Mankato, MN

Courtland man displayed pistol in road rage incidents, charges say

Jan. 10—COURTLAND — A Courtland man reportedly displayed a pistol during a road rage incident on Highway 14 in December. Andrew Wallace Juberien, 32, was charged with two felonies for violent threats, two misdemeanors for assault and one misdemeanor for reckless driving Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.
COURTLAND, MN
2 arrested on warrants and other reports

Jan. 12—Police held Gee Pha, 34, on a local warrant at 12:37 p.m. Wednesday at 411 S. Broadway. Police arrested Sadie Jo Lewis, 34, on local warrants at 11:53 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Fountain Street and North First Avenue. Juveniles cited for e-cigarettes. Police cited one juvenile...
ALBERT LEA, MN
2 arrested after traffic stop and other reports

Jan. 11—Police arrested Shandani Monique Zamarripa, 32, on warrants and fifth-degree possession and Donald Maurice McCormick, 26, on a harassment restraining order violation, obstructing with force and driving after revocation after a traffic stop at 9:07 p.m. Tuesday on the 800 block of West William Street. Identity theft reported.
ALBERT LEA, MN

