Read full article on original website
Related
Hawaii’s Governor Vowed To Cut Homelessness. Will The Legislature Go Along?
Expanding access to mental health aid and boosting existing homeless services in Hawaii are some of the top priorities homeless service providers and outreach workers want state lawmakers to address this year. Gov. Josh Green has promised to prioritize the issue and included a request for more than $25 million...
bigislandvideonews.com
Emergency SNAP Benefits Extended For Final Time
HONOLULU, Hawaiʻi - The governor signed a sixth emergency proclamation to extend federal funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) emergency allotment benefits. (BIVN) – A sixth emergency relief period has been declared by Governor Josh Green, with the intention of relieving food insecurity in Hawaiʻi during the...
Hawaii’s Farms Are Small And Hard To Sustain. Can Tax Incentives Help?
A suite of bills to boost agriculture is set to be introduced this coming legislative session with the goal of bringing Hawaii closer to other states when it comes to helping farmers. Transportation, organic operations, kalo farming and workforce retention are priority issues in the bills, which will be put...
Hawaii gets over 363 acres of land back from military
The USAF leased the lands from DHHL under a 25-year lease for an annual cost of $40,270. This lease expired at the end of 2022.
orangeandbluepress.com
$300 Tax Refund for Hawaii Residents- Do You Need to Do Anything?
The Department of Taxation has recently announced that payments will begin this month, so to make this your refund as smooth as possible, here’s what you need to know:. Earlier last year, Governor Ige signed Act 115 into law, which authorized the State of Hawaii Department of Taxation to issue a one-time tax refund to qualify resident taxpayers who have filed an individual income tax return for the year 2021 tax that filed before December 31, 2022.
orangeandbluepress.com
$294 Million Hawaii Tax Refunds Are Coming To Taxpayers’ Doorstep – Are You Qualified?
Tuesday, according to Gov. David Ige, Hawaii taxpayers are expected to get a tax refund of $100 or $300 via direct deposit or by mail next week. Residents who file an income tax return this year are eligible to receive the tax rebate. Those who submitted their returns by July 31 should receive direct deposits by September 21 and mailed rebates by October, according to Ige. Taxpayers who file before December 31 will receive them at a later date.
KITV.com
Legislators push to legalize marijuana in Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii legislators and advocates in support of legalizing marijuana are feeling optimistic about their goals in 2023, mainly because Gov. Josh Green is in support of legalizing the drug. They feel that with his support legalization is more possible than ever.
Hawaii Is Struggling To Meet A Deadline To Reduce Leased Office Space
When the pandemic demonstrated that working from home can be a viable option, the Hawaii Legislature passed a law requiring the state to reduce the amount of office space it leases by 10% in five years. The idea was employees can function efficiently by teleworking and the state can save on rent.
US Military Returns Land On Molokai Island To Hawaii
HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. military and Hawaii officials said Friday the Air Force has returned 363 acres it leased on Molokai Island to the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, opening the possibility Native Hawaiians could move onto the land. The department administers lands under a century-old U.S. law...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Campaign Spending Commission fines shadowy PAC over print advertisement
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Campaign Spending Commission on Wednesday voted to issue a $3,750 fine to a shadowy political action committee supporting former gubernatorial candidate Vicky Cayetano. The commission also concluded that the Victory Calls 2022 PAC made $39,000 in excess contributions to Cayetano’s campaign. “Probable cause exists...
Banyan Tree Wasp Infestation Highlights Urban Decay In Hilo Waterfront
HILO, Hawaii Island — An iconic section of Hawaii island is slowly dying and with it, an important piece of the state’s history. Invasive wasps coupled with government bureaucracy and complex social ills have contributed to the degeneration of Banyan Drive, one of Hawaii’s most famous roadways.
kauainownews.com
State official addressing Kaua‘i women’s issues next week
The head of a statewide government agency will visit the Garden Isle next on Jan. 18 to speak at the Kauaʻi County Committee on the Status of Women’s first public meeting of the year. Khara Jabola-Carolus, Executive Director of the Hawaiʻi State Commission on the Status of Women,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Task force: State has lost battle to eradicate coconut rhinoceros beetle on Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The head of the state’s Coconut Rhinoceros Beetle Task Force says the state has lost the battle to eradicate the pests on Oahu ― and is now moving resources toward preventing its spread to other islands. The large beetles, with their characteristic horns, are a...
hawaiinewsnow.com
DOH confirms presence of ‘Kraken’ COVID variant through wastewater testing
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s Department of Health is tracking a new highly contagious COVID subvariant known as “The Kraken,” which now makes up about 30% of all cases across the country. Public health experts believe it could be the next dominant strain worldwide and DOH officials confirmed...
Hawaii Hospital Giant Reaches Tentative Deal With Nurses
Nurses at Straub Medical Center got a New Year’s gift this week in the form of a tentative agreement that union leaders say includes provisions that will make working easier for caregivers and provide better treatment for patients. But it remains to be seen whether the concessions will be enough to sway the 400-member union.
KITV.com
5 new COVID-related deaths, 1,343 new infections recorded in Hawaii, DOH reports
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) reported 5 new deaths related to COVID-19 and 1,343 new infections over the last seven days in Hawaii. The total number of deaths stands at 1,770. The statewide test positivity rate is 7.5%. -- the positivity rate in Honolulu County...
Turning to local farms amid high Hawaii egg prices
"Budget, budget, budget. You tend to use it more for other things than food so, you got to go places where you can shop conveniently and be happy," Aiea resident Joe Black said.
Hawaii Kids ‘Connect These Dots’ To Understand Climate Change
Michelle Pieper has been struggling to make sustainability exciting for kids. The Hawaiian language teacher at Nanakuli Intermediate and High School says she tried talking about composting and climate change with her students, but they seemed indifferent to the idea of “saving Mother Earth.”. Pieper knew she needed to...
hawaiinewsnow.com
A loaf of bread for $10.99? Inflation might be easing but sticker shock is still real
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Inflation might be easing, but anyone who has gone grocery shopping lately knows prices for common staples are still high ― especially on the neighbor islands. At a KTA Superstore in Hilo, for example, the price for a loaf of bread recently was $10.99. And that...
Egg prices up: Thinking of owning chickens in Hawaii?
Although there are feral chickens walking around Hawaii, owning chickens that produce farm fresh eggs daily is very different.
Honolulu Civil Beat
Honolulu, HI
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Honolulu Civil Beat is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt news organization dedicated to cultivating an informed body of citizens, all striving to make Hawaii a better place to live.https://www.civilbeat.org/
Comments / 0