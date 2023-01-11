ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pearl City, HI

KHON2

Food 2Go — KJ’s Local Grindz

A great food spot in Kaneohe at the Windward City Shopping Center is serving up delicious dishes like furikake and mochiko chicken plates. That's right, it's KJ’s Local Grindz!
KANEOHE, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Two Reasonably Priced Honolulu Restaurants + 2022 James Beard Award Winner

As we travel throughout Hawaii, we love to experience good food. Recently, we found two restaurants, both in the same neighborhood of Honolulu, that far exceeded our already high expectations. Both require reservations, so book early to avoid disappointment. These are simply two of the best restaurants in Honolulu and perhaps in the Hawaiian Islands.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Traffic continues to affect Kailua and Lanikai area this holiday weekend

KAILUA, HAWAII (KITV4) - The Department of Transportation Services is continuing to restrict parking in the Kailua and Lanikai area this holiday weekend - and urging people to avoid the area for both traffic and lack of parking. The Hawaii Tourism Authority also sent out a notice asking the same.
KAILUA, HI
KITV.com

City announces the purchase of 48 new Handi-Vans

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The City and County of Honolulu Department of Transportation Services (DTS) announces the successful purchase of 48 new Handi-Vans to replace the existing aged fleet. The total cost for all 48 vans came out to $9,607,375 -- a contract price that was executed on December 30, 2022...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

Aloha Friday Weather: Vog and haze, light winds, large surf

HONOLULU (KITV) - Light winds will allow the spread of vog across the state Friday. Expect hazy conditions and partly cloudy Highs 78 to 83. Variable winds 5 to 15 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Tonight, mostly clear and cool. Lows 63 to 68. Variable winds 5 to 15...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Thursday Weather: Dry and stable conditions, High Surf Warning extended

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Overall, partly cloudy conditions. Additional clouds for windward areas Thursday morning. Highs 77 to 82. Trades 15 to 20 mph becoming variable to 15 mph overnight. Moderate trades will turn southeasterly tonight giving rise to a land and sea breeze pattern over the smaller islands that will...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Recovered air ambulance wreckage, crew arrive at Honolulu port

Correction: A previous version of this story had an incorrect location of where the vessel departed. The story has been corrected. HONOLULU (KHON2) — After being recovered during a deep water search, the Hawaii Life Flight air ambulance wreckage and the three crew members on board have arrived in Honolulu. The vessel that transported the […]
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Honolulu Police shut down King and River Street

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police are on scene in Chinatown for an apparent reckless endangering case. As of 8:50 p.m. Friday, the area of North King Street and River Street are currently closed due to an active investigation.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Memorial service set for Hawaii-born filmmaker Albert Pyun

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A memorial service is set to take place Saturday for Hawaii-born filmmaker Albert Pyun, who died last November. Pyun died on Nov. 26 in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was 69. Multiple media reports said he had previously been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and dementia. Pyun is a...
KAILUA, HI

