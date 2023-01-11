ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Emergency SNAP Benefits Extended For Final Time

HONOLULU, Hawaiʻi - The governor signed a sixth emergency proclamation to extend federal funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotment benefits. (BIVN) – A sixth emergency relief period has been declared by Governor Josh Green, with the intention of relieving food insecurity in Hawaiʻi during the...
HAWAII STATE
$300 Tax Refund for Hawaii Residents- Do You Need to Do Anything?

The Department of Taxation has recently announced that payments will begin this month, so to make this your refund as smooth as possible, here’s what you need to know:. Earlier last year, Governor Ige signed Act 115 into law, which authorized the State of Hawaii Department of Taxation to issue a one-time tax refund to qualify resident taxpayers who have filed an individual income tax return for the year 2021 tax that filed before December 31, 2022.
HAWAII STATE
$294 Million Hawaii Tax Refunds Are Coming To Taxpayers’ Doorstep – Are You Qualified?

Tuesday, according to Gov. David Ige, Hawaii taxpayers are expected to get a tax refund of $100 or $300 via direct deposit or by mail next week. Residents who file an income tax return this year are eligible to receive the tax rebate. Those who submitted their returns by July 31 should receive direct deposits by September 21 and mailed rebates by October, according to Ige. Taxpayers who file before December 31 will receive them at a later date.
HAWAII STATE
Legislators push to legalize marijuana in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii legislators and advocates in support of legalizing marijuana are feeling optimistic about their goals in 2023, mainly because Gov. Josh Green is in support of legalizing the drug. They feel that with his support legalization is more possible than ever.
HAWAII STATE
US Military Returns Land On Molokai Island To Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. military and Hawaii officials said Friday the Air Force has returned 363 acres it leased on Molokai Island to the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, opening the possibility Native Hawaiians could move onto the land. The department administers lands under a century-old U.S. law...
HAWAII STATE
Campaign Spending Commission fines shadowy PAC over print advertisement

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Campaign Spending Commission on Wednesday voted to issue a $3,750 fine to a shadowy political action committee supporting former gubernatorial candidate Vicky Cayetano. The commission also concluded that the Victory Calls 2022 PAC made $39,000 in excess contributions to Cayetano’s campaign. “Probable cause exists...
HAWAII STATE
State official addressing Kaua‘i women’s issues next week

The head of a statewide government agency will visit the Garden Isle next on Jan. 18 to speak at the Kauaʻi County Committee on the Status of Women’s first public meeting of the year. Khara Jabola-Carolus, Executive Director of the Hawaiʻi State Commission on the Status of Women,...
Hawaii Hospital Giant Reaches Tentative Deal With Nurses

Nurses at Straub Medical Center got a New Year’s gift this week in the form of a tentative agreement that union leaders say includes provisions that will make working easier for caregivers and provide better treatment for patients. But it remains to be seen whether the concessions will be enough to sway the 400-member union.
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu Civil Beat is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt news organization dedicated to cultivating an informed body of citizens, all striving to make Hawaii a better place to live.

