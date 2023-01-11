ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Stevie Nicks & Ex-BF Lindsey Buckingham Reunite 6 Weeks After Christine McVie’s Death

By Audrey Rock
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NyGpN_0kAPRCXh00
Image Credit: BACKGRID

Six weeks after Christine McVie‘s November 30th, 2022 death, her bandmates reunited to look back on her incredible musical legacy. Former couple Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham were seen leaving the service on Monday, January 9, at Little Beach House Malibu, per TMZ. Bandmate Mick Fleetwood was also in attendance. The outlet reported that all three, who were snapped leaving the memorial, shared memories and paid tribute to the iconic singer. Stevie, looking somber in head to toe black with a gray scarf, poignantly carried a fully bloomed white rose, and a separate red rose. She wore her famous long, blonde hair in waves around her shoulders as she exited the building.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jizkn_0kAPRCXh00
Stevie Nicks at the memorial service for Christine McVie on Jan 9, 2023. (BACKGRID)

Lindsay, who famously dated Stevie from 1972-1976, wore a brown jacket, jeans, and black t shirt, while Mick wore a black fedora and black suit with a yellow shirt to the service. Christine passed away in November at the age of 79 at a hospital following what was described as “a short illness.”

“On behalf of Christine McVie’s family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine’s death,” a statement on her official Instagram page read. “She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family. We kindly ask that you respect the family’s privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yt4zi_0kAPRCXh00
Lindsay Buckingham (BACKGRID)

Mick and Stevie also posted a joint statement saying there were “no words” to describe the “sadness” at her death. “She was truly one of a kind, special, and talented beyond measure,” he wrote in part. “We were so lucky to have a life with her.” Lindsey took to his own social media account on December 1, 2022, to write that Christine’s “sudden passing” was “profoundly heartbreaking.”

Hauntingly, Lindsey captioned a portrait post one day earlier on November 29, “And the days dwindle down To a precious few . . .September, November . . .And these few precious days.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Lisa Marie Presley, 54, In Critical Condition, On Life Support After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

(UPDATE: 1/12/23 AT 8:55 P.M. ET): Lisa Marie Presley has died hours after suffering cardiac arrest. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla Presley, 77, confirmed to PEOPLE Thursday evening. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”
CALABASAS, CA
wonderwall.com

Valerie Bertinelli, 62, goes bare as she welcomes the New Year, more stars without makeup in 2023

Wonderwall.com is rounding up photos of your favorite celebs revealing what they look like without makeup in 2023, starting with this beauty…. "This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year's. From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more," a makeup-free Valerie Bertinelli captioned a video on Instagram that showed her twirling around as Taylor Swift's song "Clean" played on Jan. 1. "There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful," the actress — who was marking her first New year's Day since getting divorced — continued. "I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! Happy New Year Love you."
The Guardian

Lisa Marie Presley obituary

As the only child of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, who has died aged 54, spent her life in the spotlight, much of it reflected from her father. She spent years as fodder for the tabloids, a frenzy fed by four marriages, including one to Michael Jackson at the apex of his notoriety and, later in life, delineated in three albums that first dissected her history, and later drew on her father’s musical roots. Her inheritance was not only musical; as his sole heir she became hugely rich, and in nominal control of his lucrative estate.
TENNESSEE STATE
HollywoodLife

Lisa Marie Presley Dead At 54: Elvis’ Daughter Dies After Cardiac Arrest, Her Mother Priscilla Confirms

Lisa Marie Presley died at 54 on Thursday, Jan 12 in a Los Angeles hospital. The singer’s death came just. hours after she was rushed to the hospital from her Calabasas home to be treated for cardiac arrest on Thursday, January 12. Her family confirmed her passing in a statement to AP. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla confirmed in a statement to the publication.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Sharon Osbourne Reveals The Name Of Kelly Osbourne’s Baby After Confirming Her Daughter Secretly Gave Birth

Sharon Osbourne, 70, confirmed that her daughter Kelly Osbourne, 38, gave birth to a baby boy! The British TV host shared the news when she appeared on UK’s The Talk on Jan. 3, almost two months after Kelly had the baby. Sharon, who has recovered from her recent hospitalization, revealed the name of her new grandson is Sidney, named after Kelly’s boyfriend, Sid Wilson, according to Entertainment Tonight.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Popculture

Pop Singer Divorces Husband of 25 Years

Kim Wilde and Hal Fowler have called it quits. After 25 years of marriage, the '80s pop star and her actor husband announced in a shocking statement on Wednesday, Dec. 21 that they quietly separated and divorced last year. The couple called their divorce amicable and said they "remain on good terms."
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Musician and Singer Dies

Legendary musician and singer Don Williams, one of the singing foursome, The Williams Brothers Quartet, has died, his family announced. Williams reportedly died of natural causes at his home, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
People

John Travolta Wishes Fans a Merry Christmas Alongside Son Ben and Daughter Ella: Watch

John Travolta shares son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Ella, 22, as well as late son Jett, with late wife Kelly Preston John Travolta is enjoying quality time with his family this holiday season. On Monday, the Pulp Fiction star, 68, sat with son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Ella Bleu, 22, in front of the family's Christmas tree to record a joyful message. The short clip documented the actor, with Ben's dog Peanut perched on his knee, and his children wishing fans a Merry Christmas. "Merry Christmas everyone! 🎄," he...
RadarOnline

Sandra Bullock ‘Blindsided’ By Arrest of Ex-Husband Jesse James’ Son, ‘Incredibly Upset’ By Situation: Sources

Actress Sandra Bullock was “blindsided” by the news that her ex-husband Jesse James’ son was arrested after being accused of violating a restraining order in place by his ex-girlfriend, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com first reported, James’ son Jesse Eli James Jr. was sentenced to two days in jail on May 19 after pleading no contest to charges he assaulted his ex-girlfriend Lucee Peterson, and then ignored an order of protection by sending her more than 50 menacing messages. “Sandra is incredibly upset someone she cared for and raised as a mother could be capable of harming another woman,” said...
Popculture

John Wayne's Granddaughter and Her Baby Fall Ill Ahead of Christmas

Jennifer Wayne, the granddaughter of legendary actor John Wayne and a member of country stars Runaway June, is having a less-than-ideal holiday weekend. As the country star shared on Instagram, she and her baby girl are dealing with an illness. As Wayne shares on Instagram, her baby girl had a...
Popculture

Garth Brooks Reportedly 'Stepping on Toes' of Major Country Names With Las Vegas Residency

Garth Brooks fans may have been happy about the country music legend adding more dates to his upcoming Garth Brooks/Plus ONE Las Vegas residency, but other musicians were reportedly frustrated. Sources told Radar Online that Keith Urban and Luke Bryan are concerned that Brooks will make it difficult for them to succeed on the Vegas strip. Bryan does not currently have any dates scheduled that could conflict with Brooks, but Urban does.
LAS VEGAS, NV
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
283K+
Followers
26K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy