ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lompoc, CA

Comments / 0

Related
syvnews.com

Santa Barbara County preparing for weekend storms

Santa Barbara County and its cities are gearing up for another pair of storms expected to hit the area over the weekend, the first Friday night followed by a second storm Sunday, although with little, if any, break between them. The National Weather Service Office in Oxnard said the total...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

SLO County hit with road closures, fallen trees, flooding

Steady rains are falling across San Luis Obispo County on Saturday morning, taxing already overwhelmed public agencies. Even though only 1 to 4 inches of rain expected over the weekend, the ground is already soaked and resources are stretched. With increased flooding and wind gusts of up to 60 mph, more trees could fall.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Cachuma Fills and Flood Gates to Open

In the wake of this year’s string of winter storms, Lake Cachuma is brimming and Santa Barbara County water officials are breathing a momentary sigh of relief that things are looking up for local water supplies. For the first time in 12 years, Cachuma is nearing full capacity, and a release is planned to avoid a spill over Bradbury Dam.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Updates on highway and major road closures in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties

Amidst the waves of winter storms hitting the central coast, Caltrans and California Highway Patrol provides current updates on road closures in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Read the full story here. The post Updates on highway and major road closures in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
syvnews.com

SLO County sheriffs continue search for boy missing near San Miguel

The search for a boy that was swept away in flood waters near San Miguel reached a fifth day Friday. The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office said that outside agencies have concluded their assistance with the search. Rescuers are looking for 5-year-old Kyle Doan, who's described as having short dirty blond hair, hazel eyes, is 4 feet tall and weighing 52 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket with a red liner, blue jeans, blue and gray Nike tennis shoes.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
syvnews.com

CAPA Pet of the Week: Stoney

Stoney is a seven-year-old female, gray and white Pit Bull Terrier mix available for adoption at the Santa Barbara Animal Center. Center staff say Stoney is a sweetheart who has a couple "dog buddies" she gets along but isn't a fan of shelter life. To check her out, view the available YouTube shorts at youtube.com/shorts/CWuibgRsS10 and youtube.com/shorts/qN1xtOm_lqM.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy