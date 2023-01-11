Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
2 Towns in Ohio Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensOhio State
Diego Pavia led Bowl Victory for the Las Cruces Based New Mexico State AggiesAlamogordo Conservative DailyLas Cruces, NM
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ToledoTed RiversToledo, OH
3 Great Pizza Places In ToledoTed RiversToledo, OH
Boca Raton Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoca Raton, FL
Related
13abc.com
TFRD investigates two structure fires
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Fire Rescue Department was on the scene of a structure fire this morning. The fire took place around the 900 block of Hamilton Street. The fire started at one house and spread to the other, TFRD says. TFRD confirmed that both houses were vacant...
13abc.com
Norwalk OVI crash
‘False threat’ leads law enforcement to search Ottawa Hills H.S. for shooter. ‘False threat’ leads law enforcement to search Ottawa Hills H.S. for shooter. Rounding out the week with a few flurries, then it's a mostly sunny Saturday in store. Dan Smith explains.
Police, multiple emergency crews respond to Ottawa Hills High School Friday morning
OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue and Toledo police are responding to Ottawa Hills High School regarding an incident that began on a call for a person shot at approximately 8 a.m. Friday. Police are advising people to avoid the area. Crews have blocked off the area...
13abc.com
WATCH: Pedestrian narrowly evades being hit by OVI suspect who crashes into tree
NORWALK, Ohio (WTVG) - A pedestrian walking on Woodlawn Avenue in Norwalk was able to jump out of the way at the last second as a suspected OVI driver came barreling down the street Wednesday afternoon. That driver, Joseph A. Smith, 45, ended up crashing into a tree and was...
13abc.com
False shooter threat call released in Ottawa Hills HS apparent swatting case
OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio (WTVG) - Law enforcement officials are investigating a false active shooter threat at Ottawa Hills High School on Friday, according to Ottawa Hills Police Chief John Wenzlick. The unknown caller falsely told dispatchers they were bringing an automatic weapon to the school to get revenge on a teacher, according to audio officials released late Friday afternoon. The audio of that call is available in full in the video at the bottom of this story. TRIGGER WARNING: Some viewers may find the content disturbing.
WANE-TV
OSHP: 3 taken to hospital in Defiance County crash
DEFIANCE COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash that happened Friday at approximately 5:10 p.m. in Washington Township. The crash happened at the intersection of Mulligan’s Bluff Road and state Route 15. According to the OSHP, 22-year-old Nicholas A. Jacob...
Report of shooting at Ottawa Hills school a hoax, police said
OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — Reports of a shooting at Ottawa Hills High School Friday morning were a hoax, police have said. The reports of a shooting around 8 a.m. sent police and fire officials from Ottawa Hills and surrounding departments to respond to the school and prompted concern among parents and the community.
A lot of violence and shootings: Toledo's youth share concerns in city-organized forum series
TOLEDO, Ohio — As Toledo police continue to work on two cases involving the death of three Toledo teenagers, young people across the city are being encouraged to come together voice their concerns and ideas through the Youth Be Heard sessions, a series of forums dedicated to starting conversations on youth violence with youth.
13abc.com
Jury convicts man in murder of Sylvania woman
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - After a three-day trial, a jury convicted a man in the 2022 Easter Sunday murder of a woman from Sylvania, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. A judge on Friday sentenced Zachary Warnock, 34, to 36 years to life in prison, according to the...
Fatal shooting in Marion began as a debate on who was the better rapper
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) – The man arrested in Detroit on murder charges stemming from a shooting in Marion did so because of a dispute over who was a better rapper, said the Marion County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. Marquise Adams was extradited from Detroit, Mich. to Marion after disappearing from the area for nearly five months. […]
13abc.com
One hospitalized after series of crashes on I-75
FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was hurt following a series of crashes on I-75 in Findlay Thursday afternoon. According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, one person was taken to an area hospital for what troopers described as non-life-threatening injuries. OSHP says there a semi rolled over on I-75 South...
13abc.com
Police working to identify pedestrian hit, killed on I-75
MONROE, Mich. (WTVG) - Police in Michigan are working to identify the body of a female victim who was hit and killed on I-75 in Monroe Tuesday night. The Monroe Post of the Michigan State Police said an SUV traveling north on I-75 hit a pedestrian just before 10:00 p.m. Tuesday night near mile marker 8. Police found the female victim dead when they arrived on the scene and have not been able to identify her despite ongoing efforts.
13abc.com
Local police officers enforce the importance of school safety amid swatting hoax
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Local police officers are enforcing laws against Swatting after police officers rushed to Ottawa Hills High School Friday morning. Law enforcement officials investigated a false active shooter threat at Ottawa Hills High School on Friday after an unknown caller falsely told dispatchers they were bringing an automatic weapon to the school to get revenge on a teacher, according to audio officials released late Friday afternoon.
2 to 8 years in prison not enough for man charged with killing BGSU student, student's mother says
FREMONT, Ohio — A man indicted on charges of aggravated vehicular homicide and driving under the influence in the September death of a Bowling Green State University student was arraigned in a Sandusky County court Thursday morning. James Baker Jr was indicted in December, three months after a four-vehicle...
huroninsider.com
Man allegedly steals girlfriend’s car, crashes it into garage
SANDUSKY – A 44-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly pushed his girlfriend out of her car and then crashed it into a garage. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, officers responded to Remington Avenue in the early morning of January 6, after a woman called claiming that her boyfriend took her Honda CRV without permission and may be under the influence of narcotics.
13abc.com
New Interim Toledo Police chief lays out plans for the department
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Interim Toledo Police Chief Mike Troendle isn’t taking his new role at the Toledo Police Department as a short-term assignment. “I’m just not going to sit here and go, ‘OK, here we go we’re going to wait’. No, we’re still pushing forward,” said Chief Troendle.
Missing Ohio Teen Is Found Shot Dead in Alley 13 Years After Her Father's Unsolved Killing
DeAsia Green's father, DeAndre Green, was killed in 2010 A missing 15-year-old girl was found fatally shot in an alley in Toledo, Ohio, and her mother is calling for justice. DeAsia Green, 15, was found on Jan. 9. Police are investigating her death as homicide, but no arrests have been made and no suspects have been announced. Police say DeAsia was last seen at her home on Dec. 31. Her family has said they planned to pick her up at a friend's house on Jan 3, but when they...
13abc.com
Toledo to settle lawsuit with Buckeye Broadband over Summit Street project
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - While the city of Toledo will dismiss its lawsuit against Buckeye Broadband and parent company Block Communications, the company will pay the city $300,000 in the dustup over the Summit Street reconstruction in 2021. The agreement is subject to approval by the City Council, according to...
13abc.com
Fremont Police Chief under fire for comments
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Fremont Police Chief has been on leave since November 30 and will face city leadership next week for any potential punishment. According to Ken Frost, the Safety Services Director in Fremont, Derek Wensinger has been on the force for 16 years and has been chief for less than a year when he took over for the retiring chief.
13abc.com
Suspect tried to hide by climbing a pine tree in Walbridge pursuit
WALBRIDGE, Ohio (WTVG) - The suspect in the Super 8 Motel breaking and entering has been arrested after evading police for several hours Wednesday morning. The suspect was identified as 33-year-old Ricky Warthen. He’s facing seven charges relating to the incident in Perrysburg Municipal Court - tampering with evidence, safe...
Comments / 0