Specialty Building Products to acquire Amerhart
Specialty Building Products, LLC, a distributor of specialty building products in North America, has announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Amerhart, a regional distributor of specialty building materials. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Founded in 1940, Amerhart is a third-generation, family-run distributor of...
Distributor C.H. Briggs ceasing operations
READING, Pa. — C.H. Briggs Company, an independently owned wholesale distributor of interior specialty building materials for more than 55 years, has announced that it will be winding down operations in the coming months and closing the business. In a press release, the company says its decision to close...
lbmjournal.com
Palmer-Donavin now distributing Malarkey Roofing Products
Columbus, Ohio — Palmer-Donavin has announced that it is adding Malarkey Roofing Products to its offering. “Palmer-Donavin is excited to bring Malarkey Roofing Products to the Midwest. Until now, most of Malarkey’s focus has been in the western US. Palmer-Donavin is one of the first distributors to carry the line in the Midwest, and Malarkey will be available to building material customers in Palmer-Donavin’s footprint,” said Josh Thompson, vice president of product management at Palmer-Donavin.
lbmjournal.com
Webinar Replay: Digitalization: Disrupt or be Disrupted
What is digitalization and how is it changing business as we know it for the lumber and building materials industry? In short, in every way imaginable. Join us on Thursday, January 12, at 12:00 pm Central time for an engaging webinar presented by ECI Software Solutions on this growing trend and learn how it is affecting the LBM industry today. Using case studies along with historical perspectives linked to current trends, this webinar will give you a unique perspective on how to embrace this wave of digital transformation and put it to use for recruiting, strengthening company culture, growing sales, building customer base, increasing efficiencies, and more.
