The Department of Taxation has recently announced that payments will begin this month, so to make this your refund as smooth as possible, here’s what you need to know:. Earlier last year, Governor Ige signed Act 115 into law, which authorized the State of Hawaii Department of Taxation to issue a one-time tax refund to qualify resident taxpayers who have filed an individual income tax return for the year 2021 tax that filed before December 31, 2022.

HAWAII STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO