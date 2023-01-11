Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police are asking drivers to be alert as they make their way through the Town of Lexington over the next two nights. Police say there will be utility work taking place along Augusta Road at U-S 1, Sunset Boulevard, and US-378. The work being conducted according to authorities is in an effort to install fiber optic cables.

LEXINGTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO