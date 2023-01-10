Meet Details Friday, Jan. 13 at 2 p.m. | Gainesville, Fla. | Exactech Arena at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. BOCA RATON, Fla. – The Florida Atlantic University men's and women's swim & dive teams are set to hit the water for the first time in 2023. The Owls travel to Gainesville on Friday to take on Florida. For the divers, it is their first chance to compete since the midseason Patriot Invitational.

BOCA RATON, FL ・ 12 HOURS AGO