Swampscott’s defense sends Rockport home

Swampscott’s girls basketball team took a massive lead early, holding the Vikings to two points in the first quarter, and the Big Blue (4-4) won 42-24 on their home-court to end a three-game skid.

Despite coming out of the gates on fire, head coach Katelyn Leonard liked what she saw on the defensive end.

“All season long, we have been stressing defense. That is what is going to win us games,” Leonard said.

“I think it [the fast start] was important for our confidence, and for us to get settled into the game. That was something we wanted to do,” Leonard said.

There was one player in particular who was everywhere on the defensive end: Jessica Ford. Ford was on the ground fighting for loose balls, battling for rebounds, and had active hands all night, pickpocketing the Vikings leading to several fast breaks.

“I like to call her our Marcus Smart,” Leonard said. “She does all the little things. She’s on the floor, she’s getting steals, and that translates to really good offense.”

Not only did Ford’s energy translate on defense, but she was lights out shooting the ball. In the first quarter, Ford (11 points) scored eight points – half of Swampscott’s total in the first quarter.

Leonard was full of praise for the hard work Ford has been putting in, adding every game she develops into a better player.

Ford was the beneficiary of several unselfish plays from the Big Blue.

“We always talk about giving up that good shot for a great shot,” Leonard said. “I thought tonight – we did that. It really helped us on our fast break.”

Swampscott went into halftime leading 27-9. It’d be easy for a team to get complacent with that kind of lead, but the Big Blue continued to thwart Rockport’s offense. Swampscott allowed just four points in the third quarter and kept spreading the ball around on offense.

Swampscott had 10 different scorers on Tuesday night, much to the delight of Leonard.

“It was a great team effort. We were very unselfish and everyone contributed,” Leonard said.

The Big Blue’s next three games will be at home with their next one being against Marblehead on Friday night with tip-off scheduled for 7 p.m.

Swampscott’s leading scorers

Ford: 11

Samantha Ward: 10

Lexi Farnum: 4

Victoria Quagrello: 3

May Raymond: 3

Lauren Labrador: 3

Anna LoGiudice: 2

Afia Bottari: 2

Aniyah Ross-Everett 2

Lilian Gosselin: 2

