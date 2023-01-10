ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fausports.com

Florida Atlantic Owls to Kick Off Indoor Season in Birmingham

BOCA RATON, Fla. – The Florida Atlantic University track & field team is ready for a big 2023. The Owls are set to kick off their indoor season in Birmingham for the Blazer Invitational on Friday and Vulcan Invite on Saturday. Both meets will be hosted by UAB. This...
BOCA RATON, FL
fausports.com

FAU Outlasts FIU in OT, Stretches Winning Streak to 14

MIAMI – The Florida Atlantic University men's basketball team has been put to the test during its school-record 14-game winning streak. Against FIU on Wednesday night, the Owls had their backs to the wall in a highly contested ballgame. Once again, FAU found a way to win, grinding out a 77-73 overtime battle to improve to 15-1 and 5-0 in Conference USA action while keeping the nation's second-longest winning streak alive.
BOCA RATON, FL
fausports.com

Owls sweep FIU with 76-66 win in Miami

BOCA RATON, Fla. – The Florida Atlantic women's basketball team (10-4, 3-2 C-USA) snapped a two-game skid and earned a season sweep over the FIU Panthers (8-6, 3-2 C-USA) after a 76-66 win on Wednesday inside the Ocean Bank Convocation Center. "Really proud of this group," expressed head coach...
BOCA RATON, FL
fausports.com

Florida Atlantic Owls Head to Gainesville

Meet Details Friday, Jan. 13 at 2 p.m. | Gainesville, Fla. | Exactech Arena at Stephen C. O'Connell Center. BOCA RATON, Fla. – The Florida Atlantic University men's and women's swim & dive teams are set to hit the water for the first time in 2023. The Owls travel to Gainesville on Friday to take on Florida. For the divers, it is their first chance to compete since the midseason Patriot Invitational.
BOCA RATON, FL
fausports.com

Owls set for midweek battle Wednesday at FIU

BOCA RATON, Fla. – The Florida Atlantic Owls (9-4, 2-2 C-USA) return to the Sunshine State on Wednesday as they travel south on I-95 looking to earn a season sweep over rival FIU (8-5, 3-1 C-USA) on January 11. Tipoff is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET inside Ocean Bank Convocation Center and on ESPN+.
BOCA RATON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy