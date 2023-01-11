Read full article on original website
Food 2Go — KJ’s Local Grindz
A great food spot in Kaneohe at the Windward City Shopping Center is serving up delicious dishes like furikake and mochiko chicken plates. That's right, it's KJ’s Local Grindz!
BEAT OF HAWAII
Two Reasonably Priced Honolulu Restaurants + 2022 James Beard Award Winner
As we travel throughout Hawaii, we love to experience good food. Recently, we found two restaurants, both in the same neighborhood of Honolulu, that far exceeded our already high expectations. Both require reservations, so book early to avoid disappointment. These are simply two of the best restaurants in Honolulu and perhaps in the Hawaiian Islands.
KITV.com
Traffic continues to affect Kailua and Lanikai area this holiday weekend
KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) - The Department of Transportation Services is continuing to restrict parking in the Kailua and Lanikai area this holiday weekend - and urging people to avoid the area for both traffic and lack of parking. The Hawaii Tourism Authority also sent out a notice asking the same.
Turning to local farms amid high Hawaii egg prices
"Budget, budget, budget. You tend to use it more for other things than food so, you got to go places where you can shop conveniently and be happy," Aiea resident Joe Black said.
Waianae woman shares story after scam: ‘Don’t panic’
A Waianae woman has a message after she lost hundreds of dollars to a scammer: Don't panic.
KITV.com
City announces the purchase of 48 new Handi-Vans
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The City and County of Honolulu Department of Transportation Services (DTS) announces the successful purchase of 48 new Handi-Vans to replace the existing aged fleet. The total cost for all 48 vans came out to $9,607,375 -- a contract price that was executed on December 30, 2022...
KITV.com
Roads reopen after Chinatown investigation | UPDATE
UPDATE: HPD have reopened King Street and River Street roads following a reckless endangering investigation.
KITV.com
Aloha Friday Weather: Vog and haze, light winds, large surf
HONOLULU (KITV) - Light winds will allow the spread of vog across the state Friday. Expect hazy conditions and partly cloudy Highs 78 to 83. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Tonight, mostly clear and cool. Lows 63 to 68. Variable winds 5 to 15...
KITV.com
Hawaiian Airlines jet damaged after striking fence at Daniel K. Inouye Airport
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A Hawaiian Airlines jet was damaged after crashing into a fence at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport on Wednesday. The jet, a Boeing 717 -200 twin-jet, was scheduled to make an interisland flight from HNL to Kahului Airport (OGG) on Maui when the accident occurred.
KITV.com
Thursday Weather: Dry and stable conditions, High Surf Warning extended
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Overall, partly cloudy conditions. Additional clouds for windward areas Thursday morning. Highs 77 to 82. Trades 15 to 20 mph becoming variable to 15 mph overnight. Moderate trades will turn southeasterly tonight giving rise to a land and sea breeze pattern over the smaller islands that will...
Recovered air ambulance wreckage, crew arrive at Honolulu port
Correction: A previous version of this story had an incorrect location of where the vessel departed. The story has been corrected. HONOLULU (KHON2) — After being recovered during a deep water search, the Hawaii Life Flight air ambulance wreckage and the three crew members on board have arrived in Honolulu. The vessel that transported the […]
KITV.com
Honolulu Police shut down King and River Street
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are on scene in Chinatown for an apparent reckless endangering case. As of 8:50 p.m. Friday, the area of North King Street and River Street are currently closed due to an active investigation.
Police investigation in Chinatown, roads now open
According to the Honolulu Police Department, King Street and River Street were closed due to a police investigation.
KITV.com
'It feels very violating' | Woman warns public after her car was broken into in Kahala
KAHALA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Kahala is generally considered a safe part of Oahu, so when Samantha Marumoto's car was broken into while it was parked in the area, she felt the need to share the cautionary tale with others. With the Sony Open Pro-Am golf tournament expected to draw thousands...
KITV.com
Hawaiian Air flight witnessed 'vertical cloud plume' seconds before severe turbulence
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The pilot of an Hawaiian Airlines flight that experienced severe turbulence on its way to Honolulu said he saw a cloud shoot up vertically in front of the plane just seconds before the incident in December, according to the preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).
hawaiinewsnow.com
DOH confirms presence of ‘Kraken’ COVID variant through wastewater testing
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s Department of Health is tracking a new highly contagious COVID subvariant known as “The Kraken,” which now makes up about 30% of all cases across the country. Public health experts believe it could be the next dominant strain worldwide and DOH officials confirmed...
hawaiinewsnow.com
The city’s urgent plea to drivers: Avoid Kailua, Lanikai beaches this MLK weekend
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - City officials have an urgent message for residents and visitors during the Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday: Please avoid going to Kailua and Lanikai beaches and limit non-essential travel in the area. Both are popular beaches on Oahu — especially during holiday weekends — but an ongoing...
KITV.com
Straub Medical Center nurses accept new 3-year contract
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- After months of contract negotiations, Straub Medical Center nurses have accepted a new three-year contract. Staff nurses were continuing to work without a contract since November 1, 2022.
KITV.com
Honolulu Crimestoppers seeking volunteers to help prevent crime, catch suspects
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Crimestoppers is seeking volunteers to help prevent crimes across Oahu. Current volunteers, some senior citizens, have been diligently working with the program for years now.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Memorial service set for Hawaii-born filmmaker Albert Pyun
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A memorial service is set to take place Saturday for Hawaii-born filmmaker Albert Pyun, who died last November. Pyun died on Nov. 26 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was 69. Multiple media reports said he had previously been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and dementia. Pyun is a...
