Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes Spark Romance Rumors With Intimate Photos
Looks like Kelsea Ballerini is leading with her heart first in 2023. All eyes are now on the country singer and Outer Banks star Chase Stokes after the pair was spotted attending the College Football National Championship Game at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles Jan. 9. In an Instagram post...
Kim Kardashian Unbothered By Ex-Husband Kanye West's Secret Marriage, Boards Private Jet With A Smile In First Sighting Since Ceremony
Kanye West, who? Business mogul Kim Kardashian was all smiles when she was seen boarding a private jet alongside her momager Kris Jenner and little sister Khloe Kardashian. It was the first sighting of the reality tv star since the shocking news that her ex-husband had remarried less than two months after their divorce was finalized, RadarOnline.com has learned. Fans were shocked to learn that while West, 45, — who changed his name to Ye — was laying low following backlash from his antisemitic remarks and string of bizarre behavior, the Chicago rapper had exchanged marriage vows with the longtime...
"Heartbroken" Nicolas Cage Believes Ex Lisa Marie Presley Has Been Reunited With Son Benjamin After Death
Watch: Stars Pay Tribute to Lisa Marie Presley After Her Sudden Death. Nicolas Cage is paying tribute to his late ex-wife Lisa Marie Presley. One day after the 54-year-old singer passed away in Los Angeles after possible cardiac arrest, the Leaving Las Vegas actor, who was married to Lisa for four months in 2002, spoke out about the "devastating news."
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed
Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
See Miss Universe 2022 Contestants Dazzle on Stage in Evening Gown and Swimwear Competition Photos
From swimwear to gowns, these 86 beauties are a vision no matter the attire. It's that time of the year again where women from all over the world are ready to face off and be crowned Miss Universe 2022, with the grand finale taking place at the New Orleans Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on Jan. 14.
Here's the Truth About Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Status at GMA3 Amid Exit Report
Watch: The Truth About Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' Alleged GMA3 Exit. Don't believe everything you read about Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. On Jan. 13, a report surfaced claiming the GMA3: What You Need to Know co-hosts would not be returning to the show following their hiatus. But according to an ABC spokesperson, there's no truth to that report.
Damson Idris Shares Cheeky PDA Photo With Lori Harvey Amid Romance Rumors
Watch: Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Get Cheeky Amid Romance Rumors. Snowfall star Damson Idris is sending an extra special birthday wish Lori Harvey's way. The actor, 31, celebrated the model's 26th birthday on Jan. 13 by sharing a photo of himself kissing her on the cheek, with his arms wrapped around her.
Chris Lane Shares Update on His and Lauren's Baby After Medical Scare
Watch: Newlyweds Lauren Bushnell & Chris Lane Reveal Wedding Secrets. Chris Lane is thanking fans for their support following a family health scare. The country singer shared that his and wife Lauren Bushnell Lane's baby boy, Baker, had been hospitalized, posting a photo to his Instagram Stories Jan. 11 of the entrance to an emergency room. He wrote, "Need some prayers for Baker to feel better!"
Elvis' Ex Linda Thompson Pens Heartbreaking Tribute to Lisa Marie
Elvis Presley's ex-girlfriend is expressing her heartbreak following his daughter Lisa Marie Presley's death. Following the singer's death on Jan. 12 at age 54 from a possible heart attack, Linda...
Euphoria's Storm Reid Appears to Confirm Romance With Deion Sanders' Son Shedeur
Watch: 2023 Golden Globes: Must-See Red Carpet Moments. The 19-year-old looked positively euphoric holding hands with Shedeur Sanders on the red carpet at the Jan 12 premiere of her new movie Missing at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema Downtown Los Angeles. For the event, Storm wore a stunning pink and red feathered...
Elvis Star Tom Hanks “Heartbroken” Over Lisa Marie Presley’s Death
Watch: Tom Hanks "Heartbroken" Over Lisa Marie Presley’s Death. Elvis star Tom Hanks is remembering Lisa Marie Presley's legacy. After the only child of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley died at the age of 54 on Jan. 12, the Elvis actor, on behalf of himself and his wife Rita Wilson, shared a few words paying tribute.
Garcelle Beauvais Reacts to Jennifer Coolidge's Desire to Join RHOBH
Watch: Why Jennifer Coolidge Would Want to Be a Part of RHOBH. Looks like Jennifer Coolidge wants a Beverly Hills diamond real bad. With Lisa Rinna and Diana Jenkins' recent departures from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, there's space for new ladies to join the Bravo series' upcoming season 13 cast. And after The White Lotus actress said she'd be down to join the reality show, star Garcelle Beauvais revealed what she thinks of the potential casting.
How Teen Mom Alum Chelsea Houska Made Her HGTV Dreams Come True
You know that idle fantasy you get when you've watch one too many HGTV shows? Like, I could totally flip houses. It can't be that hard. Yeah, Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer are...
Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel Crowned Miss Universe 2022
And the winner of the 2022 Miss Universe pageant is...Miss USA R'Bonney Gabriel. The beauty queen, a 28-year-old fashion designer, secured the title Jan. 14 at the annual international competition, which was held this year in New Orleans and aired on the Roku Channel. According to her Miss Universe profile,...
Zoey 101 Star Alexa Nikolas Slams Zoey 102 News After Protesting Against Nickelodeon
Watch: Daniella Monet Calls Out Nickelodeon for Sexualization. Alexa Nikolas is getting candid with her thoughts on the Zoey 101 revival movie. Following the Jan. 12 announcement that Jamie Lynn Spears and several members of the Zoey 101 cast would be returning to Pacific Coast Academy for a sequel movie on Paramount+, titled Zoey 102, their former co-star weighed in on the news on social media. And she did not hold back.
Cory Monteith’s Friend Reflects on Glee Star's Relationship With Lea Michele
Watch: Naya Rivera's Dad Speaks Out in The Price of Glee Docuseries Trailer. Justin Neill doesn't need to be in a glee club to sing Lea Michele's praises. Justin, who is a former roommate of late Glee star Cory Monteith, looked back on having a front-row seat the co-stars' relationship. According to Justin, the actress left a lasting, positive impression.
Christine Brown's Daughter Pitches a Sister Wives Spinoff
We have not seen the last of Christine Brown—at least if her daughter has anything to say about it. In November, the Sister Wives star announced her split from ex Kody Brown after more than 25...
Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher Prove They're Rom-Com Royalty in Your Place or Mine Trailer
Watch: Ashton Kutcher Details Twin Brother's Traumatic Near-Death Experience. Reese Witherspoon and Ashton Kutcher are telling the tale as old as time. The two stars are coming back to the rom-com world with their new Netflix movie Your Place Or Mine. In the Jan. 12 trailer, Debbie (Reese) and Peter...
Brandi Glanville Has the Perfect Take on Kyle Richards' Drama With Sisters Kim and Kathy Hilton
Watch: Brandi Glanville Reacts to Lisa Rinna & Diana Jenkins' RHOBH Exits. All families have their drama, but not every family's troubles are on TV for the world to see. For as many good times as Kyle Richards has had with her sisters Kim Richards and Kathy Hilton on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the three have had just as many hard times on the Bravo reality series—from Kyle and Kim's infamous season one limo fight to Kyle and Kathy's recent season 12 feud with Lisa Rinna. And the way RHOBH alum Brandi Glanville sees it, all their problems come down to a classic case of sibling rivalry.
