WMBF
Man charged in deadly Florence County motel shooting
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is now behind bars in connection to a deadly shooting last month in the Pee Dee. Online records show 37-year-old Brandon McFadden, of Florence, was booked into the Florence County Detention Center on Thursday and is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Man faces 6 counts of attempted murder in connection with Halloween night shooting in Conway
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police have charged an 18-year-old man in connection with a Halloween night shooting, according to warrants obtained by News13. Jamarion Dakwane Sherman of Conway allegedly shot into a home on Holly Loop that had six people inside. Police were called to the area at about 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 31 […]
WMBF
Deputies find heroin, marijuana in Florence County; 2 arrested
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were arrested after deputies found heroin and marijuana during a search in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said investigators and the department’s SWAT team executed a search warrant at a home on TV Road on Wednesday. Deputies added...
WMBF
Horry County police investigate shooting at Little River apartment complex
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) – Police are investigating a shooting at an apartment complex in the Little River area. An officer was called around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 3000 block of Horseshoe Road North for reports of a shooting. An incident report shows that when the officer arrived,...
Florence County man accused of stealing guns, compound bows from home, vehicles in July
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Florence County man is facing numerous theft charges after allegedly stealing items worth thousands of dollars from a home and vehicles in July, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Jimmy Joshua Lee, 32, of Scranton, is accused of stealing more than $3,000 worth of items on July 5 […]
Conway police investigate after man shot in the foot at business on Church Street
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Conway police are investigating after a man was recently shot in his left foot at a business on Church Street. According to a police report, the shooting happened at about 2 p.m. Friday in the 1700 block of Church Street. Police talked to the man who gave conflicting accounts of the […]
WMBF
Police investigate large fight, shooting outside 2 Myrtle Beach area bars
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after a person was shot outside of two bars in the Myrtle Beach area. Horry County police were called around 2:30 a.m. to Klockers Tavern and Barfields Bar and Grille along Highway 17 Bypass for a large fight that was happening outside.
1 hurt after shooting reported Tuesday night at Little River apartment complex, police report says
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt but declined to go to the hospital Tuesday night after a reported shooting at a Little River area apartment complex, according to an Horry County police report. Police were called at about 10:30 p.m. to N. Horseshoe Road after getting a report of a shooting and […]
abcnews4.com
Georgetown man faces 12-year sentence for drug, assault charges
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Georgetown man was sentenced Thursday for drug, burglary and assault charges, according to Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson. Travis Richard Gamble, 34, of Georgetown, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, burglary, and assault and battery. NEW: Man who used 'Grindr' app...
2 arrested in Florence County narcotics investigation
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Thursday afternoon that two arrests have been made by narcotics investigators. Mallorie Connor Lemacks, 26, of Hartsville, and Leroy Williams, Jr., 56, of Florence, were both arrested Wednesday and charged with trafficking in heroin and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, […]
2 injured in 5-vehicle crash on Highway 707 in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured in a five-vehicle crash Wednesday evening on Highway 707 in Horry County, according to officials. The crash happened at about 4:45 p.m. in the area of McDowell Shortcut Road, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The two people who were injured were taken to a hospital. […]
wpde.com
Crews extinguish commercial vehicle fire in Little River
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews were able to put out a commercial vehicle fire Wednesday afternoon in Little River. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 12:41 p.m. to the fire on Eversheen Drive. The fire was under control as of 1:30 p.m. Crews said no one...
SCHP investigating after pedestrian killed in Florence County hit and run
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was killed in a deadly hit-and-run Monday evening in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 6:15 p.m. Monday in the area of 233 East Ashby Road near Florence, SCHP said. The pedestrian was hit by an […]
abcnews4.com
Missing Georgetown County teenager has switched vehicles, deputies say
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A missing teenager in Georgetown County has likely switched vehicles, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office. Matthew Henry, 15, was last seen Saturday morning at his home on Old Cedar Loop in Pawleys Island, deputies said. Henry is 5 feet, 10 inches tall...
Person killed by hit-and-run driver in Florence County, South Carolina Highway Patrol says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) –Authorities are investigating after a person was killed by a hit-and-run driver early Monday evening in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 6:15 p.m. in the area of E. Ashby Road and N. Irby Street, troopers said. Troopers have not been able to provide […]
wpde.com
Deputies searching for truck involved in Florence County larceny
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County deputies are looking for a vehicle involved in larceny. Deputies said on Dec. 29, the pickup truck was seen at a business on Wall Street. The car appears to be a 2003-2006 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck with step rails and a large...
Lawsuit: Horry County Schools student fell out of moving bus at 20+ mph
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County Schools student fell out of a moving bus at a speed of at least 20 mph because the bus driver allegedly wasn’t paying attention, according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday by the student’s mother. On Feb. 15, 2022, the bus driver, identified in the lawsuit as John […]
Parent sues Horry County Schools after teacher, principal arrested in November
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to fix the name of Ocean Bay Elementary School. HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A parent of an Horry County Schools student filed a lawsuit Thursday against the district after a teacher and a principal were arrested in November. The parent, only identified in the lawsuit as John […]
Several Florence County roads blocked, closed on Tuesday
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Several roads were left either blocked or closed Tuesday afternoon in Florence County, according to a Florence County Emergency Management Facebook post. Alligator Road in Florence is closed at the bridge across Interstate 95, the post reads. Bridle Path Lane is also closed and there are detours in place for […]
WMBF
‘It should have come down’: Renaissance Towers lawsuit states board members knew of dangerous conditions, acted negligently
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Myrtle Beach welcomes millions of vacations each year, many of which stay in oceanfront properties. One of those properties is the Renaissance Towers. It currently sits vacant, after it was deemed unsafe by Horry County Code Enforcement and a private engineer hired by the building’s...
