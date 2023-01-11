ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

Leah Marlene sings for patients at OSF’s Children’s Hospital of Illinois

By Demetrios Sanders
WMBD/WYZZ
WMBD/WYZZ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YDIC5_0kAPR3gP00

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A special visitor stopped by OSF’s Children’s Hospital of Illinois on Tuesday.

Normal-West graduate and American Idol season 20 finalist Leah Marlene sang to patients at the hospital.

Marlene performed her song “Flowers” which raises awareness about mental health challenges.

Marlene said the song has helped her during her own journey, and she hoped it had the same impact on the children in the hospital.

How to spread human trafficking awareness in Central Illinois

“It’s a very hopeful song that I know has touched a lot of people and helped them in their own healing journeys. I just don’t think there could be a better song to sing for these kids that are battling all their different battles,” Marlene said.

Staff at the children’s hospital said the singer-songwriter’s visit provided a much-needed morale boost.

“It was just so incredible to see everyone smile and just feel happy in our tough environment,” said Tara Plunkett, advanced practice nurse at Children’s Hospital of Illinois.

Marlene also signed autographs for patients and staff. She said she plans to have more community events in the future.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CIProud.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Wrap-Up for Jan. 13, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Braylon Roman scored 22 points and Jaheem Webber added 10 points and 12 rebounds to power visiting Normal Community past Richwoods, 55-42, in a key Big 12 boys basketball game Friday night. Other boys basketball winners Friday included Peoria High, Notre Dame, Normal West, Metamora, Morton, East Peoria, Canton, Prairie Central, […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Local cardiologists encourage community to learn CPR and how to use AED

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Local cardiologists and medical leaders say it’s important for the Central Illinois community to know how to properly respond to a cardiac event. Monday night, the sports world held its breath after Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. While we’re still working to learn exactly what happened, local […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

College signings for Jan. 11, 2023

METAMORA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — A pair of Metamora High School seniors were saluted at a signing ceremony at the school on Wednesday. Offensive lineman Ben Wallace signed with Illinois State football and Alayna Ruach signed with the North Central College track and cross country program.
METAMORA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

How an FAA system outage impacted Central Illinois airports

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Wednesday, more than one thousand flights nationwide were canceled and thousands more were delayed. It happened following an FAA system outage that grounded flights coast-to-coast for hours. Wednesday morning, Julie and Holly Risinger were preparing to fly out of Peoria International Airport to Chicago, before eventually landing in Germany. The mother […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

College Basketball Roundup for Jan. 11, 2023

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Bradley, Illinois State and Illinois Wesleyan won home conference basketball games on Wednesday. Connor Hickman scored 15 points and Rienk Mast added 14 as Bradley blasted Evansville, 91-46, to extend its home winning streak to 17 games in Missouri Valley Conference action at Carver Arena. The Braves (12-6, 5-2 in MVC) […]
BRADLEY, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Prep Sports Recap for Jan. 11, 2023

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Julia Mingus and Mya Wardle scored 14 points apiece to lead visiting Notre Dame to a 49-46 win over previously undefeated Normal Community in a showdown between state ranked girls basketball teams in the Big 12 Conference Wednesday. Elsewhere: Elmwood beat Illini Bluffs in girls basketball, 31-18, and Farmington defeated Canton […]
NORMAL, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Longtime Fondulac Police Chief retires, new Chief named

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Fondulac Park District Police Department has new leadership after more than two decades. This week, Chief Mike Johnson retired. Johnson started working part-time for Fondulac Police in 1995, while on active duty in the Air Force. He was named police chief in 1999. Under his leadership, Fondulac Police started […]
EAST PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Morton Takes Fourth at Pekin Holiday Tournament

PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Chicago Mount Carmel repeated as Pekin Insurance Holiday Tournament champions after a 74-61 win over top-seeded Moline. Arlington Heights Hersey beat Morton, 51-40, in the third place game. Lanphier beat Pekin in the fifth place game, 68-51. Washington beat Normal West for seventh place, 54-38. Richwoods took home the consolation title […]
PEKIN, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Kendall Lewis Trying to Lead ISU Team Under New Leadership

NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Kendall Lewis isn’t looking at the standings to determine if it’s a successful season at Illinois State. He’s looking at his teammates. “We have competitive practices, everybody is connected as one,” Lewis said. “It’s the main thing coach talks about – the connectedness of the team.” Lewis is the heart and […]
NORMAL, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Twin Towers Mall reopens after bursting pipes caused temporary closure

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Twin Towers Mall in downtown Peoria has reopened after harsh winter weather caused it to temporarily close. Erik Reader, president and CEO of Illinois Business Financial Services said cold temperatures caused three pipes to burst at the mall on Christmas Day. As a precaution, the building was also closed on Monday […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Local shoppers filling up stores for post-Christmas purchases

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Christmas may be over but local shoppers are still heading to the stores in droves. Monday, Northwoods Mall in Peoria filled up with shoppers. “Having the day off from work and getting out and spending our Christmas money and shopping local,” said Jenny Landino, a local shopper. Like Landino and her […]
PEORIA, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

Elmwood Girls Look for More History

ELMWOOD, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — It might look like the Elmwood girls basketball team is focused on its offense but the players will tell you differently. “We always include defense in everything,” said senior Bre Turner. “Even if we win by 20 or 30, we say how we can be better on defense and what we […]
ELMWOOD, IL
WMBD/WYZZ

WMBD/WYZZ

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
231K+
Views
ABOUT

WMBD-TV is a CBS–affiliated television station licensed to Peoria, Illinois, United States and serving the North-Central Illinois television market, while the Bloomington-licensed Fox affiliate WYZZ-TV operates under a local marketing agreement (LMA) with owner Cunningham Broadcasting. https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

 https://www.centralillinoisproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy