Blurry-eyed, 3 a.m. Googling is never a great idea, but sometimes parents will try anything to get their baby to just go to sleep, please. When rocking, feeding, burping, changing and begging—yeah, I’ve tried it!—doesn’t work, you may be tempted to bring your infant into your room for a few stolen minutes of precious shut-eye. Add to this the fact that the guidelines you stumbled upon in a postpartum haze were a little confusing, and you get a recipe for disaster. Is co-sleeping with your baby a big deal? What about bed-sharing? And what exactly is the difference between the two?

26 DAYS AGO