Daily Athenaeum
West Virginia drops fourth straight conference game in loss to Baylor
The West Virginia men’s basketball team fell to Baylor Wednesday night at the Coliseum in Morgantown, marking its fourth loss in a row in conference play. The first points on the night came from former Mountaineer Jalen Bridges off a fast break two minutes into the game. Guard Erik Stevenson responded with his own layup to put West Virginia on the board.
WVU men’s basketball parts ways with associate head coach Larry Harrison
West Virginia men’s basketball has parted ways with associate head coach Larry Harrison, the school’s athletic department announced Thursday. Harrison worked on the WVU men’s basketball staff for 16 seasons, serving the last 13 as an associate head coach. In a radio show Thursday evening, Head coach...
WVU hoops set to take on Baylor as both teams seek first Big 12 victory
The West Virginia men's basketball team will host former Mountaineer Jalen Bridges and the Baylor Bears on Wednesday night at the WVU Coliseum as both teams try to get in the win column in the Big 12. West Virginia (10-5, 0-3 Big 12) and Baylor (10-5, 0-3 Big 12), both...
NCAA denies WVU’s waiver appeal for Jose Perez
The NCAA has reportedly denied a waiver appeal for Manhattan transfer Jose Perez to play immediately at West Virginia, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Perez, a two-time transfer, entered the portal from Manhattan College in late October after head coach Joe Masiello was fired two weeks before the start of the season. He spent five days in the portal before committing to WVU.
‘They don’t know what the hell they’re doing’: Huggins reacts to Perez waiver denial
Transfer guard Jose Perez will not be allowed to play this season for WVU after the NCAA denied WVU’s appeal on Wednesday. Head coach Bob Huggins had some strong words for the NCAA when asked for comment on the decision after WVU’s loss to Baylor. “The truth of...
WVU shares May 2023 commencement schedule
Although students just returned to campus to take on a new semester, some have graduation on the mind. West Virginia University announced Friday that its May 2023 commencement weekend will take place May 12-14. Any graduates interested in participating in the ceremonies are required to register with their school or...
WVU seeks support from state lawmakers amid budget setbacks, enrollment decline
As state lawmakers enter their regular 60-day session, leaders of higher education in West Virginia look to Charleston for support amid ongoing financial challenges and declining student enrollment. At West Virginia University, school administrators say they are hoping for some stability when it comes to state funding for higher education,...
Vehicle fire extinguished at WVU Coliseum, no injuries reported
A vehicle caught fire in the parking lot of the WVU Coliseum on Tuesday morning. Members of the Morgantown Fire Department extinguished the fire with no reported injuries or damage to University property. University and Morgantown police were also on the scene. A responding officer reported a “bloom of smoke”...
1/13: Narcan, celebrity tacos, where to buy some posters and much more
Your browser does not support the audio element. New semester, new season of DubV 411! Maddie and Lauren return with the latest buzz on campus, including WVU increasing the availability of Narcan on campus, students are lining up for celebrity chef Aaron Sanchez's Adobo Cantina at Evansdale Crossing, safety concerns over the emergency blue lights not working on campus, and the not hot men's basketball team, plus stuff to do around Morgantown, including the School of Theater and Dance's annual concert "Dance Now," an art and poster sale at the Mountainlair, the MLK Breakfast and much more!
