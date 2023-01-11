Read full article on original website
Fan ejected from college game for holding up a 'Please Go To Texas' signAsh JurbergLexington, KY
Earthquake rattles Central Kentucky with 2.6 magnitude tremor and frightens residentsEdy ZooKentucky State
4 Amazing Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From LexingtonTed RiversLexington, KY
COLUMN: Cut the Coachspeak — Kentucky is Atrocious
Add Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes to the list of skippers that aren't taking the visual downfall of Kentucky basketball without a few grains of salt. After Barnes' Volunteers scuffled their way to a 77-68 victory over Vanderbilt at home on Tuesday night, the eighth-year coach down in Rocky ...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky held off Georgia for prized recruit Anthony Brown
The Kentucky Wildcats are trying to add the finishing pieces to their 2023 recruiting class before National Signing Day in February. One player already signed for the Cats next season is three-star wide receiver Anthony Brown. Brown committed to Kentucky early in the process after seeing what Kentucky did on...
It's gotten so bad at Kentucky, even Wildcat fans are urging John Calipari to leave
Only three days after the Alabama student section gleefully taunted him with chants of “Cal to Texas,” John Calipari suffered an even worse indignity. This time it was a Kentucky fan urging him to take the Longhorns job. WKYT's Samantha Valentino of a man with a sign that...
What's gone so wrong for John Calipari and Kentucky?
Each time Kentucky looks to have hit rock bottom, the Wildcats manage to find a new one. First it was the 9-16 2020 season, then it was last year's NCAA Tournament loss to Saint Peter's. Now it's Tuesday's inexplicable loss to a South Carolina game that limped into Lexington as a 20-point underdog and handed out a 71-68 loss to the home team. Kentucky has slipped to 10-6 overall with a 1-3 record in SEC play, its worst conference start since 1986-87.
aseaofblue.com
Calipari and Wildcats recap South Carolina: Oscar calls it “Probably the worst loss in the history of Kentucky”
The Kentucky Wildcats took a brutal loss to South Carolina on Tuesday in a 71-68 defeat as 20-point favorites in Vegas. The Gamecocks came to Lexington regarded as the worst team in SEC. In the game prior, they lost by 40 at home to Tennessee. The Wildcats struggled in a...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Justin Rogers, former Kentucky DL, announces SEC transfer commitment
Justin Rogers is staying in the SEC. The former Kentucky defensive lineman is headed to The Plains to play for Auburn. Rogers shared the big news on Twitter. Rogers heads to Auburn after 3 seasons with the Wildcats. He played in 33 games for Mark Stoops’ troops, recording 60 tackles and 3 sacks at UK.
aseaofblue.com
Where does Kentucky go from here?
After a 26-point point embarrassment on Saturday, the Kentucky Wildcats returned to Rupp Arena as a 20-points favorite to play the South Carolina Gamecocks, in what was expected to be a “pick-me-up” game. However, that was far from the case. The start of the game felt like a...
Kentucky fan with anti-John Calipari sign gets in trouble
A fan who attended Tuesday night’s Kentucky-South Carolina game ended up leaving after his sign caused a disturbance. The Wildcats lost 71-68 at Rupp Arena in Lexington to the Gamecocks, who entered the game with a sub-.500 record. One fan attending the game brought a sign that said, “Please Go to Texas.” Fan escorted out... The post Kentucky fan with anti-John Calipari sign gets in trouble appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
thecomeback.com
Kentucky basketball fan nearly detained for absurd reason
Rupp Arena security nearly detained a Kentucky basketball fan for what’s surely an absurd reason. The Wildcats sputtered and fell 71-68 to the woeful South Carolina Gamecocks Tuesday night, in the latest embarrassing loss for Kentucky and John Calipari this season. They have taken their lumps this year and have yet to score a quality win over a high-major program. They’ve lost to many though and have a date with No. 5 Tennessee this weekend, so it isn’t getting any easier.
College Basketball World Reacts To Kentucky's Upset Loss
The Kentucky Wildcats entered tonight's home game against the South Carolina Gamecocks as a 19.5-point favorite. They left the game at Rupp Arena with a three-point loss to the SEC rival. Shooting a ridiculous 55% from behind the three-point arc, the Gamecocks came into Lexington and notched a ...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky fan ejected from Wildcats game vs. South Carolina game for 'Please Go To Texas' sign aimed toward John Calipari
Kentucky’s game against South Carolina has taken a bit of a turn. The Wildcats trailed the Gamecocks, 42-32, at halftime. Kentucky is looking to avoid its 1st loss at Rupp Arena this season. Meanwhile, South Carolina is coming off of a blowout loss to Tennessee on Saturday that saw it score 42 points all game.
John Calipari calls out haters after devastating loss at Rupp Arena vs South Carolina
The Kentucky Wildcats absorbed yet another painful blow to their season, as they suffered a 71-68 loss at Rupp Arena at the hands of the South Carolina Gamecocks Tuesday night. It was the second loss in a row for Kentucky basketball, which lost to the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa, 78-52, last Saturday.
CBS Sports
Kentucky vs. South Carolina: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
Current Records: South Carolina 7-8; Kentucky 10-5 The Kentucky Wildcats and the South Carolina Gamecocks will face off in an SEC clash at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 10 at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Both teams were wiped off the court in their previous games and will be looking to bounce back in a big way.
WATCH: Liam Coen's First Press Conference Since Becoming Kentucky Offensive Coordinator for Second Time
Kentucky football's new — yet familiar — offensive coordinator Liam Coen spoke with reporters on Thursday afternoon for the first time since his return to Lexington was announced. Coen spoke on the decision to return, how he's different now than in 2021, NC State transfer quarterback Devin ...
At least 40 still missing people from 2022, 5 from Fayette County
The National Missing and Unidentified Persons System lists 40 open missing person cases in Kentucky from 2022.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
WLKY.com
Earthquake recorded in central Kentucky, felt throughout several cities
BURGIN, Ky. — It was a wild weather morning in Kentucky. In the Louisville region, there were heavy rains, hail and even tornado warnings. And just off to the east, there was even an earthquake. According to the U.S. Geological Survey reports, a 2.6 magnitude earthquake was detected Thursday...
modernfarmer.com
Meet the Farmer Helping Black Kentuckians Return to Their Agricultural Roots
“Produce with a purpose” is how Ashley Smith describes her vision for Black Soil, the agribusiness she co-founded that links individuals and families with Black growers and producers across Kentucky. Smith says it evokes a sense of nostalgia and pride of place. “These moments actively bring to life our mission of taking them back to their heritage and legacy in agriculture,” says Smith.
2 Kentucky Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin released a list of the worst cities for bed bugs for 2023.
WKYT 27
Kentucky couple headed back to retirement after lottery win
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky couple hit it big in the lottery. “I always dreamed of doing this,” a Frankfort man said after he and his wife won $225,000 on a Kentucky Lottery Cash Ball 225 ticket. Kentucky Lottery officials say the couple, who wish to remain anonymous,...
Comments / 2