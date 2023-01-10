Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Courtland man displayed pistol in road rage incidents, charges say
Jan. 10—COURTLAND — A Courtland man reportedly displayed a pistol during a road rage incident on Highway 14 in December. Andrew Wallace Juberien, 32, was charged with two felonies for violent threats, two misdemeanors for assault and one misdemeanor for reckless driving Friday in Blue Earth County District Court.
2 arrested on warrants and other reports
Jan. 12—Police held Gee Pha, 34, on a local warrant at 12:37 p.m. Wednesday at 411 S. Broadway. Police arrested Sadie Jo Lewis, 34, on local warrants at 11:53 p.m. Wednesday near the intersection of Fountain Street and North First Avenue. Juveniles cited for e-cigarettes. Police cited one juvenile...
2 arrested after traffic stop and other reports
Jan. 11—Police arrested Shandani Monique Zamarripa, 32, on warrants and fifth-degree possession and Donald Maurice McCormick, 26, on a harassment restraining order violation, obstructing with force and driving after revocation after a traffic stop at 9:07 p.m. Tuesday on the 800 block of West William Street. Identity theft reported.
Man charged with apartment stabbing faces new charges for stabbing in jail
Jan. 11—A man charged with stabbing three people in May at an apartment complex in Albert Lea was charged in Freeborn County District Court on Wednesday with stabbing one inmate and attempting to stab another in December in the Freeborn County jail. CK Kyle Kasio, 27, faces two counts...
