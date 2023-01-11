Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iconic Singer-Songwriter Lisa Marie Presley Passes Away at Hospital in Los AngelesLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Saturday Across Portions of Southern California, Including Los Angeles and Surrounding ZonesSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California storeBeth TorresCalifornia State
Related
The best looks from the 2023 Golden Globes
The best looks from the 2023 Golden Globes, including Ana de Armas, Viola Davis and Jenna Ortega.
Tri-City Herald
2023 Golden Globes Best and Worst Dressed Stars: Photos of the Hit and Miss Red Carpet Outfits
After a one-year television absence, the Golden Globe Awards are back in 2023, albeit with several changes. But one thing remains the same: stars will bring out their fashion A-game with either major wow moments or style fails. The guest list for the Tuesday, January 10, event promises plenty of...
ETOnline.com
2023 Golden Globes: Check Out the Most Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Arrivals
The Golden Globes are back and the red carpet is filled with glitz and glamour. On Tuesday, celebs descended upon the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, dressed to the nines. Babylon actress Li Jun Li was channeling Old Hollywood glam in her strapless sequin gown. Meanwhile, Abbott Elementary...
'Yellowstone' Stars Hit Golden Globes Red Carpet in Style
The 2023 Golden Globe Awards air on NBC on Tuesday, Jan. 10 and celebrities are showing up in style to the red carpet at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (The award show, hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, is also streaming on Peacock.) This year marks the televised return of the Golden Globes after several networks, studios and actors boycotted the 2022 ceremony in response to the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's lack of diversity. According to a report from The Los Angeles Times, the HFPA has been accused of bribery, conflicts of interest and instituting a "culture of corruption."
Golden Globes Winners List 2023: Live Updates Of 80th Golden Globes Awards Winners
The Golden Globes have long been known as Hollywood’s favorite party, but the wind has gone out of this particular party’s sails over the last few years — first due to COVID-19 (not their fault) and then charges of racism, sexual misconduct, and general corruption (very much their fault). After taking last year off, the party is BACK ON now that it’s 2023 … but is anyone — stars OR viewers — going to show up to said party? Tom Cruise and Brendan Fraser are two big stars that are very publicly boycotting the 2023 Golden Globes, but the rest of the...
Vogue
Golden Globes 2023: Fashion – Live From The Red Carpet
Awards season proper kicked off on Tuesday night, with the 2023 Golden Globe Awards broadcast live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California. The event came after a hiatus in 2022, when the ceremony was put on pause after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) – which selects the nominees and winners for the night – was accused of both financial and ethical missteps. (Among other claims, the HFPA is being accused of self-dealing, and has also been called out for the ongoing lack of diversity within its nomination lists.)
Golden Globes telecast draws near record-low audience
NEW YORK (AP) — NBC’s telecast for the 80th Golden Globes on Tuesday averaged a near-record low of 6.3 million viewers, according to Nielsen, the second-smallest audience for the annual ceremony and only slightly better than the viewership garnered by the Globes press conference held during the 2008 writers’ strike. After a diversity and ethics scandal caused NBC to take the Globes off the air last year, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s attempted comeback didn’t gain back viewers and instead may have lost them. The 2021 edition, held bicoastally during the pandemic, was watched by 6.9 million. The pre-pandemic 2020 Globes drew an audience of 18.4 million. There were several differences in the broadcast this year. NBC moved the show from its traditional Sunday slot to Tuesday. That meant no competition from the NFL but also no football lead-in. The awards were also live streamed on Peacock for the first time. (Digital viewership wasn’t released Wednesday.) Awards show ratings have steeply fallen in recent years. But Tuesday’s Golden Globes, hosted by Jerrod Carmichael, was a pivotal moment for the embattled HFPA, which puts them on.
Waiting Fans Left Furious After Prince Harry Filmed 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' 24 Hours Earlier Than Expected
Prince Harry came under fire from furious fans this week after he failed to appear in person for his interview on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, RadarOnline.com has learned.The fiery incident took place late Tuesday night when Colbert informed his live studio audience the Duke of Sussex had filmed his interview one day earlier and would therefore not be making an appearance.According to Colbert, Prince Harry chose to film his interview one day earlier because of “security reasons.” The program, which usually runs for two hours, then came to an end after only one hour.A number of disgruntled audience...
Golden Globes bounce back as Hollywood stars give embattled awards a 'second chance'
'The Fabelmans' and 'The Banshees of Inisherin' score top awards, but the big winner might be the Hollywood Foreign Press as it tries to win back some relevance.
