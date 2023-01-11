ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Brandon Belt, Blue Jays finalize $9.3M, 1-year contract

TORONTO (AP) — First baseman Brandon Belt and the Toronto Blue Jays finalized a $9.3 million, one-year contract on Tuesday. The 34-year-old had spent his previous 12 big league seasons with the San Francisco Giants. He was limited to 78 games last year due to a right knee injury that required season-ending surgery.
Seattle 69, New Mexico St. 66

NEW MEXICO ST. (7-10) Beck 2-4 0-1 5, Muhammad 5-15 1-3 11, Gordon 3-4 3-4 11, Pinson 3-9 3-4 10, Washington 3-8 0-1 6, Avery 3-8 0-0 9, Feit 2-5 2-2 8, Bradley 2-4 2-4 6, Traore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 11-19 66. SEATTLE (13-4) Chatfield 0-2 0-0 0,...
SEATTLE, WA
Rutgers 65, Minnesota 59

RUTGERS (8-10) Cornwell 1-3 1-2 3, Lafayette 2-8 0-0 4, Brown 5-7 0-0 10, Sidibe 4-8 5-5 13, Smikle 8-15 4-4 20, Bates 1-1 0-0 3, Carter 4-10 4-7 12, Streeter 0-2 0-0 0, Totals 25-54 14-18 65. MINNESOTA (8-9) Heyer 7-11 2-4 18, Micheaux 7-13 3-4 17, Battle 1-7...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Cleveland 119, Portland 113

CLEVELAND (119) E.Mobley 6-12 5-6 17, Okoro 4-4 2-3 11, Allen 11-17 2-2 24, Garland 5-12 8-10 20, Mitchell 11-23 2-4 26, Osman 1-2 0-0 2, Stevens 1-3 4-4 6, Love 0-4 0-0 0, LeVert 2-7 0-0 4, Rubio 3-5 1-2 9. Totals 44-89 24-31 119. PORTLAND (113) Grant 8-16...
CLEVELAND, OH
N. Dakota St. 90, Denver 70

N. DAKOTA ST. (7-11) Morgan 3-3 1-1 7, Nelson 7-10 3-5 17, Skunberg 5-13 4-4 15, Wheeler-Thomas 2-2 5-5 10, White 5-9 2-3 15, Streit 2-3 0-0 4, Miller 2-5 1-2 7, Hastreiter 3-8 0-0 9, Yoder 0-1 6-8 6, Waddles 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 29-55 22-28 90. DENVER (10-9)
DENVER, CO
Buffalo visits Central Michigan after Powell's 20-point showing

Buffalo Bulls (8-8, 2-1 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (6-10, 1-2 MAC) BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays the Central Michigan Chippewas after Zid Powell scored 20 points in Buffalo's 91-80 loss to the Miami (OH) RedHawks. The Chippewas are 4-2 in home games. Central Michigan has a 2-5 record against teams...
BUFFALO, NY
Portland St. 75, N. Arizona 74

N. ARIZONA (5-13) Mains 0-1 4-7 4, Towt 8-11 3-8 19, Fuller 6-13 6-6 19, Lloyd 2-9 5-6 11, McLaughlin 4-7 0-1 11, Haymon 2-3 0-0 6, Fort 1-9 2-2 4, Campisano 0-0 0-0 0, Wistrcill 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 20-30 74. PORTLAND ST. (8-9) Eyman 1-2 1-2 3,...
PORTLAND, OR

