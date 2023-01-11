ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athol, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX 28 Spokane

Twin Falls County ticketholder wins $2 million in Mega Million draw

BOISE, Idaho – Lottery luck has found the Magic Valley again! The Idaho Lottery has confirmed that one large winning ticket sold in Twin Falls County matched all five of the first numbers in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions draw. The ticket includes Megaplier making it worth $2,000,000. Last night’s winning numbers were 2, 3, 19, 52, 58 and the Megaball was 16.
TWIN FALLS COUNTY, ID
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ $5.6 million in Oregon lottery prizes have gone unclaimed

You’d think someone would be sprinting to the lottery office to claim a $1 million prize. But more than two months after someone bought that winning ticket in Oregon, nobody has come forward. In fact, there is $5.6 million in unclaimed Oregon lottery prizes sitting out there waiting to...
OREGON STATE
a-z-animals.com

6 Dinosaurs that Lived in Idaho (And Where to See Fossils Today)

6 Dinosaurs that Lived in Idaho (And Where to See Fossils Today) Although Idaho is close to Montana, one of the states with the greatest number of dinosaur fossil finds, scientists have recovered relatively few fossils in this area. Much of Idaho spent at least some time underwater while dinosaurs roamed the planet. However, we do know about at least six different dinosaurs that lived in Idaho.
IDAHO STATE
hstoday.us

TSA Idaho Lists its Top Ten Prohibited Items Found in 2022

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has listed the Top 10 prohibited items found by security screening officers at two different Idaho airports – Boise Airport and Idaho Falls Regional Airport – in 2022. Each of these items was discovered during routine X-ray screening in the security checkpoint. Idaho’s...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
wild941.com

Someone In Florida Has A Winning Mega Millions Ticket

Congratulations to the person in Maine who won the $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot. The drawing was Friday night and the person who purchased the winning ticket is a lone winner. That jackpot is the second largest Mega Millions prize ever and the fourth largest in the history of the United States. The Mega Millions winning numbers were: 30-43-45-46-61. The Gold Mega Ball was 14 and The Megaplier was 2.
FLORIDA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover The Largest Pronghorn Ever Caught in Idaho

Although Idaho is often known as the place that grows potatoes here in the United States, it’s actually one of the most beautiful and ecologically rich states in all of the northwest. Some of the most magnificent animals in the United States live in Idaho, including moose, grizzly bears, the gray wolf, and more. Today, we are going to take a look at one of the more interesting animals in the United States; the pronghorn. Let’s discover the largest pronghorn caught in Idaho, plus learn about this amazing animal!
IDAHO STATE
NEWStalk 870

Is Winning $1.35 Billion Mega Jackpot in WA, OR, CA Guaranteed?

The estimated Mega Millions Jackpot on Friday, January 13th will be an estimated $1.35 Billion, the second largest in the game's history. Lottery ticket buyers in Washington, Oregon, and California will have a shot at winning, as each is among the 45 states participating, along with Washington DC and the US Virgin Islands. Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah do not participate.
CALIFORNIA STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Stimulus Payments: States In America Are Getting Stimulus Checks Up To $600, Is Your State One?

Many, but not all, states in the United States will receive another stimulus package in February. These payments are worth up to $600 and are designed to help residents cope with high inflation. This has created many problems and obstacles for all Americans trying to get the rent, groceries, and other necessities they need to survive. I don’t think inflation will go down any time soon.
IDAHO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho

If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
IDAHO STATE
KREM2

Commercial flights a possibility for Coeur d'Alene Airport

HAYDEN, Idaho — Thursday's rainy and cold weather meant quiet runways at the Coeur d'Alene Airport. But inside the Stancraft Jet Center, the facility was full of people looking to learn more about the possibility of a commercial terminal at Coeur d'Alene Airport. The informational meeting was hosted by...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
eastidahonews.com

Idaho lawmaker ‘embarrassed,’ sorry for comparing women to dairy cows

BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Newly elected Idaho Rep. Jack Nelsen, R-Jerome, apologized Thursday for saying in his first committee meeting that experience milking cows informed his opinions on women’s health. Nelsen said he’s “embarrassed” and “offended others.”. “The way I phrased my statement about...
IDAHO STATE
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Spokane local news

 https://www.krem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy