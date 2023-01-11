Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
proclaimerscv.com
Relief Checks: Up to $3,300 Are Waiting for Eligible Americans Starting Next Week
Alaska – $3,284 by mid-January. Since the fall, Alaska has been providing support to its citizens, and it will do so again this month through checks. The state compels residents to apply yearly for a Permanent Fund Dividend (PFD), which distributes an amount of oil earnings to Alaskans. It...
FOX 28 Spokane
Twin Falls County ticketholder wins $2 million in Mega Million draw
BOISE, Idaho – Lottery luck has found the Magic Valley again! The Idaho Lottery has confirmed that one large winning ticket sold in Twin Falls County matched all five of the first numbers in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions draw. The ticket includes Megaplier making it worth $2,000,000. Last night’s winning numbers were 2, 3, 19, 52, 58 and the Megaball was 16.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ $5.6 million in Oregon lottery prizes have gone unclaimed
You’d think someone would be sprinting to the lottery office to claim a $1 million prize. But more than two months after someone bought that winning ticket in Oregon, nobody has come forward. In fact, there is $5.6 million in unclaimed Oregon lottery prizes sitting out there waiting to...
9 Idaho Cities Where Home Prices Are Soaring
Idaho has experienced a population surge in recent years. From 2020 to 2021, the state led the U.S. in growth, with Americans moving to The Gem State to access affordable housing, natural beauty, safe...
Oregon Mega Millions winner claims $1 million prize as $1.35 billion jackpot grows
A Eugene resident claimed his $1 million prize Wednesday in the Mega Millions drawing, lottery officials said Thursday. Zehao Chen purchased the ticket that matched five of the six winning numbers in Tuesday’s drawing, Oregon Lottery officials said. Chen will take home around $680,000 after state and federal taxes.
a-z-animals.com
6 Dinosaurs that Lived in Idaho (And Where to See Fossils Today)
6 Dinosaurs that Lived in Idaho (And Where to See Fossils Today) Although Idaho is close to Montana, one of the states with the greatest number of dinosaur fossil finds, scientists have recovered relatively few fossils in this area. Much of Idaho spent at least some time underwater while dinosaurs roamed the planet. However, we do know about at least six different dinosaurs that lived in Idaho.
hstoday.us
TSA Idaho Lists its Top Ten Prohibited Items Found in 2022
The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has listed the Top 10 prohibited items found by security screening officers at two different Idaho airports – Boise Airport and Idaho Falls Regional Airport – in 2022. Each of these items was discovered during routine X-ray screening in the security checkpoint. Idaho’s...
Study Says Idaho Is The Most Boring State For A Very Lame Reason
Idaho is full of things to do - just ask anyone from Idaho. But, if you ask people from other states you won't get the same answer. In fact - a new study says Idaho is the most boring state. Study Says Idaho Is Boring. If this recent study by...
wild941.com
Someone In Florida Has A Winning Mega Millions Ticket
Congratulations to the person in Maine who won the $1.35B Mega Millions jackpot. The drawing was Friday night and the person who purchased the winning ticket is a lone winner. That jackpot is the second largest Mega Millions prize ever and the fourth largest in the history of the United States. The Mega Millions winning numbers were: 30-43-45-46-61. The Gold Mega Ball was 14 and The Megaplier was 2.
a-z-animals.com
Discover The Largest Pronghorn Ever Caught in Idaho
Although Idaho is often known as the place that grows potatoes here in the United States, it’s actually one of the most beautiful and ecologically rich states in all of the northwest. Some of the most magnificent animals in the United States live in Idaho, including moose, grizzly bears, the gray wolf, and more. Today, we are going to take a look at one of the more interesting animals in the United States; the pronghorn. Let’s discover the largest pronghorn caught in Idaho, plus learn about this amazing animal!
Rejected Personalized License Plates In Idaho
Personalized license plates in Idaho are a highly governed and censored item. Your personalized plate can't be vulgar, offensive, hateful, or profane. That doesn't stop people from trying.
Is Winning $1.35 Billion Mega Jackpot in WA, OR, CA Guaranteed?
The estimated Mega Millions Jackpot on Friday, January 13th will be an estimated $1.35 Billion, the second largest in the game's history. Lottery ticket buyers in Washington, Oregon, and California will have a shot at winning, as each is among the 45 states participating, along with Washington DC and the US Virgin Islands. Alabama, Alaska, Hawaii, Nevada, and Utah do not participate.
proclaimerscv.com
Stimulus Payments: States In America Are Getting Stimulus Checks Up To $600, Is Your State One?
Many, but not all, states in the United States will receive another stimulus package in February. These payments are worth up to $600 and are designed to help residents cope with high inflation. This has created many problems and obstacles for all Americans trying to get the rent, groceries, and other necessities they need to survive. I don’t think inflation will go down any time soon.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California store
Luck was on one California lottery player’s side during the recent Mega Millions drawing. According to the California Lottery, one California winning ticket matched five numbers in the January 10, 2023 drawing. That ticket is worth $3,970,609.
Check your Mega Millions numbers: $1M winning tickets sold in Pa., NJ
There aren’t any overnight billionaires, but some in our region are now millionaires. Two tickets sold in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, respectively, won $1 million prizes in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing.
Commercial flights a possibility for Coeur d'Alene Airport
HAYDEN, Idaho — Thursday's rainy and cold weather meant quiet runways at the Coeur d'Alene Airport. But inside the Stancraft Jet Center, the facility was full of people looking to learn more about the possibility of a commercial terminal at Coeur d'Alene Airport. The informational meeting was hosted by...
eastidahonews.com
Idaho lawmaker ‘embarrassed,’ sorry for comparing women to dairy cows
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Newly elected Idaho Rep. Jack Nelsen, R-Jerome, apologized Thursday for saying in his first committee meeting that experience milking cows informed his opinions on women’s health. Nelsen said he’s “embarrassed” and “offended others.”. “The way I phrased my statement about...
'I don't see this as anything for blame' | Sister of murdered nurse meets with suspect's family
SPOKANE, Wash. — Doug Brant was more than a brother. His sister Trudy says he was her best friend. "To not really be a sister anymore, I was a sister, that's really hard," Trudy said. Doug, a Providence Home Health caregiver, died a horrific death last December. Police say...
2 Winning Mega Millions Tickets Sold in New York, Jackpot Now Second Largest in History
No one hit the big Mega Millions jackpot but there were two winning tickets sold in New York. One is worth $3 million and the other is a million-dollar winner. The winning numbers for the January 10 Mega Millions drawing were:. 7-13-14-15-18 +9. There were three $3 million winners, including...
KREM2
Spokane, WA
17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Spokane local newshttps://www.krem.com/
Comments / 0