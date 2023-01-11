Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Avery County, NC Jan 14th 2023
NCZ033-048>053-058-059-062-151515- Avery-Madison-Yancey-Mitchell-Swain-Haywood-Buncombe-Graham- Northern Jackson-Macon- Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Faust,. Mars Hill, Marshall, Walnut, Allenstand, Hot Springs, Luck,. Swiss, Burnsville, Celo, Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick,. Spruce Pine, Poplar, Alarka, Almond, Bryson City, Luada, Wesser,. Waynesville, Waterville, Canton, Cruso, Cove Creek, Asheville,. Black Mountain, Candler, Robbinsville, Stecoah, Cullowhee,. Tuckasegee,...
wccbcharlotte.com
School Closings/Remote Learning Days for January 13th
ASHE COUNTY, N.C. – Ashe County schools has announced it will have a remote learning day due to wintry weather. Avery County Schools are closed while Watauga County is also having a remote learning day. Original (Jan. 12, 2023):. AVERY COUNTY, N.C. — Avery County Schools has announced that...
focusnewspaper.com
Caldwell Co. Grand Opening Of New Animal Shelter, Jan. 21
Lenoir, NC – Join us on Saturday, January 21 beginning at 10 a.m. to celebrate the Grand Opening of Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement Division – North Carolina’s new animal shelter!. The newly constructed shelter is located at 180 Government Way, in Lenoir, next to the Caldwell...
wataugaonline.com
Event extended (time): Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC Jan 14th 2023
NCZ001-018-VAZ007-009-015-WVZ042-043-141800- /O.EXT.KRNK.WW.Y.0002.000000T0000Z-230114T1800Z/. Ashe-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Grayson-Mercer-Summers- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Boone, Tazewell, Marion,. Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Bluefield, Hinton,. and Hix. 253 AM EST Sat Jan 14 2023. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS. AFTERNOON…. WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of one to two. inches. Winds...
lakenormanpublications.com
Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Jan. 9
Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Dec. 30 to Jan. 5:. Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 16408 Northcross Drive – 95 Courtyard by Marriott, 16700 Northcross Drive – 92 Spare Time Entertainment, 16317 Statesville Road – 99.5. Davidson.
High Country skiers get snow just in time for holiday weekend
BLOWING ROCK, N.C. — Skiers flocked to Appalachian Ski Mountain Friday to enjoy a fresh blanket of snow. They welcomed the news that more snow was still headed to the North Carolina High Country. Already, several inches had fallen at higher elevations Friday morning. Many people weren’t as excited...
lakenormanpublications.com
Plans fall through for 175-acre park slated for Denver
DENVER – The Denver “year-in-review” article published in the Dec. 30 edition of the Citizen erroneously included plans for a park that have since gone by the wayside. Last March, the Citizen reported Lincoln County was in the process of finalizing the acquisition of 175 acres along Beth Haven Church Road for a sprawling new park. At the time, Lincoln County Commissioner Bud Cesena said the county was doing its “due diligence” before finalizing the purchase.
Donations pour in after beloved middle school coach loses home in fire
CATAWBA COUNTY. N.C. — After a fire destroyed the home of a beloved basketball and football coach in Catawba County, his community is stepping up to help. Chris Hopper was coaching the Grandview Middle School team when he learned of the fire. He told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty he had just finished coaching a game when he got a call from a neighbor.
qcexclusive.com
Hemlock Hill is One of the Best Blowing Rock NC Rentals
If you’re headed to the High Country and looking for one of the very best Blowing Rock NC rentals, Hemlock Hill Cabin has you covered no matter the season. Here, we chat with owners Rachel and Peter about their journey to renovate this home. The discuss why they love being hosts, what you can expect if you stay, and more.
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC at 325 pm EST, Jan 12th 2023
NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ015-016-122100- Surry NC-Ashe NC-Wilkes NC-Watauga NC-Alleghany NC-Grayson VA- Alleghany, northwestern Surry, northern Wilkes, east central Watauga. and eastern Ashe Counties in northwestern North Carolina, western. Carroll and Grayson Counties in southwestern Virginia and the City of. Galax through 400 PM EST…. At 325 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong...
Snow falls in Unicoi County
UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Snowfall hit the Tri-Cities Friday, with higher altitudes seeing more accumulation. Unicoi Emergency Management Agency Directory Jimmy Erwin told News Channel 11 that residents should still take caution when traveling, even if their area didn’t see snow accumulations. “The ground and the road is gonna start freezing pretty quick once […]
WCNC
NC ski resorts gearing up for wintry weather this week
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fresh snow is coming to the mountains of North Carolina just in time for people planning ski trips for the long holiday weekend. Ski lovers are rejoicing the forecast, with several inches of snowfall possible in the mountains between Friday and Saturday. The higher snow totals are likely in the higher elevations.
Snow hits NC mountains on Saturday morning; freezing morning temperatures ahead
(WGHP) — A number of people in the NC mountains woke up to snowfall Saturday morning! Ashe County saw the most measurable snowfall in the FOX8 viewing area, picking up around 2 inches. Weather across the Piedmont Triad The highest snowfall totals in the state were in Yancey County, picking up between 15 and 24 […]
wataugaonline.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC – January 13-14, 2023
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. Ashe-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Grayson-Mercer-Summers- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Boone, Tazewell, Marion,. Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Bluefield, Hinton,. and Hix. 350 AM EST Fri Jan 13 2023. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST. SATURDAY…. WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to...
WXII 12
White pine trees are facing higher mortality rates in Alleghany and Ashe counties
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, N.C. — The NC Forest Service says parts of northwest NC's forests are being threatened by an insect and disease duo, which is shaping up to be a much bigger problem down the road. Insects are feeding on white pine trees, which leads to a possible deadly...
wjhl.com
Winter Weather Alerts issued across the region due to incoming snow
Winter Storm Warnings issued for Johnson, Carter, Unicoi and parts of Greene Counties in Northeast Tennessee. Winter Storm Warnings also issued for Avery, Mitchel, Yancy and Madison Counties in North Carolina. Winter Weather Advisories issued for all of Southwest Virginia and Eastern Kentucky with the exception of Scott County, Virginia.
Washington County, Tenn. residents survey storm damage
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County saw heavy damage from storms that swept the Tri-Cities Thursday afternoon. Heavy wind and rain led residents to seek shelter. Among them was Ed Ritsko who was leading a work crew from Johnson City Heating when the storm hit. “It blew in the windows and destroyed a lot of […]
WBTV
First Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings issued for N.C. mountain counties
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The WBTV First Alert Weather Team, Charlotte’s most accurate, is continuing to track heavy rain and thunderstorms moving through the area. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Alleghany, Ashe and Watauga counties in the N.C. mountains until 3:30 p.m. » CLOSINGS: Full list...
3 people, dog rescued from overturned boat in Lake Noman, dispatchers confirm
LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — First responders rescued three people and a dog from an overturned boat in Lake Norman Friday morning, dispatchers told Channel 9. It happened on the Davidson side of the lake. Around 11:15 a.m., Chopper 9 Skyzoom could see the boat upside down in the water.
wccbcharlotte.com
Body Found Along Road In Catawba County Identified
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The body found along Plateau Road and Tradewinds Street in Newton has been identified as Emily King, 42. Her cause of death remains under investigation. King’s body has been sent for an autopsy. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the...
Comments / 0