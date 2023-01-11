ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, OH

Ball State secures 75-61 win against Miami (OH)

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP)Demarius Jacobs and Jaylin Sellers scored 15 points as Ball State beat Miami (OH) 75-61 on Saturday. Jacobs was 5 of 6 shooting, including 3 for 3 from distance, and went 2 for 4 from the line for the Cardinals (12-5, 3-1 Mid-American Conference). Sellers was 7 of 16 (1 for 5 from distance). Payton Sparks shot 3 of 7 from the field and 6 for 9 from the line to finish with 12 points. Basheer Jihad was 5 of 6 shooting for 12 points.
MUNCIE, IN
Enaruna’s 18 lead Cleveland State past IUPUI 89-54

INDIANAPOLIS (AP)Tristan Enaruna’s 18 points helped Cleveland State defeat IUPUI 89-54 on Saturday. Enaruna was 6 of 11 shooting, including 0 for 3 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Vikings (10-8, 5-2 Horizon League). Tujautae Williams scored 16 points and added three steals. Jayson Woodrich recorded 11 points and shot 4 for 6, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc.
CLEVELAND, OH
Kent State wins 70-65 over Ohio

ATHENS, Ohio (AP)Miryne Thomas scored 17 points to help Kent State defeat Ohio 70-65 on Friday night. Thomas also contributed nine rebounds and four steals for the Golden Flashes (14-3, 4-0 Mid-American Conference). Malique Jacobs scored 17 points while going 8 of 18 from the field, and added five rebounds and six assists. Sincere Carry was 4 of 13 shooting, including 2 for 7 from distance, and went 1 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points, while adding seven rebounds and five assists. The Golden Flashes picked up their eighth straight victory.
ATHENS, OH
Lukosius’ 28 lead Butler past Villanova 79-71

INDIANAPOLIS (AP)Simas Lukosius had 28 points in Butler’s 79-71 win over Villanova on Friday night. Lukosius added three steals for the Bulldogs (11-8, 3-5 Big East Conference). Chuck Harris scored 12 points, finishing 5 of 8 from the floor. Jalen Thomas went 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 11 points.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

