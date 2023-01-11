Read full article on original website
El Paso County Sheriff's Office 'most wanted' FURever Home
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The "Most Wanted FURever Home" program will feature animals in need of a home each week, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office release. "All MOST WANTED" pets will come with their spay/neuter surgery, age-appropriate vaccinations, microchip, and registration. Pets will also be...
City of El Paso looks to hire lifeguards before summer season
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is looking to hire lifeguards for the summer. The city is looking to hire 20 year-round lifeguards and has 25 seasonal positions open, according to Paola Mendez, the aquatics supervisor at he Eastside Natatorium at the Beast. "We are...
Las Cruces non-profit accused of using city-funded program to give migrants jobs
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials with the City of Las Cruces said they were not aware of a non-profit that was providing migrants with jobs through a city-funded program originally created for the homeless. From a previous report, Mesilla Valley's Community of Hope told CBS4 that migrants were...
Corazon Historia Y Raices tours south central El Paso historic African American sites
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Corazon Historia Y Raices took the public on a historic tour of south central El Paso's African American sites of memory Saturday morning with Dr. David Dorado Romo. The event is hosted by Corazon Historia Y Raices which is part of the El...
El Paso Police Department 'Most Wanted' for Jan. 15
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., distributes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department every week through the Most Wanted feature. The attached fugitives are individuals, where attempts in locating them for one reason or another have been unsuccessful. The agencies submit these...
Motorcycle crash on Redd Road and Resler Drive sends 1 to hospital
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was taken to a hospital in serious condition after a crash involving a motorcycle on Redd Road and Resler Drive Saturday afternoon, according to El Paso Fire Dispatch. The crash happened around 1:41 p.m. according to EPFD. No further information is available...
Texas Tech University students honor MLK by volunteering services throughout the city
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso campus volunteered Saturday morning to honor Martin Luther King and give back to the Borderplex. The event was held at various locations throughout the city. The university hosted events like the "Chop It Like It's Hot"...
Fire reported in central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A fire was reported in central El Paso Friday evening. The fire was reported at 3007 E. Missouri around 5:42 p.m. Fire officials said it was furniture burning in an alley. The fire has been knocked down. No injuries were reported. Sign up to...
1 person killed in morning crash in Sunland Park, New Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was killed in a rollover Saturday morning in Sunland Park, New Mexico. The Sunland Park Fire Department and EMS crews were sent out to an irrigation ditch located at the 5900 block of Crawford Road where the crash happened. No other vehicles...
Motorcycle crash on Transmountain sends 2 people to hospital with serious injuries
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash involving a motorcycle on Loop 375 and Transmountain sent two people to the hospital, according to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office. Both individuals who were riding the motorcycle were taken to the hospital, according to authorities. The crash happened at 1...
El Pasoans ambivalent about updated pursuit policy by CBP
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Over the last couple of weeks, El Paso and Las Cruces have seen a growing number of human smuggling pursuits that sometimes end up in fatal crashes. U.S. Customs and Border Protection updated its emergency driving and vehicular pursuits directive which will give officers more discretion when it comes to vehicle pursuits.
2 adults, 1 juvenile arrested for evading arrest in far east El Paso County
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two adults and a juvenile were arrested for evading arrest after a traffic stop in far east El Paso County. The incident happened on Wednesday when deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on the 3600 block of John Christopher Drive. As the vehicle...
Police release information on crash that killed 1 male in Northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — According to the El Paso Police Department, new information has been released on a motorcycle crash that killed one man in Northeast El Paso Friday night. The male driver of the motorcycle, whose name is not being released at the moment, was driving on...
Police: 1 person killed in crash in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person is dead after a crash in northeast El Paso Friday night. The crash took place at Dyer Street and Ameen Drive, police said. A motorcycle and a car were involved in the crash, according to emergency fire dispatch. One other person was...
Fire breaks out at 2-story apartment building near Missouri Ave. in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Fire crews were called out to a fire at a commercial building in Downtown El Paso. A spokesperson for the department said it may have started in a dumpster. The fire broke out on West Missouri Avenue, near Southwest University Park around...
Resident says El Paso Water bill increase will 'make things harder for everyone'
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — Beginning March 1, El Paso Water customers will be paying roughly $9 more on their bills. Currently, El Pasoans are paying an average of $66.99. But with the new uptick, residents will be paying an average of $76.02. The Public Service Board approved the...
New COVID variant XBB.1.5 poses threat, El Paso health officials say
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A new COVID-19 omicron variant, XBB.1.5, was reported in El Paso. The city of El Paso Department of Public Health advised residents to practice safety protocols. Omicron Variant XBB.1.5 is currently the country’s fastest-spreading coronavirus subvariant. XBB.1.5 is responsible for 41 percent of...
Bel Air High School renovations showcase Big Red Pride
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Renovations to Bel Air High School were on display to the public Friday morning. Officials with Ysleta Independent School District showcased the new state of the art facility and invited guests for a tour. The first of the upgrades replaced original buildings that were...
Las Cruces deadly shooting suspect granted bond
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — The suspect for the deadly shooting on Lee's Drive in Las Cruces appeared in court Thursday morning for a detention hearing. Las Cruces Police Officers responded to the deadly shooting on Friday. David Chavez, 19, was arrested as a suspect in the shooting that...
WBAMC welcomes new Command Sergeant Major James Musnicki
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — William Beaumont Army Medical Center has a new leader. Command Sgt. Maj. Luis Maldonado Thursday transferred responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. James Ian Musnicki. The change of responsibility ceremony between the two senior noncommissioned officers took place in the dining facility of the main...
