Evacuation warnings go out to riverbed residents in Santa Barbara County
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office Air Support Unit will be flying its helicopter over the Lompoc, Santa Ynez, and Santa Maria riverbed areas on Friday and Saturday.
SB Sheriff’s to conduct flyovers of Santa Ynez and Santa Maria riverbeds
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office will be doing fly-overs of the Santa Ynez and Santa Maria river areas to clear people occupying the riverbed ahead of the Cachuma Lake spillway release Saturday. The post SB Sheriff’s to conduct flyovers of Santa Ynez and Santa Maria riverbeds appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's air unit issuing flyover evacuation warnings over Lompoc Riverbed ahead of storm
A Santa Barbara County Sheriff Department helicopter is scheduled to fly over the Lompoc Riverbed on Friday and Saturday to issue evacuation warnings to residents occupying the area ahead of the impending storm system anticipated this weekend. While the National Weather Service reportedly does not expect the same volume of...
Local business in Santa Maria faces damages due to rainstorm
Next Level Spa-Lala owners say water made its way into the electrical units above the business and sparked a fire. The post Local business in Santa Maria faces damages due to rainstorm appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
New Times
Rancho Burro Donkey Sanctuary in Arroyo Grande seeks helping hands for donkey care
In a county where horses rule ranches, longtime Arroyo Grande residents Carlen and Jim Eckford have dedicated their lives to the welfare of donkeys. Starting with two pet donkeys in the early 2000s, the couple grew that care to include a series of rescues. Finally, in 2017, they registered as a nonprofit, and Rancho Burro Donkey Sanctuary was born.
Santa Barbara Independent
‘A Big “Wow” Moment’: Temporary Homeless Day Center Opens in Downtown Santa Barbara
Right in the heart of Santa Barbara’s central business district — next to the Masonic Lodge on East Carrillo Street — a temporary day center for homeless people has just opened at 12 East Carrillo Street. For years, such a center has been the holy grail for...
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara County preparing for weekend storms
Santa Barbara County and its cities are gearing up for another pair of storms expected to hit the area over the weekend, the first Friday night followed by a second storm Sunday, although with little, if any, break between them. The National Weather Service Office in Oxnard said the total...
calcoastnews.com
SLO County hit with road closures, fallen trees, flooding
Steady rains are falling across San Luis Obispo County on Saturday morning, taxing already overwhelmed public agencies. Even though only 1 to 4 inches of rain expected over the weekend, the ground is already soaked and resources are stretched. With increased flooding and wind gusts of up to 60 mph, more trees could fall.
Santa Barbara Independent
Cachuma Fills and Flood Gates to Open
In the wake of this year’s string of winter storms, Lake Cachuma is brimming and Santa Barbara County water officials are breathing a momentary sigh of relief that things are looking up for local water supplies. For the first time in 12 years, Cachuma is nearing full capacity, and a release is planned to avoid a spill over Bradbury Dam.
Flood Advisories for SLO, Santa Barbara counties
A Flood Advisory has been issued for San Luis Obispo County until 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 14.
Updates on highway and major road closures in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties
Amidst the waves of winter storms hitting the central coast, Caltrans and California Highway Patrol provides current updates on road closures in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Read the full story here. The post Updates on highway and major road closures in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
SLO County sheriffs continue search for boy missing near San Miguel
The search for a boy that was swept away in flood waters near San Miguel reached a fifth day Friday. The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office said that outside agencies have concluded their assistance with the search. Rescuers are looking for 5-year-old Kyle Doan, who's described as having short dirty blond hair, hazel eyes, is 4 feet tall and weighing 52 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket with a red liner, blue jeans, blue and gray Nike tennis shoes.
Rain brings more road closures for Central Coast
Several roads are closed across the Central Coast as another storm is bringing more rain to the area Saturday.
SLO County skate and clothing shop moves to larger downtown location
The business owner has been in Atascadero for more than 10 years serving the community with his all-around shop.
kcbx.org
Central Coast prepares for more heavy weather, but another "rare storm" is unlikely
The winter storm is picking back up on the Central Coast, with more rain on the forecast through Tuesday. The National Weather Service said the highest rain rates will likely be tomorrow and Monday, but that the Central Coast will not see extreme weather on the same scale as earlier this week.
syvnews.com
CAPA Pet of the Week: Stoney
Stoney is a seven-year-old female, gray and white Pit Bull Terrier mix available for adoption at the Santa Barbara Animal Center. Center staff say Stoney is a sweetheart who has a couple "dog buddies" she gets along but isn't a fan of shelter life. To check her out, view the available YouTube shorts at youtube.com/shorts/CWuibgRsS10 and youtube.com/shorts/qN1xtOm_lqM.
‘Vitamins for the clouds.’ Santa Barbara County turns to cloud seeding to boost rainfall
Studies show that cloud seeding has the potential to increase runoff into local lakes and reservoirs by as much as 20%.
Evacuation warning issued for Los Osos neighborhoods
San Luis Obispo County has issued an Evacuation Warning for residents in certain Los Osos neighborhoods due to flooding.
Local highway closures as of Friday
Caltrans has provided a list of major local highway closures as of Friday. For the latest information, check QuickMap.dot.ca.gov or download the QuickMap App on your phone.
Search for SLO County boy swept away in floodwaters continues despite rain, sheriff says
Five-year-old Kyle Doan has been missing since Monday.
