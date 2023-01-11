DeAsia Green's father, DeAndre Green, was killed in 2010 A missing 15-year-old girl was found fatally shot in an alley in Toledo, Ohio, and her mother is calling for justice. DeAsia Green, 15, was found on Jan. 9. Police are investigating her death as homicide, but no arrests have been made and no suspects have been announced. Police say DeAsia was last seen at her home on Dec. 31. Her family has said they planned to pick her up at a friend's house on Jan 3, but when they...

