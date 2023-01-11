ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'most wanted' FURever Home

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The "Most Wanted FURever Home" program will feature animals in need of a home each week, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office release. "All MOST WANTED" pets will come with their spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and registration. Pets will also be...
EL PASO COUNTY, TX
City of El Paso looks to hire lifeguards before summer season

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is looking to hire lifeguards for the summer. The city is looking to hire 20 year-round lifeguards and has 25 seasonal positions open, according to Paola Mendez, the aquatics supervisor at he Eastside Natatorium at the Beast. "We are...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for Jan. 15

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
EL PASO, TX
Motorcycle crash on Redd Road and Resler Drive sends 1 to hospital

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was taken to a hospital in serious condition after a crash involving a motorcycle on Redd Road and Resler Drive Saturday afternoon, according to El Paso Fire Dispatch. The crash happened around 1:41 p.m. according to EPFD. No further information is available...
EL PASO, TX
Fire reported in central El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A fire was reported in central El Paso Friday evening. The fire was reported at 3007 E. Missouri around 5:42 p.m. Fire officials said it was furniture burning in an alley. The fire has been knocked down. No injuries were reported. Sign up to...
EL PASO, TX
1 person killed in morning crash in Sunland Park, New Mexico

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was killed in a rollover Saturday morning in Sunland Park, New Mexico. The Sunland Park Fire Department and EMS crews were sent out to an irrigation ditch located at the 5900 block of Crawford Road where the crash happened. No other vehicles...
SUNLAND PARK, NM
El Pasoans ambivalent about updated pursuit policy by CBP

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Over the last couple of weeks, El Paso and Las Cruces have seen a growing number of human smuggling pursuits that sometimes end up in fatal crashes. U.S. Customs and Border Protection updated its emergency driving and vehicular pursuits directive which will give officers more discretion when it comes to vehicle pursuits.
EL PASO, TX
Police: 1 person killed in crash in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person is dead after a crash in northeast El Paso Friday night. The crash took place at Dyer Street and Ameen Drive, police said. A motorcycle and a car were involved in the crash, according to emergency fire dispatch. One other person was...
EL PASO, TX
New COVID variant XBB.1.5 poses threat, El Paso health officials say

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A new COVID-19 omicron variant, XBB.1.5, was reported in El Paso. The city of El Paso Department of Public Health advised residents to practice safety protocols. Omicron Variant XBB.1.5 is currently the country’s fastest-spreading coronavirus subvariant. XBB.1.5 is responsible for 41 percent of...
EL PASO, TX
Bel Air High School renovations showcase Big Red Pride

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Renovations to Bel Air High School were on display to the public Friday morning. Officials with Ysleta Independent School District showcased the new state of the art facility and invited guests for a tour. The first of the upgrades replaced original buildings that were...
EL PASO, TX
Las Cruces deadly shooting suspect granted bond

EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The suspect for the deadly shooting on Lee's Drive in Las Cruces appeared in court Thursday morning for a detention hearing. Las Cruces Police Officers responded to the deadly shooting on Friday. David Chavez, 19, was arrested as a suspect in the shooting that...
LAS CRUCES, NM
WBAMC welcomes new Command Sergeant Major James Musnicki

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — William Beaumont Army Medical Center has a new leader. Command Sgt. Maj. Luis Maldonado Thursday transferred responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. James Ian Musnicki. The change of responsibility ceremony between the two senior noncommissioned officers took place in the dining facility of the main...
EL PASO, TX

