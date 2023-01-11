Read full article on original website
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From HuntsvilleTed RiversHuntsville, AL
Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center is 'Closed Until Further Notice' to Recover from Water DamageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur is not Closing; Jason Such Addresses 'Rumors and Lies' in a Facebook Video PostZack LoveDecatur, AL
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Bulldogs 90-59 behind strong second halfThe LanternColumbus, OH
In Huntsville, a grand jury indicts Quartney Smith for corpse abuse of late Laekyn SteelmanEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
themadisonrecord.com
NEIGHBORS: Limestone resident took cover in closet; many in county lost power
When trees and power lines started falling during strong winds Thursday morning, John Evans thought it was a tornado and hunkered down in a closet in the middle of his house in Limestone County. “My girlfriend and I were up in the bedroom, and we were looking outside at the...
Alabama severe weather: Injuries, structure damage, entrapments reported
There have been several tornado warnings issued for Alabama as of 8:15 a.m. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post that damage and injuries have been reported along Alabama 20 in Decatur, in addition to downed power lines and trees. Traffic is being diverted to Beltline and 6th Avenue. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
WHNT-TV
Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for Limestone County Teen
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a teenager who went missing from Athens on Friday. Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for Limestone …. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a teenager who went missing from Athens...
Storm damage in Alabama: Latest photos, videos
Parts of Alabama saw damage from suspected tornadoes this morning in western and northwest Alabama. ALEA reported damage in Winston County and people on social media shared photos from their corners of the state. Damage has also been reported in Morgan County, particularly in Decatur into Lawrence County. Scattered power...
fox5atlanta.com
Deadly storms rip through portions of Alabama
Tornado-warned storms producing "damaging winds and hail" moved through the Southeast Thursday, killing at least six people in parts of Alabama, according to the National Weather Service. The Morgan County sheriff’s office in Alabama reported "damage and injuries" as well as "downed power lines and trees" in the Decatur area...
alabamawx.com
Tornado Warning for Parts of Madison, Limestone, and Morgan Counties Until 9 am: Numerous Reports of Damage in Morgan County
The most dangerous part of the storm is just north of I-565 near Mooresville. Moving Madison and northern parts of the Huntsville Metro. We are getting numerous reports of damage in Morgan County. The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a. * Tornado Warning for…. West central Madison...
WHNT-TV
Lawrence County Widespread Storm Damage — 5 p.m.
Lawrence County saw widespread damage from severe thunderstorms on Thursday. Lawrence County Widespread Storm Damage — 5 p.m. Lawrence County saw widespread damage from severe thunderstorms on Thursday. Big Bob Gibson’s Damaged in Fire. Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q says a fire broke out in their pitroom at their...
fox5atlanta.com
Storm rips through northwest Alabama
Video captured by Tim Lovett shows damage, including uprooted trees and debris scattered across streets in parts of Moulton, Alabama, after a tornado-warned storm plowed through. (Credit: Tim Lovett via Storyful)
North Alabama sees five homicides, one fatal deputy-involved shooting just two weeks into 2023
Five homicides and one death in a deputy-involved shooting have already marred the "clean slate" that a new year is supposed to bring.
WHNT-TV
Festival of Cranes in Decatur features a weekend full of fun for the entire family
The 11th annual Festival of the Cranes will be a fully-immersed family-friendly event for an entire weekend in January at the Wheeler Wildlife Refuge in Decatur. Festival of Cranes in Decatur features a weekend …. The 11th annual Festival of the Cranes will be a fully-immersed family-friendly event for an...
Box with radioactive material missing in north Alabama
Officials with the Alabama Department of Public Health are asking for the public’s help in locating a box that contains radioactive material. According to an ADPH statement reported by WHNT, Alabama Radiation Control received reports on Jan. 10 about a gauge containing two types of radioactive material that “did not appear to be in the possession of its owner.” It is believed the gauge was lost around 5750 Mooresville Road in Tanner in Limestone County.
WHNT-TV
Family Looking for Answers in Sunlake Shooting
Family members of a man shot and killed while he was asleep in bed last week asking for your help catching the person who committed the crime. Family members of a man shot and killed while he was asleep in bed last week asking for your help catching the person who committed the crime.
One man dead after logging accident in Alabama
A logging accident in Alabama killed a man Wednesday when he was struck by a tree. The man was identified as Wesley Thorpe, 43, of Frankewing, Tennessee. Apparently he was working as part of a logging crew that was cutting trees in Limestone County, Alabama, off Reunion Road near the Reunion Church of Christ, The News Courier newspaper reported.
WHNT-TV
Aljamain Sterling Puts UFC History on Hold to Heal Torn Bicep Tendon
Originally scheduled to fight Henry Cejudo in March, the bantamweight champion says he is prioritizing "getting healthy" before his next title defense. The National Weather Service surveyed damage in Lawrence, Morgan and Limestone Counties and confirmed an EF 1 tornado and that one person was injured at a recycling center near Jay’s Landing in Morgan County.
WHNT-TV
COVID-19 Concerns Amid UA Spring Semester — 4:30 p.m.
Roughly 38,000 UA students are now on campus after the holidays, but COVID-19 remains rampant in the state of Alabama. COVID-19 Concerns Amid UA Spring Semester — 4:30 …. Roughly 38,000 UA students are now on campus after the holidays, but COVID-19 remains rampant in the state of Alabama.
Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q catches fire in Decatur, closed this weekend
Big Bob Gibson's Bar-B-Q caught fire in Decatur Friday night — marking the second blaze at a Gibson's location in a year.
WHNT-TV
Two Arrested in Derrick Street Shooting
Two men are now facing murder charges after a deadly shooting on Derrick Street in Huntsville Tuesday. Two men are now facing murder charges after a deadly shooting on Derrick Street in Huntsville Tuesday. Newson Road Shooting being Investigated as Homicide. Huntsville police confirm the victim in Friday night's shooting...
WHNT-TV
Lauderdale Man Arrested In Connection To Father's Death
Matthew Goode was arrested after authorities said a domestic dispute between him and his father. The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office found Donald Goode lying on the floor with a "apparent" knife wound to his neck. Lauderdale Man Arrested In Connection To Father’s …. Matthew Goode was arrested after authorities...
WHNT-TV
2023 Australian Open Men's Seed Reports
Jon Wertheim breaks down the draw at the first major of the year. The National Weather Service surveyed damage in Lawrence, Morgan and Limestone Counties and confirmed an EF 1 tornado and that one person was injured at a recycling center near Jay’s Landing in Morgan County. A supercell,...
WHNT-TV
NWS Huntsville Celebrates 20 Years
Huntsville’s National Weather Service office is celebrating 20 years of service here in the Tennesee Valley. Saturday, January 14, 2023 marks 20 years since the founding of the weather forecast office in Huntsville. As a government entity under the Department of Commerce, the Huntsville forecast office provides, weather, water,...
