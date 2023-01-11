Your browser does not support the audio element. New semester, new season of DubV 411! Maddie and Lauren return with the latest buzz on campus, including WVU increasing the availability of Narcan on campus, students are lining up for celebrity chef Aaron Sanchez's Adobo Cantina at Evansdale Crossing, safety concerns over the emergency blue lights not working on campus, and the not hot men's basketball team, plus stuff to do around Morgantown, including the School of Theater and Dance's annual concert "Dance Now," an art and poster sale at the Mountainlair, the MLK Breakfast and much more!

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 3 HOURS AGO