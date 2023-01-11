Read full article on original website
Popculture
Priscilla Presley Breaks Silence on Daughter Lisa Marie Presley's Hospitalization
Priscilla Presley has spoken out about daughter Lisa Marie Presley following her hospitalization Thursday. "My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers," Priscilla, 77, said in a statement to PEOPLE. She continued, "We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time." The 54-year-old is the only child of Elvis Presley and his ex-wife Priscilla. She attended the Golden Globes with her mother and fellow Elvis actor Austin Butler just days before her medical emergency. Before Presley was transported to the hospital, paramedics performed CPR at her Calabasas, California, home. EMTs were able to regain her pulse before taking her to the hospital. At the time of this publication, it is unclear what her condition is, but she continues to receive treatment.
Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband John Legend
Another one! John Legend confirmed that wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13, during a private concert. "What a blessed day," Legend, 44, told the crowd, according to People, who were the first to report the news. The "All of Me" singer added that while he "didn't get a lot of sleep," he felt […]
KULR8
Kylie Jenner 'splits from Travis Scott'
Kylie Jenner is "not with Travis [Scott] right now". The 25-year-old make-up mogul recently split from Travis, 31, and she's now "focused on her kids and her business". A source shared: "She spent the holidays in Aspen with her family. They have split several times in the past and this is probably not the end of their relationship."
KULR8
James Cameron had to convince Leonardo DiCaprio to take Titanic role
James Cameron had to "twist" Leonardo DiCaprio's arm to get him to star in 'Titanic'. The 68-year-old director helmed the 1997 blockbuster that featured DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in the lead roles but revealed that he had to convince the former to appear in the film – which proved a monumental success – as he thought that the screenplay was "boring".
KULR8
Naomi Osaka reveals she's pregnant
The 25-year-old tennis star has announced via social media that she's expecting her first child with rap star Cordae Dunston. Naomi - who has been in a relationship with the Grammy-nominated rapper since 2019 - captioned her Twitter post: "Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023."
