Boone, NC

wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Avery County, NC Jan 14th 2023

NCZ033-048>053-058-059-062-151515- Avery-Madison-Yancey-Mitchell-Swain-Haywood-Buncombe-Graham- Northern Jackson-Macon- Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Faust,. Mars Hill, Marshall, Walnut, Allenstand, Hot Springs, Luck,. Swiss, Burnsville, Celo, Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick,. Spruce Pine, Poplar, Alarka, Almond, Bryson City, Luada, Wesser,. Waynesville, Waterville, Canton, Cruso, Cove Creek, Asheville,. Black Mountain, Candler, Robbinsville, Stecoah, Cullowhee,. Tuckasegee,...
AVERY COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

School Closings/Remote Learning Days for January 13th

ASHE COUNTY, N.C. – Ashe County schools has announced it will have a remote learning day due to wintry weather. Avery County Schools are closed while Watauga County is also having a remote learning day. Original (Jan. 12, 2023):. AVERY COUNTY, N.C. — Avery County Schools has announced that...
focusnewspaper.com

Caldwell Co. Grand Opening Of New Animal Shelter, Jan. 21

Lenoir, NC – Join us on Saturday, January 21 beginning at 10 a.m. to celebrate the Grand Opening of Caldwell County Animal Care Enforcement Division – North Carolina’s new animal shelter!. The newly constructed shelter is located at 180 Government Way, in Lenoir, next to the Caldwell...
CALDWELL COUNTY, NC
wataugaonline.com

Event extended (time): Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC Jan 14th 2023

NCZ001-018-VAZ007-009-015-WVZ042-043-141800- /O.EXT.KRNK.WW.Y.0002.000000T0000Z-230114T1800Z/. Ashe-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Grayson-Mercer-Summers- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Boone, Tazewell, Marion,. Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Bluefield, Hinton,. and Hix. 253 AM EST Sat Jan 14 2023. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST THIS. AFTERNOON…. WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of one to two. inches. Winds...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Jan. 9

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Dec. 30 to Jan. 5:. Carrabba’s Italian Grill, 16408 Northcross Drive – 95 Courtyard by Marriott, 16700 Northcross Drive – 92 Spare Time Entertainment, 16317 Statesville Road – 99.5. Davidson.
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Plans fall through for 175-acre park slated for Denver

DENVER – The Denver “year-in-review” article published in the Dec. 30 edition of the Citizen erroneously included plans for a park that have since gone by the wayside. Last March, the Citizen reported Lincoln County was in the process of finalizing the acquisition of 175 acres along Beth Haven Church Road for a sprawling new park. At the time, Lincoln County Commissioner Bud Cesena said the county was doing its “due diligence” before finalizing the purchase.
DENVER, NC
qcexclusive.com

Hemlock Hill is One of the Best Blowing Rock NC Rentals

If you’re headed to the High Country and looking for one of the very best Blowing Rock NC rentals, Hemlock Hill Cabin has you covered no matter the season. Here, we chat with owners Rachel and Peter about their journey to renovate this home. The discuss why they love being hosts, what you can expect if you stay, and more.
BLOWING ROCK, NC
wataugaonline.com

Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC at 325 pm EST, Jan 12th 2023

NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ015-016-122100- Surry NC-Ashe NC-Wilkes NC-Watauga NC-Alleghany NC-Grayson VA- Alleghany, northwestern Surry, northern Wilkes, east central Watauga. and eastern Ashe Counties in northwestern North Carolina, western. Carroll and Grayson Counties in southwestern Virginia and the City of. Galax through 400 PM EST…. At 325 PM EST, Doppler radar was tracking strong...
WILKES COUNTY, NC
WJHL

Snow falls in Unicoi County

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Snowfall hit the Tri-Cities Friday, with higher altitudes seeing more accumulation. Unicoi Emergency Management Agency Directory Jimmy Erwin told News Channel 11 that residents should still take caution when traveling, even if their area didn’t see snow accumulations. “The ground and the road is gonna start freezing pretty quick once […]
UNICOI COUNTY, TN
WCNC

NC ski resorts gearing up for wintry weather this week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Fresh snow is coming to the mountains of North Carolina just in time for people planning ski trips for the long holiday weekend. Ski lovers are rejoicing the forecast, with several inches of snowfall possible in the mountains between Friday and Saturday. The higher snow totals are likely in the higher elevations.
SUGAR MOUNTAIN, NC
wataugaonline.com

Winter Weather Advisory for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC – January 13-14, 2023

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. Ashe-Watauga-Tazewell-Smyth-Grayson-Mercer-Summers- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Boone, Tazewell, Marion,. Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Bluefield, Hinton,. and Hix. 350 AM EST Fri Jan 13 2023. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM EST. SATURDAY…. WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to...
WATAUGA COUNTY, NC
wjhl.com

Winter Weather Alerts issued across the region due to incoming snow

Winter Storm Warnings issued for Johnson, Carter, Unicoi and parts of Greene Counties in Northeast Tennessee. Winter Storm Warnings also issued for Avery, Mitchel, Yancy and Madison Counties in North Carolina. Winter Weather Advisories issued for all of Southwest Virginia and Eastern Kentucky with the exception of Scott County, Virginia.
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

Washington County, Tenn. residents survey storm damage

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County saw heavy damage from storms that swept the Tri-Cities Thursday afternoon. Heavy wind and rain led residents to seek shelter. Among them was Ed Ritsko who was leading a work crew from Johnson City Heating when the storm hit. “It blew in the windows and destroyed a lot of […]
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wccbcharlotte.com

Body Found Along Road In Catawba County Identified

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — The body found along Plateau Road and Tradewinds Street in Newton has been identified as Emily King, 42. Her cause of death remains under investigation. King’s body has been sent for an autopsy. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the...
CATAWBA COUNTY, NC

