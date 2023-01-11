Read full article on original website
Jeanne Steele Kangas, 82, of Boxborough and West Stockbridge
Jeanne Steele Kangas, a loving and beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt, died peacefully on January 10, 2023 surrounded by family after a recent diagnosis of late stage cancer. Jeanne was born in August 1940 to Avery Walker Steele and Anne Louise Kirby Steele Atwood. She is survived by...
Lee Elman, 86, of Manhattan and Great Barrington
Lee Elman, 86, of Manhattan and Great Barrington died at Mount Sinai Hospital on November 27, 2022, from complications following heart surgery. Passionate about theater and classical music, Lee cofounded the Aston Magna Music Festival, the country’s longest-running summer festival of early music performed on period instruments, now in its 50th year.
Berkshire region real estate sales
2 Wilfred Avenue: Donna M. Sadlowski and Jolene G. Wood of Adams to Doris C. Mcshine, $280,000 on 12/29/2022. 70-1/2 Lime Street: Federal Hm Loan Mtg Corp of Adams to Jennifer M. Mcdonald, $160,000 on 12/27/2022. 78 Lime Street: Dan F. Carpenter and Amanda Carpenter of Adams to Jake L....
Birth announcement
Great Barrington — The Family Birthplace at Fairview Hospital has announced the following recent birth: On December 31, 2022 to Julie Keil Biasin and Victor Biasin of Sheffield, a daughter, Violet.
THEATER REVIEW: ‘Native Gardens’ plays at The Majestic Theater in West Springfield through February 12
Written by Karen Zacarias, directed by James Warwick. It doesn’t take too long for new neighbors Tania and Pablo Del Valle in a historical Washington, D.C. neighborhood to launch themselves into a near-tragic fight with their nearest neighbors, Virginia and Frank Butley. It starts with flowers and progresses to property lines in this comedy by Karen Zacarias, directed by James Warwick at West Springfield’s Majestic Theater, where it plays through February 12. What the company does with this situation on a stunning set by Greg Trochlil is certainly worth the trip down Route 20 or the turnpike.
MassDOT: Creating passenger railway service to North Adams estimated to cost $1 billion
Berkshire County — The state’s Department of Transportation estimates that creating a proposed passenger rail service from North Adams to Boston would cost billions of dollars. At least two state representatives who attended MassDOT’s virtual meeting on Wednesday, January 11 believe that the project would be worth the money.
Town Manager Pruhenski gives update on Housatonic Water Works situation
Great Barrington — Back in early December, the town hired Raftelis Financial Consultants Inc. of Latham, N.Y. to appraise Housatonic Water Works water systems. Raftelis was chosen over another appraisal proposal from Utility Valuation Experts of Joliet, Ill., with a total cost of $34,000 for Raftelis services. According to...
Welcome to Real Estate Friday!
Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – Sarah Haskins of Streamline Communities offers a bright new condo in the well located and beautifully designed Cable Mills complex. Transformations – Christopher Riggleman and Jonathon Loy, of Studio...
Pittsfield resident arrested on drug trafficking charges
Pittsfield — Resident Alan Ramos was arrested on Tuesday, Jan. 10 for drug trafficking charges. According to a press release issued by District Attorney Timothy J. Shugrue, a search warrant was executed on that date at Ramos’ residence at 29 Alden Ave. by both Pittsfield and State Police. Both departments seized 90 grams of methamphetamine, 45 grams of heroin, and 30 grams of cocaine amounting to approximately $31,500 street value of illegal narcotics and over $6,000 in cash at the residence.
Move-in ready, light and modern two-bedroom condo at Cable Mills
Move-in ready, light and modern two-bedroom, 1,655-sqare-foot condominium at Cable Mills in Williamstown. Cable Mills consists of three former industrial mill buildings restored into beautiful homes featuring 12ft to 16ft tall ceilings, massive windows, and exposed brick and beam, steel and timber throughout, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, gas-fired ranges, generous closets and in-home laundry. Cable Mills offers stunning views of the famed ‘Purple Mountains’ and the rolling Green River. Homes are one, two or three bedrooms in single level flats, lofts and townhome styles totaling 61 residences. Outdoor spaces include the Outdoor Living Room with a fire pit, grills and seating along the river walk. The main building offers a community lounge, fitness center, interior bike storage, package delivery room, dog wash and on-site professional management. Approximately half a mile to shopping, dining, Williams College and one of the top collegiate golf courses, Taconic Golf Club, and in close proximity to skiing, hiking, rafting, museums and all the Berkshires has to offer.
Berkshire Hotel project at former Searles School may go forward this year
Great Barrington — In 2015, plans were presented by 79 Bridge Street Realty to convert the former Searles School into an 88-room hotel. The company is owned by Chrystal and Vijay Mahida, who own several hotels in Berkshire County. The controversial plans for the hotel were approved by the Selectboard back in February 2016. However, little to no progress has been made on the project since its unveiling.
Police Department hires five new officers, gets re-accredited by state
Great Barrington — The town’s Police Department has hired five new officers, according to Police Chief Paul Storti. Chief Storti spoke to the Selectboard about the hirings during the board’s regular meeting on Monday, January 9. The department’s five new hires are Dylan Cook, Samuel Riva, and Robert Lamont all of Great Barrington, along with Caleb Kollmer of Lee, and Westley Reel of Lakeville, Conn.
BITS & BYTES: Ghost tours at Ventfort Hall; I/O Festival performances at Clark Art; Art-making for preschoolers; Columbus the elephant presentation; Drawing workshops with Collette Hurst
Falls Village, Conn. — The David M. Hunt Library in Falls Village will host three consecutive Saturday afternoon workshops in watercolor florals with artist Collette Hurst on January 14, 21, and 28 from 1 to 3 p.m. Students will create colorful, textured paintings of buds, blossoms, and foliage in a class presenting watercolor basics covering materials and supplies, composition, and techniques including color mixing, brushstrokes, washes and shading.
