Lake Buena Vista, FL

These nighttime spectaculars will soon return to Walt Disney World

By Adam Poulisse, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Fan-favorite nighttime spectaculars will soon light up the skies over Walt Disney World again.

Disney announced Tuesday that “Happily Ever After” will return to Magic Kingdom again on April 3 with all-new projections down Main Street, U.S.A.

“Disney Enchantment,” which was introduced as part of the Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary, will be offered at Magic Kingdom through April 2.

An all-new nighttime spectacular is also planned to debut at EPCOT later this year. Before then, “EPCOT Forever” will be brought back as an interim show over World Showcase Lagoon starting April 3.

“Harmonious,” which also debuted during Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary, will have its final performance on April 2.

READ: Disney World previews ‘Moana’ inspired attraction ‘The Journey of Water’

