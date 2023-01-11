ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

WMBF

Man charged in deadly Florence County motel shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man is now behind bars in connection to a deadly shooting last month in the Pee Dee. Online records show 37-year-old Brandon McFadden, of Florence, was booked into the Florence County Detention Center on Thursday and is charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Deputies find heroin, marijuana in Florence County; 2 arrested

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two people were arrested after deputies found heroin and marijuana during a search in the Pee Dee. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said investigators and the department’s SWAT team executed a search warrant at a home on TV Road on Wednesday. Deputies added...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Georgetown man faces 12-year sentence for drug, assault charges

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Georgetown man was sentenced Thursday for drug, burglary and assault charges, according to Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson. Travis Richard Gamble, 34, of Georgetown, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, burglary, and assault and battery. NEW: Man who used 'Grindr' app...
GEORGETOWN, SC
WBTW News13

2 arrested in Florence County narcotics investigation

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Thursday afternoon that two arrests have been made by narcotics investigators. Mallorie Connor Lemacks, 26, of Hartsville, and Leroy Williams, Jr., 56, of Florence, were both arrested Wednesday and charged with trafficking in heroin and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

2 injured in 5-vehicle crash on Highway 707 in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were injured in a five-vehicle crash Wednesday evening on Highway 707 in Horry County, according to officials. The crash happened at about 4:45 p.m. in the area of McDowell Shortcut Road, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. The two people who were injured were taken to a hospital. […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Crews extinguish commercial vehicle fire in Little River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews were able to put out a commercial vehicle fire Wednesday afternoon in Little River. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 12:41 p.m. to the fire on Eversheen Drive. The fire was under control as of 1:30 p.m. Crews said no one...
LITTLE RIVER, SC
WBTW News13

Several Florence County roads blocked, closed on Tuesday

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Several roads were left either blocked or closed Tuesday afternoon in Florence County, according to a Florence County Emergency Management Facebook post. Alligator Road in Florence is closed at the bridge across Interstate 95, the post reads. Bridle Path Lane is also closed and there are detours in place for […]
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC

