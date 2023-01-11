Read full article on original website
Related
My ‘pregnancy nose’ keeps growing and growing — I’m traumatized
Pinocchio’s got nothing on pregnant people. There are many changes that happen to the body during pregnancy — but nose growth isn’t one often talked about. “Pregnancy nose” is trending on TikTok, with women taking to the app to share photos and videos of how their nose got larger during pregnancy. The 28.7 million views on the #pregnancynose hashtag is nothing to sniff at. “Y’all wanna talk about pregnancy nose…it gets progressively worse,” mom Kaylyn Hill wrote in a TikTok clip viewed over 5.4 million times. “I think it’s genetic because my mom had it, but I’m not sure.” Hill showed a series of “before” and...
Millions have the same 'bendy body' disease as my daughter. Why isn't the medical profession paying more attention?
Hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos syndrome is a connective tissue disorder. When Sarah Lazarus' daughter was diagnosed with it, she discovered that the majority of cases are going undiagnosed for decades.
ahchealthenews.com
Should you sleep on your back, stomach or side?
We’ve all been there – you wake up with a pounding headache and throbbing back and you feel as though your only hope of putting some pep in your step is via a caffeine drip. It could be that the way you’re sleeping is to blame. “Patients...
caandesign.com
Why Do I Sleep Better In A Recliner Than A Bed?
If you’re one of the people who have found recliners comfortable to sleep in, you would prefer it any night to a bed. Doctors recommend recliners to give you extra comfort and convenience for a good night’s sleep. But the question is, “why do I sleep better in a recliner than a bed?” It’s easy to see why because the very appearance of a recliner is designed to keep your head elevated as you sleep. Recliners allow you to adjust the height and let you find the most comfortable position to sleep in.
Look Out for the Early Signs of Autism
MONDAY, Jan. 2, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- When children have autism, it's possible to recognize the symptoms as early as when they are 18 months old. Although it takes a doctor to diagnose the condition, parents and caregivers should be aware of the signs, advises the Autism Research Institute, offering some other tips for noticing early symptoms.
What’s the difference between co-sleeping and bed-sharing?
Blurry-eyed, 3 a.m. Googling is never a great idea, but sometimes parents will try anything to get their baby to just go to sleep, please. When rocking, feeding, burping, changing and begging—yeah, I’ve tried it!—doesn’t work, you may be tempted to bring your infant into your room for a few stolen minutes of precious shut-eye. Add to this the fact that the guidelines you stumbled upon in a postpartum haze were a little confusing, and you get a recipe for disaster. Is co-sleeping with your baby a big deal? What about bed-sharing? And what exactly is the difference between the two?
KUTV
American Academy of Pediatrics urges doctors to consider surgery for obese teens as young as 13
WASHINGTON (TND) — The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) published new guidance Monday urging doctors to consider surgery when treating children as young as 13 for obesity. “There is no evidence that ‘watchful waiting’ or delayed treatment is appropriate for children with obesity,” co-author of the new guidance, Dr....
Medical News Today
Is ADHD a developmental disability?
Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is a neurodevelopmental condition. The Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) recognizes ADHD as a developmental disability. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) , developmental disabilities are conditions that affect learning, language, physical, or behavioral areas. Common symptoms of ADHD. under these areas, such as...
A pediatrician and sleep specialist say melatonin may improve sleep for some kids — but you should try other things first
A small dose of melatonin could help address certain sleep issues in kids, but experts say it's always best to start by adjusting bedtime habits.
'I Was Pregnant at the Same Time as My Daughter, Twice!'
A mom from California got pregnant at the same time as two of her adult daughters, and now her two grandchildren call her mom.
TODAY.com
New AAP childhood obesity guidance includes medication, surgery: What parents should know
The American Academy of Pediatrics has updated its guidelines for evaluating and treating childhood obesity for the first time in 15 years, recommending early and intensive treatment — which includes medications and surgery for some young patients. The new guidance provides more options for children and parents, according to...
Channel 3000
Symptoms in Late Reproductive Years Similar to Menopause
WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Late reproductive-stage women experience multiple symptoms often associated with menopause, according to a study published online Jan. 10 in Menopause. Yamnia I. Cortés, Ph.D., M.P.H., from the School of Nursing at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and colleagues compared...
spashmirror.com
Teens and Sleep
Sleep had a big impact of teens in many ways. Sleep is more important then some think and should have more value. You were told to have at least eight hours of sleep every night but sometimes its just not possible. Surely for the teens that have to work late at night can understand. Teens sleep plays a big role in teens lives.
MedicalXpress
Menopause-like symptoms may strike before the menopause transition
The menopause transition is often accompanied by a number of symptoms that can affect a woman's overall quality of life, including hot flashes, sleep disturbances, and depression. A new study suggests that women may already experience some of these symptoms several years before menopause, during the late-reproductive stage. Study results are published online today in Menopause.
Dear Doctor: What are risks of using hormone replacement therapy to get better sleep?
DEAR DR. ROACH: One has to wonder which is worse for longevity: living a life without sleep, the ticking time bomb of hormone replacement therapy (HRT), or prescription sleep meds?. I am a 71-year old woman who began having insomnia and sleep issues when I went through menopause in my...
Kingsport Times-News
Parents should know the signs of strep throat in children
Strep infections may be on the rise in the U.S., as they have been in the U.K., so it’s important to know the signs and symptoms, especially in children. “Group A streptococcal disease is a group of conditions caused by a bacteria called ‘group A strep,’” says Dr. Nipunie Rajapakse, a pediatric infectious diseases physician with the Mayo Clinic Children’s Center. “The one that people are probably most familiar with is strep throat. Strep throat is a relatively common infection, especially in children of school age — between ages 5 and 15. It’s very unusual in children under 3 years of age.”
WPFO
American Academy of Pediatrics releases treatment guidelines for kids with obesity
The American Academy of Pediatrics updated guidelines to evaluate and treat children and adolescents with obesity. Around 14 million kids in the United States are impacted by obesity. For the past 15 years, treating the chronic disease has mostly gone unchanged. The study says obesity is one of the most...
WebMD
New Guidelines for Kids With Obesity: What Parents Should Know
New guidelines in 15 years for evaluating and treating kids and adolescents with overweight or obesity. If you only saw the headlines, you might think that when a youngster is a few pounds overweight, their pediatrician will prescribe a weight loss drug or bariatric surgery. The reality is much less alarming. The guidelines take a deep dive into evidence-based treatments at various levels.
animalwellnessmagazine.com
Pharmacological treatments for separation anxiety: they’re all the same, right? Puddin’ says “no!”
Separation anxiety is an emotional and behavioral disorder that creates distress not only in pets, but also their caregivers. Dogs with separation anxiety often vocalize, cause destruction in the home, injure themselves, and/or eliminate in the house when left alone. Each of these problems could be caused by other issues so it is important the dog’s health, including emotional health, is properly assessed with a veterinarian. Also, separation anxiety is often part of a broader anxiety issue with many of these dogs experiencing noise sensitivity and social fears as well.
Comments / 0