McDonough says . “What we’re learning more and more is there is a protective effect of water and, most importantly, hydration.

“What it essentially does is keep your cells younger,” he adds. “People who drink more water each day retain a youthful look.”

Dr. McDonough says that despite it being readily available, it can be difficult for people to get enough during the day – including the old “eight glasses a day” adage.

He says you just have to start slow.

“If you have water with you throughout the day, periodically, just drink some of that water,” he says. “If you’re having a meal, drink water with it instead.”

“Honestly, water is one of the best resources we have.”

Listen to the entire conversation with Dr. Brian McDonough below.