Decatur, AL

WHNT-TV

Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for Limestone County Teen

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a teenager who went missing from Athens on Friday. Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for Limestone …. The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a teenager who went missing from Athens...
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Storm damage in Alabama: Latest photos, videos

Parts of Alabama saw damage from suspected tornadoes this morning in western and northwest Alabama. ALEA reported damage in Winston County and people on social media shared photos from their corners of the state. Damage has also been reported in Morgan County, particularly in Decatur into Lawrence County. Scattered power...
ALABAMA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Deadly storms rip through portions of Alabama

Tornado-warned storms producing "damaging winds and hail" moved through the Southeast Thursday, killing at least six people in parts of Alabama, according to the National Weather Service. The Morgan County sheriff’s office in Alabama reported "damage and injuries" as well as "downed power lines and trees" in the Decatur area...
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Lawrence County Widespread Storm Damage — 5 p.m.

Lawrence County saw widespread damage from severe thunderstorms on Thursday. Lawrence County Widespread Storm Damage — 5 p.m. Lawrence County saw widespread damage from severe thunderstorms on Thursday. Big Bob Gibson’s Damaged in Fire. Big Bob Gibson Bar-B-Q says a fire broke out in their pitroom at their...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
fox5atlanta.com

Storm rips through northwest Alabama

Video captured by Tim Lovett shows damage, including uprooted trees and debris scattered across streets in parts of Moulton, Alabama, after a tornado-warned storm plowed through. (Credit: Tim Lovett via Storyful)
MOULTON, AL
AL.com

Box with radioactive material missing in north Alabama

Officials with the Alabama Department of Public Health are asking for the public’s help in locating a box that contains radioactive material. According to an ADPH statement reported by WHNT, Alabama Radiation Control received reports on Jan. 10 about a gauge containing two types of radioactive material that “did not appear to be in the possession of its owner.” It is believed the gauge was lost around 5750 Mooresville Road in Tanner in Limestone County.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Family Looking for Answers in Sunlake Shooting

Family members of a man shot and killed while he was asleep in bed last week asking for your help catching the person who committed the crime. Family members of a man shot and killed while he was asleep in bed last week asking for your help catching the person who committed the crime.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Alabama Now

One man dead after logging accident in Alabama

A logging accident in Alabama killed a man Wednesday when he was struck by a tree. The man was identified as Wesley Thorpe, 43, of Frankewing, Tennessee. Apparently he was working as part of a logging crew that was cutting trees in Limestone County, Alabama, off Reunion Road near the Reunion Church of Christ, The News Courier newspaper reported.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Originally scheduled to fight Henry Cejudo in March, the bantamweight champion says he is prioritizing "getting healthy" before his next title defense. The National Weather Service surveyed damage in Lawrence, Morgan and Limestone Counties and confirmed an EF 1 tornado and that one person was injured at a recycling center near Jay’s Landing in Morgan County.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

COVID-19 Concerns Amid UA Spring Semester — 4:30 p.m.

Roughly 38,000 UA students are now on campus after the holidays, but COVID-19 remains rampant in the state of Alabama. COVID-19 Concerns Amid UA Spring Semester — 4:30 …. Roughly 38,000 UA students are now on campus after the holidays, but COVID-19 remains rampant in the state of Alabama.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Two Arrested in Derrick Street Shooting

Two men are now facing murder charges after a deadly shooting on Derrick Street in Huntsville Tuesday. Two men are now facing murder charges after a deadly shooting on Derrick Street in Huntsville Tuesday. Newson Road Shooting being Investigated as Homicide. Huntsville police confirm the victim in Friday night's shooting...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Lauderdale Man Arrested In Connection To Father's Death

Matthew Goode was arrested after authorities said a domestic dispute between him and his father. The Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office found Donald Goode lying on the floor with a "apparent" knife wound to his neck. Lauderdale Man Arrested In Connection To Father’s …. Matthew Goode was arrested after authorities...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Jon Wertheim breaks down the draw at the first major of the year. The National Weather Service surveyed damage in Lawrence, Morgan and Limestone Counties and confirmed an EF 1 tornado and that one person was injured at a recycling center near Jay’s Landing in Morgan County. A supercell,...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

NWS Huntsville Celebrates 20 Years

Huntsville’s National Weather Service office is celebrating 20 years of service here in the Tennesee Valley. Saturday, January 14, 2023 marks 20 years since the founding of the weather forecast office in Huntsville. As a government entity under the Department of Commerce, the Huntsville forecast office provides, weather, water,...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

