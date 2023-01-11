ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Insider

Michelle Yeoh won a Golden Globe for best actress and jokingly threatened to 'beat up' the piano player who tried to cut off her speech

By JP Mangalindan
Insider
Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4U9kcO_0kAPVlNq00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p3nqa_0kAPVlNq00
Michelle Yeoh won the Golden Globe for best actress.

Invision

  • Michelle Yeoh won the Golden Globe for best actress in a motion picture, musical, or comedy.
  • The award was for her riveting work in " Everything Everywhere All at Once ."
  • Yeoh gave a moving speech, thanking "all who came before me who look like me."

After 40 years of working in movies, Michelle Yeoh is finally having her moment — and she wasn't going to let the Golden Globes piano player cut her short.

The versatile actor, who won the Golden Globe for best actress in a motion picture, musical, or comedy, gave a moving speech at the ceremony on Tuesday.

Yeoh recalled first landing in Hollywood.

"It was a dream come true until I got here," Yeoh said. "Because look at this face. I came here and was told, 'you're a minority, and I'm like, 'No, that's not possible.' And then someone said to me, 'You speak English. I mean, forget about them not knowing Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Asia, India. And I said, yeah, the flight here was about 13 hours long. So I learned as time went by."

Yeoh, who said she was 60 years old, acknowledged the harsh realities many female actors face as they get older.

"It seems like opportunities start to get smaller as well," she said. "And I probably was at a time where I thought 'well, hey, come on, girl. You had a really, really good run. You worked with some of the best people Steven Spielberg, you know, Jim Cameron, and Danny Boyle. And so it's good. It's all good."

But " Everything Everywhere All at Once ," which Insider selected as the best movie of 2022 , is widely considered by critics as Yeoh's best work yet. Playing Evelyn, a miserable laundromat owner who gets roped into saving the multiverse, Yeoh displayed her widest range in a role yet.

As the piano player started up to usher Yeoh off stage she jokingly said: "Shut up. Please. I can beat you up. And that's serious."

"I was given this gift of playing this woman who resonated so deeply with me and with so many people, because at the end of the day in whatever universe she was, she was just fighting, fighting for love for her family," Yeoh continued.

Yeoh concluded by thanking her cast members, including Stephanie Hsu and Jamie Lee Curtis, adding the award was "also for all the shoulders that I stand, on all who came before me who look like me, and all who are going on this journey with me forward. Thank you for believing in us."

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 4

Related
OK! Magazine

Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes

Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
People

Jamie Lee Curtis Walks the 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet in a Floor-Length Lace Cape

Curtis is nominated for best supporting actress for her role in Everything Everywhere All at Once Jamie Lee Curtis is all about that lace. For the Golden Globes 2023, the Everything Everywhere All at Once star took to the red carpet in a monochromatic look that included a floor-length black lace cape over a strapless jumpsuit. She finished the look with two delicate sparkling cuffs and stud earrings, letting her cape – which fluttered and flowed around her as she posed on the carpet — bring all the...
The Independent

Golden Globes viewers complain Jennifer Coolidge ‘spoiled’ The White Lotus in acceptance speech

Jennifer Coolidge shocked some Golden Globes viewers after she dropped a major White Lotus spoiler during her acceptance speech.The actor was accepting the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie when she gave away a key plot point from the season two finale of the hit HBO series.Coolidge beat her co-star Aubrey Plaza to the prize during Tuesday night’s (10 January) ceremony, which also saw Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven), and Niecy Nash-Betts (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) nominated in the same category.Spoilers follow for The...
The Independent

‘It was a dream come true until I got here’: Michelle Yeoh takes swipe at Hollywood racism in Globes speech

Michelle Yeoh gave an emotional speech after winning her first Golden Globe for Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.The veteran actor won for her role as Evelyn Wang in last year’s mind-bending A24 movie, Everything Everywhere All at Once.Yeoh used her acceptance speech to call out racism in the industry. “I remember when I first came to Hollywood,” she said, “it was a dream come true until I got here.”“I came here and was told you’re a minority,” she said. “And then, someone said, ‘You speak English’... And I said, ‘Yeah the flight over...
William

Brad Pitt and Girlfriend Sunbathes Without Tops in Mexico Amid 'Retirement' Plans

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, sunbathed together in Cabo San Lucas, a resort city on the Baja California Peninsula's southern tip. Fox News reported that the star actor was half clad and showed off his abs while enjoying the sun in Cabo San Lucas on a trip down to the south for the New Year with his girlfriend. Pitt walked around the poolside shirtless while donning a pair of turquoise blue trunks and displaying his collection of tattoos on his abs and torso. He wore his trademark dark blonde hair tossed to the side and wore sunglasses to protect his eyes from the Baja sun.
Variety

