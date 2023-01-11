Read full article on original website
Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough Looks Like Lisa Marie’s Doppelganger in New Photos
Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, actress Riley Keough, attended a Hollywood event Friday, and fans are floored by the family resemblance. The Mad Max: Fury Road star was spotted at the Louis Vuitton and W Magazine awards season dinner in Beverly Hills. An impressive gathering of the year’s most accomplished entertainers,...
Blue Bloods' Donnie Wahlberg Dispels Rumors That His Wife Jenny McCarthy Will Make It Onto The Show
"Blue Bloods" remains a quiet juggernaut on CBS. The police procedural, which debuted in 2010, is currently on its 13th season and is rapidly approaching 300 episodes. Both are significant milestones, and it goes to show that audiences are still hungry for more adventures with the Reagan family. Family is...
Today’s Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb abruptly leave set on live TV after Carson Daly teases a ‘big day’ for the show
TODAY hosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb have made an abrupt exit from the show to go take part in a very special tradition. The TV pair, who celebrated five years of hosting Today together on Tuesday, were asked to go ring the opening bell during the third hour at the New York Stock Exchange.
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Swear to "Never Watch Again" After Shocking Len Goodman News
Dancing With the Stars has certainly seen its fair share of twists and turns, but the ballroom just got its biggest shocker yet. During season 31's semi-finals on November 14, celebrity competitors and pro partners battled it out to continue their journey to the Mirrorball trophy. The Disney+ episode featured many memorable moments, from dance professional Witney Carson announcing her pregnancy to double eliminations sending two favorites home. Though, perhaps the biggest surprise of all came when head judge Len Goodman revealed his retirement.
'Today' Fans Are Losing It Over Hoda Kotb’s Huge Career Announcement: 'Can’t Wait!!'
Prepare to see – and hear – a lot more of Hoda Kotb in 2023, as the Today Show host just revealed that her highly-acclaimed podcast will be returning for another exciting season later this year!. Hoda Kotb’s Podcast Is Returning For A Third Season. On December...
Ellen DeGeneres’ Late DJ Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Left Behind a Huge Net Worth: How Much Money He Made
Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, who was famous for working as Ellen DeGeneres’ former DJ on her talk show, left behind a large net worth prior to his untimely death. The choreographer and musician died at age 40 at a hotel/motel on Tuesday, December 13, In Touch confirmed via the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s online records.
Betty White's pal Vicki Lawrence recalls phrase TV icon saw as 'compliment': 'Aren't you offended by that?'
Betty White's friend Vicki Lawrence remembers the legendary actress nearly one year after her death. The two co-starred on "Mama's Family" until White left the show for "The Golden Girls."
Don Cheadle on His Intimate Pandemic Wedding: 'Just Me and Her and Our Kids and Our Dogs'
The actor and his longtime partner Bridgid Coulter Cheadle tied the knot in a small ceremony during the COVID-19 pandemic. “I’m fortunate to be in this relationship,” he tells PEOPLE. Don Cheadle's wedding to his longtime partner, interior designer Bridgid Coulter Cheadle, was an extremely intimate affair. In the new issue of PEOPLE, the 58-year-old star of the Netflix movie White Noise shares some details about the "small" celebration, which took place at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. "It was just me and her and our kids and...
Kelly Clarkson Is MIA From Her Own Show — Is She Sick?
Kelly Clarkson is like a fine wine — she keeps getting better with time. By this, we simply mean that she continues to outdo herself as the years go on!. First, she wins American Idol. Then she releases banger after banger of pop hits, then she wins America's hearts as a judge on The Voice. Now, she has her very own talk show — and that's not even counting all the covers she sings on The Kelly Clarkson Show, many of which arguably show up the originals.
A look back at Vanna White's 40 years on 'Wheel of Fortune': Games, Fashion and 'Vannamania'
"Wheel of Fortune" host Vanna White marked a major milestone earlier this month when she celebrated her 40th year on the iconic game show.
What Is Ellen DeGeneres’ Net Worth? Find Out the Former Talk Show Host’s Mind-Boggling Fortune
Ellen DeGeneres is sitting on millions! As the long-running host of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which ended in 2022 after 19 year and more than 3,000 episodes, in addition to the countless other...
Mindy Kaling's Rapid 40-Pound Weight Loss Has Friends 'Worried' Over How It Will Impact Actress' Health: Sources
Mindy Kaling has been showing off the results of her hard work after shedding an impressive 40-pounds, but sources close to the actress are concerned her rapid weight loss could lead to other issues down the line. RadarOnline.com has learned that pals of the Hollywood starlet, 43, worry that she may continue to slim down after seeing the success she achieved already."It's insane how much weight she's dropped in such a short space of time," one claimed. "She barely weighs 100 pounds now, and the fear is that it's impacting her health." Meanwhile, another insider said that "all this dieting...
Jeopardy! Champs Matt Amodio and Amy Schneider Will Face Off in a New Spinoff
Jeopardy! is on the way at ABC. At the Television Critics Association 2023 Winter Press Tour on Wednesday, ABC announced a new spinoff, Jeopardy! Masters, in which six of the show's highest-ranked contestants of all time will compete for a grand prize (and ultimate bragging rights). Jeopardy! GOAT and current host Ken Jennings will oversee the primetime affair.
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies aged 54
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley, has died at the age of 54, after suddenly being hospitalised on Thursday. Her 77-year-old mother confirmed Presley’s death later on Thursday night. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news...
Jeopardy! Masters Spinoff Picked Up at ABC — Which Champs Made the Cut?
Jeopardy! is officially taking “Tournament of Champions” to the next level. ABC on Wednesday announced that it has picked up Jeopardy! Masters, a Ken Jennings-hosted primetime spinoff that will find the six highest-ranked, current Jeopardy! contestants facing off in a Champions League style event. The six MVPs vying for the title of Jeopardy! Masters Champion will be Matt Amodio, Sam Buttrey, Andrew He, James Holzhauer, Mattea Roach and Amy Schneider. It was last September that Jeopardy! exec producer Michael Davies first floated the idea of doing a pro-level offshoot. “What we really need to develop is the pro-level version of the game,” Davies...
Two of Your Favorite ’90s Stars Just Made Their Relationship Instagram Official
If you’ve been craving some ’90s nostalgia in the form of retro entertainment stars going public with their relationship status, you’re in for a treat. Matthew Lawrence, of Boy Meets World and Mrs. Doubtfire fame, and Rozonda “Chilli” Thomas, who puts the “C” in the essential ’90s R&B group TLC, are officially dating.
‘Wheel of Fortune’ and ‘Jeopardy!’s Futures Just Got a Major Update
Sources have confirmed that ABC’s Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! will last at least five more years. Deadline learned today (Jan. 11) that the network struck a deal to keep both long-running shows on air. That means that Wheel of Fortune will run through its 45th season and Jeopardy! will see its 44th. Of course, at the end of the term, ABC and the series’ executives will have the choice to extend the gameshow even longer.
She’s Got Talent! See Supermodel and ‘AGT’ Judge Heidi Klum’s Staggering Net Worth
A mom, a model and a millionaire! Heidi Klum has made herself a household name from her days as a supermodel and hit TV show hosting gigs, and it’s all accumulated into a very hefty net worth. Read on to find out how much the German-born model makes, where her money comes from and what her impressive net worth is now.
Hacks: 6 Things I Want To See In Season 3 Of The HBO Max Series
Season 3 of HBO’s Hacks is on the way—here are six things I’m dying to see in the new episodes.
