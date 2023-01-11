These all-in-one portable wireless chargers can juice your phone, earbuds, and watch, and they’re on sale

Read full article on original website
yankodesign.com
Samsung’s Galaxy Buds2 Pro will receive an update that lets them record 3D audio
Available as a feature starting today, Samsung will allow you to record binaural audio directly from your Galaxy Buds2 Pro. Unlike the microphones on your smartphone that can only record stereo audio to just a relatively acceptable degree, the Buds2 Pro have a distinct advantage. Since they sit in your ears, they can record left and right channels exactly the way your ears hear them, allowing you to capture more realistic 3D audio that feels quite literally immersive. “The feature picks up 360-degree sound using a microphone in each earbud, placing viewers at the center of a roaring festival crowd or beside a bubbling brook in the middle of a forest,” Samsung wrote in a press release today.
yankodesign.com
Airtag-inspired Google tracking device has literally the most unfortunate name ever
“Can’t find the G Spot? There’s an app for that…”. The jokes practically write themselves with this hilariously audacious fan-made concept. It’s true that Google is the undisputed king of search, and it’s also true that Apple and Samsung have both beaten Google to the punch when it’s come to searching for actual objects in the real world… so one designer decided to take matters into his own hands. Designed less as a serious concept and more as a way to really scratch a specific itch, Italy-based Obi Fidler created the G Spot – a mildly raunchy conceptual tracker with a name so wild I’d pay good money to watch Sundar Pichai give an entire keynote on it. The G Spot (I’m glad this isn’t YouTube or I’d probably be demonetized) is a simple GPS smart tracker designed in the vein of Apple’s own AirTag. It comes with the same portable, tiny design, and can be tracked through Google’s own Find My Device and Google Maps services. Unlike the AirTag, however, this particular product comes in a variety of colors to match your sense of style…
yankodesign.com
Sony Walkman NW-A306 is for those who love high-quality audio streaming at affordable price
Correlating Walkman and high-quality audio sounds foolish in an era dominated by music streaming services. Digital music has its own merits over tapes in the Walkman, but if you are a hard-core audiophile, you know the compressed music files shared on streaming services lack the acoustic quality the original tracks offer.
yankodesign.com
These retro-inspired modern speakers are perfect for the vinyl-loving audiophile
Founded by Etsy co-founder Robert Kalin and NASA engineer William Cowan, audio brand ‘A for Ara’ hopes to be the very antithesis of the modern-day hi-tech smart speaker. While smart speakers are designed ultimately for music, they take the joy and the ritualistic nature out of music listening and appreciation, which is where A for Ara comes in. The audio company hopes to takes us back to simpler times with their retro-modern speakers that use an eclectic blend of design styles as well as old and modern fabrication techniques. The word ‘Ara’ stands for Altar in Latin, giving the speaker the reverence it deserves. For now, A for Ara has two speakers under its product umbrella – the FS-1 and FS-2. Both speakers have a larger-than-life appeal to them, and have a nature-inspired whimsical design. The speakers can broadly be split into their two visual parts, the base unit, which houses the audio drivers and the acoustic cabinet, and the upper phonograph-inspired horn which serves both visual and functional purposes. Visually, it resembles a large morning glory flower, while acoustically it helps amplify sounds and channel them in a particular direction.
yankodesign.com
The retro AIRO LED watch is inspired by sentient artificial intelligence for a robotic future
There is no dearth of creative and inspiring watches, but it’s a merciless world out there; one eye-catching concept can walk past the others and make every head turn on the way. One such notable timepiece, in its retro-modern avatar, is the AIRO LED watch from the house of Tokyoflash Japan.
