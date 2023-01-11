ATHENS, Ohio (AP)Miryne Thomas scored 17 points to help Kent State defeat Ohio 70-65 on Friday night. Thomas also contributed nine rebounds and four steals for the Golden Flashes (14-3, 4-0 Mid-American Conference). Malique Jacobs scored 17 points while going 8 of 18 from the field, and added five rebounds and six assists. Sincere Carry was 4 of 13 shooting, including 2 for 7 from distance, and went 1 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding seven rebounds and five assists. The Golden Flashes picked up their eighth straight victory.

ATHENS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO