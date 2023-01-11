ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warning: Aldermanic Candidate Shenanigans Have Already Begun (Sigh)

It's city election time once again! And that usually means deceptions a-plenty. As with any election cycle, there will be candidates that will promise anything to get your vote, especially to all-important Lakeview voters who live in the 46th Ward. Readers sent several emails and messages reporting that one candidate,...
Chalkbeat

Chicago mayoral election 2023: Here are the 9 candidates’ education records

A drop in test scores. Declining enrollment. The COVID pandemic’s impact on student mental health. The transition to a 21-member elected school board. These are just a handful of the challenges facing Chicago’s next mayor.Nine people, including incumbent Mayor Lori Lightfoot, are running to lead the city for the next four years. All have some tie to Chicago Public Schools. Chalkbeat Chicago took a look at each mayoral hopeful’s track record...
The Hill

O’Rourke, Ryan among new fellows at University of Chicago

The University of Chicago’s Institute of Politics (UCIP) announced that former Reps. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas.), and Tim Ryan (D-Ohio), who last year fell short in bids for higher office in their respective states, are among the eight new fellows for its Pritzker Fellows Program for the spring semester.  In a news release on Thursday, UCIP…
Chalkbeat

Here’s what you missed during Illinois lame-duck legislative session

Illinois lawmakers focused their short lame-duck session on passing an assault weapons ban, expanding reproductive rights, and increasing their salaries. But several important education bills are also headed to the governor’s desk for approval.Lawmakers returned to the state’s capitol last week to push through several major bills before new and returning lawmakers were inducted into office Wednesday afternoon. Legislators passed an assault weapons ban that would immediately prevent the sale and distribution...
CBS Chicago

Free days at Shedd Aquarium for Illinois residents starts today

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Free days at the Shedd aquarium have returned.This current run starts today and goes through Monday, Jan. 16.If you want to go, you will have to reserve tickets online. Walk-ups are not available.If you can't make it out this time around the next free days will take place next month every Tuesday through Thursday, starting Feb. 7.
trapezeonline.com

The truth behind the “Purge Act”

Jan. 1, 2023. Chaos sweeps the streets of Chicago. Criminals are on the loose. The police are powerless to stop them, and society itself begins to collapse. Looting and rioting run rampant. The city descends into anarchy. This image has been painted into the minds of many Americans by various...
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Lightfoot Campaign Asks CPS Teachers to Encourage Students to Help Her Win Reelection in Return for Credit

Video: The WTTW News Spotlight Politics team breaks down the biggest headlines of the day. (Produced by Alexandra Silets) Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s reelection campaign sent an email to Chicago Public Schools teachers Wednesday asking them to encourage their students to volunteer to help Lightfoot win a second term as mayor – and earn class credit.
The Center Square

Chicago schools audit reports widespread fraud with free lunch program

(The Center Square) – The Chicago Public School District is faced with “persistent and widespread fraud” by highly-paid employees taking advantage of food stamp and state-subsidized health care benefits by underreporting their income, according to a 2022 annual report from the district’s Office of Inspector General. The report provides multiple instances where CPS staff fraudulently underreported their income and received SNAP benefits while making their children eligible for free-and-reduced lunches at their schools. The examples cited in the report occurred from 2016 through 2020. ...
Evan Crosby

10 Chicago Companies That Pay Over $45 an Hour

Chicago, IL. - Chicago is the third-largest city in the United States, home to a metro area of nearly 10 million people that spans across portions of three states. Due to its high level of diversification, the Chicagoland economy is ranked as being one of the most balanced economies in the U.S. In addition to being a major global financial center, other major industries in the region include food processing, manufacturing, healthcare, and printing and publishing.
