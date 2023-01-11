The following is the summary of “Pain Management and Substance Use Disorders” published in the December 2022 issue of Pain Management by Sowicz, et al. Individuals who suffer from co-occurring pain and substance use disorder have the right to be treated with dignity and respect, as well as the right to receive evidence-based, high-quality assessment and management for both conditions through the utilization of an integrated, holistic, and multidimensional approach, according to the American Society for Pain Management Nursing and the International Nurses Society on Addictions. Both of these organizations are of the opinion that individuals who suffer from co-occurring pain and substance use disorder have the right to be treated with dignity and respect.

2 DAYS AGO