Missed the Golden Globes? Here are the 5 must-see moments from the show's return
From Jerrod Carmichael's blistering opening monologue to Michelle Yeoh's big win, here are five highlights from Tuesday's rebooted Golden Globes.
Golden Globes 2023 nominees, controversies: What to know
The Golden Globes will air Tuesday night following a boycott that led to the event previously being canceled. Here's everything you need to know about the host, nominees and how to watch.
‘Woke’ Golden Globes ratings tank to near-record low on NBC
The 2023 Golden Globe Awards tanked in viewership with a near-record low.
Viewers slam Golden Globes as ‘woke’ as award ceremony returns
The Golden Globes returned to the small screen last night, and fans were not pleased — slamming the event as “woke” and “boring.” The awards show made a comeback after not airing on NBC last year due to a diversity scandal with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. NBC abruptly pulled the plug on airing the 2022 Golden Globes, citing the need for “meaningful reform” by the embattled organization which doles out the gilded trophies. Host Jerrod Carmichael, 35, touched on the HFPA’s controversy in his monologue, revealing why he believed he was chosen to host: “I’m here because I’m black.” “This show, the Golden...
Golden Globes live blog: Who are the night's big winners?
Don't look now, but Hollywood's booziest awards show is back on NBC — potentially for the final time. The embattled Golden Globe Awards returned to the air Tuesday, one year after NBC refused to broadcast the ceremony amid criticism of the organization behind it. In 2021, the Los Angeles Times revealed the Hollywood Foreign Press Association had zero Black members at that time, and there were also questions about the ethics of some of the group's business practices. The backlash was intense — Tom Cruise gave back his Golden Globes — and it seemed like the ceremony might never return. Since then,...
The "Abbott Elementary" Cast Reunite at the Golden Globes
Quinta Brunson, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, Tyler James Williams, and Janelle James were class acts at this year's Golden Globe Awards. The beloved "Abbott Elementary" stars reunited at the Los Angeles ceremony on Tuesday night, looking as glamorous as ever outside of their usual school setting. Brunson dazzled in a black-and-pink ruffled gown, while Ralph — who brought her 28-year-old daughter, Ivy Maurice, as her date — shone bright in a custom Aliétte dress. Meanwhile, Williams sported a blue striped blazer and matching pants, Perfetti looked dapper in an all-black ensemble, Walter was a vision in blue, and James wore a gorgeous navy blue, form-fitting dress with a floor-length cape.
Emma D’Arcy: Golden Globes nod implies space for trans people is getting bigger
Emma D’Arcy says their Golden Globe nomination “implies the space for trans people and gender non-conforming people is getting bigger”.D’Arcy, who is nominated for best television actress at the 80th annual ceremony, said being at the 80th annual ceremony was “surreal” but that they felt very “privileged”.Hollywood stars from the big and small screens flocked back to the Beverley Hilton hotel in Los Angeles on Tuesday evening for the occasion.Last year’s show was turned into a “private event” at the last minute by organisers the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), after it faced heavy criticism over its lack of black...
Golden Globes: Disney Dominates With Nine Wins Across Film, TV
The 2023 Golden Globes were a boon for Disney’s movie and TV empire. Universal wasn’t far behind on the film side, and Warner Bros. Discovery had a solid showing as well. Disney dominated Tuesday night’s award ceremony with nine wins across the movie and TV categories, including four on the film side. Three of those went to Searchlight’s The Banshees of Inisherin, including a best picture win for a musical/comedy. More from The Hollywood ReporterMost Memorable Golden Globes Moments: Host Mocks HFPA Scandal and Tom Cruise, Eddie Murphy References Oscars Slap, and More'Abbott Elementary' Wins Best Comedy Series at the Golden...
How to watch the Golden Globes in 2023
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. The 2023 awards season kicks off on Jan. 10 with the Golden Globes. Following its notable absence from television in...
Tom Cruise: How Many Golden Globes Does He Have?
Tom Cruise, 60, is up for one award at the upcoming 2023 Golden Globe Awards, as a producer for Top Gun: Maverick. But Tom was snubbed in the acting category and fans think it’s because of his reaction to the controversy involving the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. If you remember, Tom returned all of his Golden Globe trophies back in 2021, after it was revealed that the HFPA — who are a group of international journalists who vote on the Golden Globes — had no Black members. The Golden Globes were cancelled in 2022 but they’re returning to NBC on January 10, and Tom is one of the biggest names that is nominated.
The Golden Globes Remain Suspect, But Hollywood Will Embrace Them Anyway
The Hollywood Foreign Press Assn. is neither distinguished nor important, but the industry enjoys the publicity and awards buzz.
Comments / 0