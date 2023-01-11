ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Chicago 3, Colorado 2

Chicago111—3 First Period_1, Chicago, Lafferty 5 (Blackwell), 3:24. 2, Colorado, Rodrigues 10 (MacKinnon), 11:40. Second Period_3, Chicago, Athanasiou 9 (Mrazek, Phillips), 1:44. 4, Colorado, Makar 11 (Rantanen, MacKinnon), 11:47. Third Period_5, Chicago, Raddysh 11 (Toews, T.Johnson), 6:36. Shots on Goal_Colorado 11-9-13_33. Chicago 7-14-9_30. Power-play opportunities_Colorado 0 of 5; Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
Thursday's Sports In Brief

BOSTON (AP) — Two-time AL Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber and the Boston Red Sox finalized a $10 million, one-year contract on Thursday. The deal includes an $11 million club option for 2024, which could escalate by $2 million based on starts this year: $500,000 for 20 and $750,000 apiece for 25 and 30.
BOSTON, MA
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
No. 9 Arizona 86, Oregon St. 74

ARIZONA (15-2) A.Tubelis 11-15 2-3 25, Ballo 5-8 5-10 15, Kriisa 4-11 2-2 13, Larsson 3-5 2-2 9, Ramey 4-11 0-0 11, Henderson 2-4 0-0 5, Boswell 1-4 0-0 3, Anderson 1-2 0-0 2, Bal 1-1 0-0 3, Veesaar 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 32-61 11-17 86. OREGON ST. (7-10) Andela...
CORVALLIS, OR
Brandon Belt, Blue Jays finalize $9.3M, 1-year contract

TORONTO (AP) — First baseman Brandon Belt and the Toronto Blue Jays finalized a $9.3 million, one-year contract on Tuesday. The 34-year-old had spent his previous 12 big league seasons with the San Francisco Giants. He was limited to 78 games last year due to a right knee injury that required season-ending surgery.
Seattle 69, New Mexico St. 66

NEW MEXICO ST. (7-10) Beck 2-4 0-1 5, Muhammad 5-15 1-3 11, Gordon 3-4 3-4 11, Pinson 3-9 3-4 10, Washington 3-8 0-1 6, Avery 3-8 0-0 9, Feit 2-5 2-2 8, Bradley 2-4 2-4 6, Traore 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 23-57 11-19 66. SEATTLE (13-4) Chatfield 0-2 0-0 0,...
SEATTLE, WA
Buffalo visits Central Michigan after Powell's 20-point showing

Buffalo Bulls (8-8, 2-1 MAC) at Central Michigan Chippewas (6-10, 1-2 MAC) BOTTOM LINE: Buffalo plays the Central Michigan Chippewas after Zid Powell scored 20 points in Buffalo's 91-80 loss to the Miami (OH) RedHawks. The Chippewas are 4-2 in home games. Central Michigan has a 2-5 record against teams...
BUFFALO, NY
Portland St. 75, N. Arizona 74

N. ARIZONA (5-13) Mains 0-1 4-7 4, Towt 8-11 3-8 19, Fuller 6-13 6-6 19, Lloyd 2-9 5-6 11, McLaughlin 4-7 0-1 11, Haymon 2-3 0-0 6, Fort 1-9 2-2 4, Campisano 0-0 0-0 0, Wistrcill 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 23-54 20-30 74. PORTLAND ST. (8-9) Eyman 1-2 1-2 3,...
PORTLAND, OR
New Orleans 85, Incarnate Word 79, OT

NEW ORLEANS (6-9) Jackson 9-9 4-8 22, Kirkland 1-3 2-3 4, Johnson 3-13 6-6 13, Vincent 4-6 4-4 12, Wilson-Rouse 3-7 4-4 10, Sackey 2-4 0-0 5, Doughty 2-4 2-2 7, Henry 3-5 0-0 6, Washington 2-2 0-1 4, Cooper 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 30-55 22-28 85. INCARNATE WORD (6-11)
NEW ORLEANS, LA

