YUBA CITY — Police are investigating an alleged D.U.I. crash that sent two people to the hospital.According to the Yuba City Police Department, on Jan. 12, during the graveyard shift, officers responded to a report about a collision involving one vehicle and a house near Cooper Avenue and Wilkie Way.Arriving officers learned that a blue Dodge Durango hit a parked white Silverado with enough force to send both vehicles crashing into the porch of a house.The impact caused the roof to collapse. Luckily, the one person inside the home was not injured.Police say the Durango was driven by 18-year-old Anthony Olivera and had one passenger.Emergency services took both of them to a hospital, and no update on their condition has been released. Officers believe Olivera was driving under the influence and obtained a search warrant to collect blood.Charges are pending.

YUBA CITY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO