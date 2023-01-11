Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Cities in California Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Big Lots Closing 3 Stores in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenCalifornia State
Professor Michael Berenbaum to discuss Holocaust at Elk Grove’s Good Shepherd Catholic Church on January 16D.J. EatonElk Grove, CA
“Most Haunted Cemetery In California”- 5 Places You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSCalifornia State
Sacramento's storms wreak havoc - fallen trees and flooded roadsCarmen MicsaSacramento, CA
Related
2 people critically injured after head-on crash on Jackson Highway
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Two drivers were critically injured after a head-on vehicle collision, according to Sacramento Metro Fire. Crews responded to the accident on Jackson Highway near Indo Drive around 2:30 p.m., Saturday. Sacramento Metro Fire says both drivers were removed from the cars, treated on scene and...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Multiple-Vehicle Crash Injures Two
A multiple-vehicle crash in Sacramento on January 12 caused two injuries and required the extrication of at least one person. The collision happened along Bradshaw Road between Elder Creek and Florin roads around 6:00 a.m. Three vehicles were involved, all of which sustained major damage. Injuries Reported in Multiple-Vehicle Crash.
Roof collapses after alleged D.U.I. driver crash into Yuba City home, police say
YUBA CITY — Police are investigating an alleged D.U.I. crash that sent two people to the hospital.According to the Yuba City Police Department, on Jan. 12, during the graveyard shift, officers responded to a report about a collision involving one vehicle and a house near Cooper Avenue and Wilkie Way.Arriving officers learned that a blue Dodge Durango hit a parked white Silverado with enough force to send both vehicles crashing into the porch of a house.The impact caused the roof to collapse. Luckily, the one person inside the home was not injured.Police say the Durango was driven by 18-year-old Anthony Olivera and had one passenger.Emergency services took both of them to a hospital, and no update on their condition has been released. Officers believe Olivera was driving under the influence and obtained a search warrant to collect blood.Charges are pending.
Deputies looking for missing Nevada County woman with dementia
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. — The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find a woman who has been missing since Friday. Deputies say 79-year-old Phyllis Brodie walked away from her home around 10:30 a.m. Friday. The sheriff’s office says Brodie is believed to have dementia and has been...
Several hurt in 3-vehicle crash on Bradshaw Road in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Several people were hurt after a crash involving three vehicles in rural Sacramento County early Thursday morning. The crash happened just after 6 a.m. along the 6900 block of Bradshaw Road. Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear, but Metro Fire crews say they found that three vehicles were involved. All vehicles suffered significant damage, including one that ended up flipped over on its roof. Crews say they had to extricate one person. A total of two people were treated at the scene; one person suffered major injuries while the other had minor to moderate injuries. The crash scene remains active, so drivers in the area should find an alternate route.
Suspect, victim identified in deadly Sacramento County stabbing
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The man accused of fatally stabbing another man in Sacramento County Thursday has been identified, along with the man he's accused of killing. The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 28-year-old Lamar Brown, and his suspected killer as 55-year-old Christopher Funnie. Funnie is accused...
Man detained after man killed in stabbing in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — An investigation is underway Thursday morning after a man was killed in a stabbing in Sacramento County. Amar Gandhi, a spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, told ABC10 they received a call around 4 a.m. for a man stabbed along Iron Gorge Drive in the Vineyard neighborhood.
Family of woman shot, killed by Stockton Police officer files suit against city
STOCKTON, Calif. — The family of Tracy Gaeta, who was shot and killed by a Stockton Police Department officer in Feb. 2022, has filed suit against the City of Stockton, Stockton Police Department's former Chief Eric Jones and the officer who fatally shot her. The complaint, filed in the...
Officials issue Evacuation Order for Wilton area due to flooding
WILTON, Calif. — The Wilton area is now under an Evacuation Order after the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services warned about an "anticipated rise in the Cosumnes River levels." The areas mainly impacted are: Highway 16 and Grantline west to Highway 99, south to Valensin, and north east...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Grand theft, receiving stolen property, driving while high
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Jan. 3. Matthew Dylan Tester, 27, was arrested at 12:17 a.m. on suspicion of public intoxication in the 700 block of Northstar Drive...
Driver with 'critical' injuries after colliding with big rig near Foothill Farms
FOOTHILL FARMS, Calif. — A driver has "critical" injuries after colliding with a big rig in Sacramento County, according to Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District. The crash happened Tuesday night near Foothill Farms at Gold Run Avenue and Roseville Road, according to the fire district. When fire crews arrived, they were able to extricate the driver who was trapped inside the car. The driver was taken to a hospital.
actionnewsnow.com
Police identify man hit, killed by train in Gridley
GRIDLEY, Calif. - Police have identified the man who was killed after he was hit by a train in Gridley in December. Police said 38-year-old Luis Alberto Lopez of Gridley was hit and killed by a train near Spruce Street on Dec. 28. Officers responded to the scene and learned...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Injury Accident Involves Hit-and-Run
Injury Accident Occurs at Florin Boulevard Intersection. A two-vehicle injury accident involving a hit-and-run occurred in Sacramento on January 8. The accident was reported by the California Highway Patrol (CHP) around 4:05 p.m. at the intersection of Florin and Stockton boulevards between two sedans. When they arrived at the scene, they discovered a green sedan blocking the intersection.
Elk Grove Citizen
EG city officials declare local emergency, following storms
Elk Grove city officials on Jan. 9 declared a local emergency after a series of heavy rainstorms caused flooding, power outages, and fallen trees across the Elk Grove region in the past week. This action makes the city government potentially eligible for Sacramento County, state, and federal disaster relief funding...
KCRA.com
Arrest made in deadly Sacramento County neighborhood stabbing
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Sacramento County deputies on Friday said they have arrested a man in connection with a deadly stabbing earlier this week. Christopher Funnie, 55, was booked into the Sacramento County jail on a homicide charge, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said. The stabbing happened Thursday at...
Man arrested after bomb threat hoax at Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance building
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — People were able to return to the Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance building in downtown Sacramento after it was evacuated due to a bomb threat. The sheriff’s office said a man walked into a building with a backpack and said there was a bomb inside....
Merced County double homicide suspect arrested in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man wanted for a double homicide in Hilmar is now in custody. According to the Merced County Sheriff's Office, Sacramento County deputies arrested 40-year-old Victor Bazan Wednesday night. Bazan was wanted in connection with a double homicide that happened Tuesday night at a home on...
Roseville and Citrus Heights recap recent storm damage
(KTXL) — The city of Citrus Heights and the Roseville Fire Department shared a collection of images on Thursday showcasing the damage in their area caused by the most recent series of storms. It has been nearly two weeks since the first of several major storms arrived in the Sacramento region and much of Northern […]
Man's guilty plea leads to West Sacramento's first cold case conviction
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man accused of a 2009 murder pled guilty, making it the first cold case conviction in the history of the West Sacramento Police Department. Robert Spurlin pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter Friday for the June 13, 2009 murder of Monica Turknett. Spurlin was arrested...
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
40K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 2