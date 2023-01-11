Read full article on original website
Related
physiciansweekly.com
IMbrave150: Exploratory Effectiveness and Safety in Unresectable HCC Patients Treated with Atezo Past Radiological Progression
Therapy with atezolizumab (atezo) plus bevacizumab (bev) in systemic treatment (tx)-naive patients (pts) with unresectable HCC in IMbrave150 resulted in significantly longer survival compared with sorafenib (sor) (NCT03434379; Finn NEJM 2020). A further 12 months of follow-up confirmed the durability of this clinically significant tx effect (Finn ASCO GI 2021). Patients who continued to receive atezo after radiological progression and until clinical benefit was no longer achieved are reported on for efficacy and safety. Patients received either atezo 1,200 mg IV plus bev 15 mg/kg IV q3w or sor 400 mg bid until unacceptable toxicity or lack of clinical benefit as determined by the investigating physician (INV).
physiciansweekly.com
Papillary Thyroid Cancer: ATA Guidelines and National Trends in Management
The following is a summary of “American Thyroid Association Guidelines and National Trends in Management of Papillary Thyroid Carcinoma” published in the November 2022 issue of Otolaryngol Head Neck Surgery by Gordon et al. In recent years, the American Thyroid Association (ATA) has advocated for less aggressive treatment...
physiciansweekly.com
Socioeconomic Status Impacts Mortality in MS
Lower socioeconomic status was associated with increased mortality risk in a large study of people with MS. Published research has suggested that socioeconomic disparities are associated with disability in people with MS and with an increasing incidence of MS. “Studies have also shown that a lower socioeconomic status (SES) is associated with higher mortality in the general population, but little is known about this relationship in people with MS,” says Helen Tremlett, PhD, noting that the reasons for this association are likely multifactorial.
physiciansweekly.com
Fibrohistiocytic Tumors like AFX and Undifferentiated Pleomorphic Sarcoma: Assessing the Surgical Excision Margins
The following is a summary of “Surgical excision margins for fibrohistiocytic tumors, including atypical fibroxanthoma and undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma: A probability model based on a systematic review,” published in the October 2022 issue of the Dermatology by Jibbe, et al. The preferred course of therapy for fibrohistiocytic tumors...
physiciansweekly.com
Bullying Victimization Among Rural Youth Linked With Asthma
Contributor: April J. Ancheta, PhD, and Jean-Marie Bruzzese, PhD. Bullying victimization has been tied to a broad range of psychological and social conditions among adolescents, such as social isolation, depression and anxiety, psychosomatic symptoms, sleep disturbance, and poor school performance and attendance. In addition, adolescents with chronic medical conditions such as asthma are at particularly high risk for being bullied, according to previous research.
physiciansweekly.com
Disorders of Substance Use and Pain Management
The following is the summary of “Pain Management and Substance Use Disorders” published in the December 2022 issue of Pain Management by Sowicz, et al. Individuals who suffer from co-occurring pain and substance use disorder have the right to be treated with dignity and respect, as well as the right to receive evidence-based, high-quality assessment and management for both conditions through the utilization of an integrated, holistic, and multidimensional approach, according to the American Society for Pain Management Nursing and the International Nurses Society on Addictions. Both of these organizations are of the opinion that individuals who suffer from co-occurring pain and substance use disorder have the right to be treated with dignity and respect.
physiciansweekly.com
Head and Neck Cancer Surgery Hospital Markup in the US
The following is a summary of “Hospital Markup in Head and Neck Cancer Surgery in the US” published in the October 2022 issue of Otolaryngol Head Neck Surgery by Miller et al. Healthcare reformers aim to standardize hospital payments and reduce the marked disparity in hospital prices. There...
physiciansweekly.com
Acute Invasive Fungal Sinusitis: RNA Sequencing & Gene Ontology Analysis
The following is the summary of “RNA Sequencing and Gene Ontology Analysis in Acute Invasive Fungal Sinusitis” published in the October 2022 issue of Rhinology and allergy by David, et al. The paranasal sinus infection known as acute invasive fungal sinusitis (AIFS) is a life-threatening condition that spreads...
physiciansweekly.com
The Effect of Early Natural Menopause Linked with Mortality and Poor Lung Health in Female Smokers
The following is a summary of “Early natural menopause is associated with poor lung health and increased mortality among female smokers,” published in the December 2022 issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology by Zhai, et al. Early natural menopause has been identified as a somatic and reproductive aging indicator....
physiciansweekly.com
Analysis of Risk Factors and Outcomes for Faliure of BPAP in COPD Patients
The following is the summary of “Timing of Treatment Outcomes and Risk Factors for Failure of BPAP in Patients Hospitalized for COPD Exacerbation” published in December 2022 issue of Respiratory Care by Mosher, et al. Hospitalized patients with COPD exacerbation are at a higher risk of mortality, and...
physiciansweekly.com
Childhood and Adolescent DDX58 Susceptibility to Severe Influenza Virus Infection
The following is a summary of “DDX58 Is Associated With Susceptibility to Severe Influenza Virus Infection in Children and Adolescents,” published in the December 2022 issue of Infectious Disease by Lee, et al. An infection with the seasonal influenza virus can result in a variety of illness severity,...
physiciansweekly.com
Asthma and Small Airway Dysfunction Patients have Considerably More IgA+ Memory B-cells
The following is a summary of “IgA+ memory B-cells are significantly increased in patients with asthma and small airway dysfunction” published in the November 2022 issue of Respiratory by Habener et al. In-depth research into T-cells’ part in asthma led to individualized therapeutic options for managing severe eosinophilic...
physiciansweekly.com
Maintenance Dialysis Patients and Cigarette Smoking
The following is a summary of “Cigarette smoking and adverse health outcomes in patients treated with maintenance dialysis,” published in the January 2023 issue of Nephrology by Bek, et al. It is well-known that smoking is linked to mortality in dialysis patients asand newly developing cardiovascular disease, chronic...
physiciansweekly.com
AHSG Gene Polymorphism Associated with CAC in Incident Peritoneal Dialysis Patients
The following is a summary of “Alpha 2-Heremans-Schmid glycoprotein gene polymorphism (rs4918) is associated with coronary artery calcification in incident peritoneal dialysis patients,” published in the January 2023 issue of Nephrology by Dai, et al. The majority of individuals who get peritoneal dialysis (PD) develop coronary artery calcification...
Comments / 0