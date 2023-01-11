ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Japan lodges protest to China over visa suspension

 4 days ago
TOKYO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Japan lodged a protest to China over the suspension of visas for Japanese citizens and asked that it overturn the action, Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Wednesday.

"It is regrettable that China unilaterally has taken visa suspension action for reasons other than steps for the coronavirus," Matsuno told a regular press conference.

China's move came after Japan toughened COVID-19 border control rules for travellers coming directly from China, including a requirement for a negative PCR test result less than 72 hours before departure.

Asked about Japan's border controls going forward, Matsuno said the government would respond appropriately based on China's coronavirus situation and its information disclosure.

Community Policy