‘This History Is Being Erased’: Tyler Perry and Chinonye Chukwu on ‘Till’ and Why Black Directors Keep Telling Stories From the Past

While Chinonye Chukwu was filming “Till” — which tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice following the lynching of her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till — she spotted someone she didn’t recognize visiting with the film’s producer and star Whoopi Goldberg on the Atlanta set. “I see this tall man. I was like, ‘Who is this?’” Chukwu recalls. The mysterious visitor was Tyler Perry. “I came in to support,” Perry explains as the two filmmakers sit down. “I just wanted to let you and Whoopi and everybody else know that anything I could do, I was there 100%. Atlanta’s a little...
HollywoodLife

Jamie Lee Curtis Rocks Black Strapless Jumpsuit With Lace Cape At 2023 Golden Globes

Jamie Lee Curtis had all eyes on her at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10, when she walked the red carpet outside the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, wearing a black strapless jumpsuit with a lace cape that covered her shoulders and dangled down her backside. The 64-year-old Halloween star was on hand to present an award later in the evening, so she made sure she looked like a million bucks, and she definitely succeeded. Jamie accessorized her look with silver jewelry and her signature grey pixie cut.
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Colin Farrell Takes Time Out of His Golden Globes Speech to Rave About Presenter Ana de Armas

"I just thought you were extraordinary," Farrell told Armas, for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde Colin Farrell may have won the award for best actor in a musical or comedy at the 2023 Golden Globes, but he started his speech with a rave about presenter Ana de Armas. "I just thought you were extraordinary," Farrell told Armas — who was nominated for best actress in a motion picture drama for her portrayal of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde — before accepting his award. "I cried myself to...
People

Every Star Who Shouted Out Brad Pitt at the Golden Globes 2023: 'He's Right There!'

Austin Butler, Quinta Brunson and Regina Hall each referenced Brad Pitt while on stage at the Golden Globes Brad Pitt did not take any awards home at the Golden Globes 2023, but he certainly appeared to win the hearts of the stars onstage. During Tuesday night's Golden Globes broadcast on NBC, Pitt — who lost out on the ceremony's best supporting actor award to Everything Everywhere All at Once's Ke Huy Quan — sat front and center at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, Calif. 59-year-old Pitt's placement in the venue among his...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RadarOnline

Outcast Armie Hammer Ghosted By Celebrity Pals, Desperate To Get His Career On Track After Cannibal Accusations

Disgraced Armie Hammer hit bottom and dragged his butt back to Los Angeles, where he is pleading with his former costars and celebrity pals for help relaunching his career after a twisted S&M scandal, RadarOnline.com learned. "Armie's reaching out to anyone who won't slam a door in his face," dished a source. The On the Basis of Sex star, 35, fled Hollywood last year after multiple ex-girlfriends accused him of being a sadistic, cannibalistic abuser, which he has always denied. The uproar took a bite out of Armie's career, and times got so desperate for the embattled star that he...
The Independent

Prince Harry upstaged by Tom Hanks in The Late Show with Stephen Colbert skit

Prince Harry gets upstaged by the arrival of Tom Hanks on the set of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in a comedic skit. The skit, poking fun at British tradition, opens up with Harry apparently being greeted by trumpet players sporting regal uniforms.“Woah, woah, woah, stop, stop. Stephen, not needed, but thank you, I appreciate it,” the prince says, before being told it's not his reception and to get out of the way. The Hollywood actor then turns the corner, exclaiming: “I’m back! Where’s my fanfare?”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
wegotthiscovered.com

Fans fear for Jamie Lee Curtis as she confirms COVID-19 diagnosis

After what may be one of her peak years ever, Everything Everywhere All at Once star Jamie Lee Curtis has suffered an awful way to head into 2023. She has reported through Instagram that she has contracted COVID-19. And the timing couldn’t be worse, forcing her to stay at home and get well in the middle of a busy awards season that has garnered multiple nominations for her performance in Everything Everywhere All at Once.
wegotthiscovered.com

Robert Downey Jr. personally urged Gerard Butler to keep churning out ‘Fallen’ sequels

Things could have turned out very differently for Gerard Butler had Olympus Has Fallen ended up losing the battle of 2013’s twin films to spiritual contemporary White House Down. It was the former that emerged victorious in the end, giving rise to a pair of sequels, with fourth installment Night Has Fallen remaining in active development.
Insider

Insider

739K+
Followers
39K+
Post
426M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy