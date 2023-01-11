Read full article on original website
Residents in Chicago are Mad as Migrants will be Housed at Woodlawn Elementary SchoolTom HandyChicago, IL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Former Payroll Manager at the Art Institute of Chicago Charged with Defrauding Museum Out of $2 MillionA. M. RayChicago, IL
Does your hotel room have bed bugs? Here's how to checkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
An Open Letter From Mayor Michael Glotz: Tinley Park Mental Health Center Site PlansSouth Suburban NewsTinley Park, IL
5th Ward aldermanic candidate Adrienne Irmer slated to be knocked off ballot
Adrienne Irmer, a South Shore SSA Commissioner running for 5th Ward alderman, has been recommended for removal from the 2023 municipal election ballot. A Chicago Board of Elections hearing officer has sided with two people who objected to Irmer’s candidacy for alderman, agreeing that Irmer does not meet residency requirements.
Lori Lightfoot torpedoed over re-election campaign: 'Worst mayor in America, worst mayor Chicago has ever had'
'The Five' co-hosts break down Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's decision to seek re-election and reports her campaign reportedly asked schools to offer extra credit to students who help volunteer for her campaign.
arizonasuntimes.com
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot’s Campaign Asks Teachers to Urge Children to Work for Her Re-Election in Exchange for Class Credit
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s re-election campaign’s move to send an email to Chicago Public Schools (CPS) teachers asking them to urge their students to volunteer for the mayor’s campaign – in exchange for class credit – is drawing fire. The report of the email letters...
uptownupdate.com
Warning: Aldermanic Candidate Shenanigans Have Already Begun (Sigh)
It's city election time once again! And that usually means deceptions a-plenty. As with any election cycle, there will be candidates that will promise anything to get your vote, especially to all-important Lakeview voters who live in the 46th Ward. Readers sent several emails and messages reporting that one candidate,...
West charges Democratic committee with undermining people's voice in aldermanic election
I am Dr. Helen Y. West, candidate for alderman of the 4th Ward. As a concerned resident of the Bronzeville community, I have discovered information about the forthcoming election that is very disturbing and could possibly affect the outcome of the election. It is my observation that the Cook County...
'She's not serious': Lightfoot opponent 'Chuy' Garcia slams mayor on public safety
Arguing that a mayor who “cannot keep us safe” is a mayor Chicago “cannot afford to keep,” U.S. Rep. Jesus “Chuy” Garcia on Friday unveiled a sweeping plan to stop the violent crime that is foremost on the minds of voters.
Chicago mayoral election 2023: Here are the 9 candidates’ education records
A drop in test scores. Declining enrollment. The COVID pandemic’s impact on student mental health. The transition to a 21-member elected school board. These are just a handful of the challenges facing Chicago’s next mayor.Nine people, including incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot, are running to lead the city for the next four years. All have some tie to Chicago Public Schools. Chalkbeat Chicago took a look at each mayoral hopeful’s track record...
O’Rourke, Ryan among new fellows at University of Chicago
The University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics (UCIP) announced that former Reps. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas.), and Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), who last year fell short in bids for higher office in their respective states, are among the eight new fellows for its Pritzker Fellows Program for the spring semester. In a news release on Thursday, UCIP…
Here’s what you missed during Illinois lame-duck legislative session
Illinois lawmakers focused their short lame-duck session on passing an assault weapons ban, expanding reproductive rights, and increasing their salaries. But several important education bills are also headed to the governor’s desk for approval.Lawmakers returned to the state’s capitol last week to push through several major bills before new and returning lawmakers were inducted into office Wednesday afternoon. Legislators passed an assault weapons ban that would immediately prevent the sale and distribution...
Timing of new CPD engagement effort questioned by some officers, residents
CHICAGO — All Chicago Police Department command staff and some patrol officers are now required to participate in a new initiative, going door-to-door in some of the city’s most violent areas. Some police sources question the timing of the new initiative, suggesting it’s a ploy by Mayor Lori Lightfoot to score political points in the […]
Lightfoot responds after campaign emails Chicago teachers for student volunteers
CHICAGO — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s campaign emailed an unknown number of Chicago Public Schools teachers to try to recruit student volunteers for her reelection campaign. In a Thursday news conference, Lightfoot stated she was unaware of the effort until a media inquiry about it was made on Wednesday. She said reaching out to CPS […]
Free days at Shedd Aquarium for Illinois residents starts today
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Free days at the Shedd aquarium have returned.This current run starts today and goes through Monday, Jan. 16.If you want to go, you will have to reserve tickets online. Walk-ups are not available.If you can't make it out this time around the next free days will take place next month every Tuesday through Thursday, starting Feb. 7.
Chicago Conviction Registry Program Is Failing and Turning People Away, Critics Say
Once a year, Victor Mojica drives an hour to a brick building in the Burnside neighborhood. Victor has a past felony conviction and is required to register with the Chicago Police Department. But the process is not easy. “Two weeks ago I was waiting for two hours out here only...
trapezeonline.com
The truth behind the “Purge Act”
Jan. 1, 2023. Chaos sweeps the streets of Chicago. Criminals are on the loose. The police are powerless to stop them, and society itself begins to collapse. Looting and rioting run rampant. The city descends into anarchy. This image has been painted into the minds of many Americans by various...
Lightfoot Campaign Asks CPS Teachers to Encourage Students to Help Her Win Reelection in Return for Credit
Video: The WTTW News Spotlight Politics team breaks down the biggest headlines of the day. (Produced by Alexandra Silets) Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s reelection campaign sent an email to Chicago Public Schools teachers Wednesday asking them to encourage their students to volunteer to help Lightfoot win a second term as mayor – and earn class credit.
Winning $1M Mega Millions Ticket Sold in Chicago Suburbs, Illinois Lottery Says
$20,000 - Illinois Lottery website. $10,000 - 7-Eleven - 4346 N. Kimball Ave., Chicago. $10,000 - Powmaro's - 2125 Ogden Ave., Downers Grove. $10,000 - Circle K - 255 N. Weber Rd., Bolingbrook. $10,000 - Lenny's Gas and Wash - 15930 W. 159th St., Homer Glen. $10,000 - Casey's General...
Mayor Lightfoot hosts interfaith prayer breakfast ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day
It's the first time in three years people came together in-person for the event.
A Chicago Attorney Is Getting Justice For Hundreds Of Wrongfully Convicted People All At Once
Josh Tepfer has helped exonerate 288 people, many of whom were convicted based on patterns of misconduct by corrupt police or officials.
Chicago schools audit reports widespread fraud with free lunch program
(The Center Square) – The Chicago Public School District is faced with “persistent and widespread fraud” by highly-paid employees taking advantage of food stamp and state-subsidized health care benefits by underreporting their income, according to a 2022 annual report from the district’s Office of Inspector General. The report provides multiple instances where CPS staff fraudulently underreported their income and received SNAP benefits while making their children eligible for free-and-reduced lunches at their schools. The examples cited in the report occurred from 2016 through 2020. ...
10 Chicago Companies That Pay Over $45 an Hour
Chicago, IL. - Chicago is the third-largest city in the United States, home to a metro area of nearly 10 million people that spans across portions of three states. Due to its high level of diversification, the Chicagoland economy is ranked as being one of the most balanced economies in the U.S. In addition to being a major global financial center, other major industries in the region include food processing, manufacturing, healthcare, and printing and publishing.
