The search for a boy that was swept away in flood waters near San Miguel reached a fifth day Friday. The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office said that outside agencies have concluded their assistance with the search. Rescuers are looking for 5-year-old Kyle Doan, who's described as having short dirty blond hair, hazel eyes, is 4 feet tall and weighing 52 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black puffer jacket with a red liner, blue jeans, blue and gray Nike tennis shoes.

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO