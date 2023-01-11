ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Maya Devi

Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"

A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
RadarOnline

Kim Kardashian Unbothered By Ex-Husband Kanye West's Secret Marriage, Boards Private Jet With A Smile In First Sighting Since Ceremony

Kanye West, who? Business mogul Kim Kardashian was all smiles when she was seen boarding a private jet alongside her momager Kris Jenner and little sister Khloe Kardashian. It was the first sighting of the reality tv star since the shocking news that her ex-husband had remarried less than two months after their divorce was finalized, RadarOnline.com has learned. Fans were shocked to learn that while West, 45, — who changed his name to Ye — was laying low following backlash from his antisemitic remarks and string of bizarre behavior, the Chicago rapper had exchanged marriage vows with the longtime...
TheDailyBeast

Lisa Marie’s Final Days: Grief, Isolation, an Alarming Red Carpet Appearance

Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, spent her final days on a trying trek between Los Angeles and Graceland that may have pushed the 54-year-old to the brink.An alarming interview on the Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday, and a speech in Nashville a few days prior, suggested that Presley was not only struggling physically but battling emotionally with increased isolation and grief. In an interview with Extra on the red carpet, Presley was seen struggling to stand upright on her own, grasping onto Elvis’ longtime manager Jerry Schilling, 80, for support. Her eyes appeared heavy and...
KULR8

James Cameron had to convince Leonardo DiCaprio to take Titanic role

James Cameron had to "twist" Leonardo DiCaprio's arm to get him to star in 'Titanic'. The 68-year-old director helmed the 1997 blockbuster that featured DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in the lead roles but revealed that he had to convince the former to appear in the film – which proved a monumental success – as he thought that the screenplay was "boring".
KULR8

Naomi Osaka reveals she's pregnant

The 25-year-old tennis star has announced via social media that she's expecting her first child with rap star Cordae Dunston. Naomi - who has been in a relationship with the Grammy-nominated rapper since 2019 - captioned her Twitter post: "Can’t wait to get back on the court but here’s a little life update for 2023."

