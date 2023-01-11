Move-in ready, light and modern two-bedroom, 1,655-sqare-foot condominium at Cable Mills in Williamstown. Cable Mills consists of three former industrial mill buildings restored into beautiful homes featuring 12ft to 16ft tall ceilings, massive windows, and exposed brick and beam, steel and timber throughout, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, gas-fired ranges, generous closets and in-home laundry. Cable Mills offers stunning views of the famed ‘Purple Mountains’ and the rolling Green River. Homes are one, two or three bedrooms in single level flats, lofts and townhome styles totaling 61 residences. Outdoor spaces include the Outdoor Living Room with a fire pit, grills and seating along the river walk. The main building offers a community lounge, fitness center, interior bike storage, package delivery room, dog wash and on-site professional management. Approximately half a mile to shopping, dining, Williams College and one of the top collegiate golf courses, Taconic Golf Club, and in close proximity to skiing, hiking, rafting, museums and all the Berkshires has to offer.

WILLIAMSTOWN, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO