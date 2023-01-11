ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Virginia State Police report seeing more crashes this holiday season

By Maggi Marshall
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MRnkQ_0kAPQCZu00

RICHMOND, Va. -- Members of Virginia law enforcement were out in full force over the holidays, working to keep the roadways safe from drunk drivers.

The Virginia State Police and Richmond Police are just two of the numerous agencies that participated in campaigns aimed at keeping people safe on the roadways from drunk and dangerous drivers.

VSP took part in a "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign as well as a Crash Awareness and Reduction effort campaign, both of which included more troopers on patrol and checkpoints.

Central Virginia saw an increase of 22 crashes over the holiday compared to the same time last year, according to VSP. Police also said that fatal crashes were down and they issued 38 summons for drunk driving.

"They, on average, were making arrests every seven-and-a-half hours just in Central Virginia and that doesn't include the nearly 120 other law enforcement agencies engaged in the state," Kurt Erikson, the president of Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP), said.

Richmond Police also participated in the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" campaign and said that 13% of those who were pulled over were issued a summons. RPD said the majority of summons were issued for suspended or no driver's license, expired registration or inspection, texting while driving or outstanding warrants.

Organizations that advocate against drunk driving said these numbers serve as a reminder of why it's so important for law enforcement agencies to take part in these types of campaigns.

"The campaigns are paying dividends. Since the campaign was started back in 2002 nationally we’ve seen alcohol traffic crashes go down 40% down, the number of drunk driver injuries cut in half," Erikson said.

Officials urged drivers to remember that the threat of drunk driving accidents persists even though the holidays are over. They said most of these accidents happen at night and on the weekend.

They emphasized the importance of using a designated driver or rideshare apps to remain safe on the road.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-95 south of Richmond, Va

RICHMOND, Va. — Traffic was backing up Friday morning on a stretch of Interstate 95 south of Richmond, Va. Two southbound lanes of I-95 and the left-hand should were blocked (see photo below) due to gravel on the road and a crash before Exit 69 Commerce Road. The crash...
RICHMOND, VA
thenewsprogress.com

VSP Seeking Tips in Lunenburg County Homicide of Missing Kenbridge Juvenile

The Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's (BCI) Appomattox Field Office continues to pursue the active investigation into the homicide of a 17-year-old Kenbridge, Virginia male. With permission from the family, state police is now legally able to identify the deceased juvenile as Cion Jere Carroll. Carroll's family reported him missing Nov. 3, 2022 to the Kenbridge Police Department. His family had last seen him at his residence in the Town of Kenbridge around 10 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2022.
LUNENBURG COUNTY, VA
WAVY News 10

New Virginia fishing, boating regulations for 2023

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — There are a variety of new fishing and boating regulations in effect in Virginia in 2023. You can find a complete list here. One of the biggest changes is that the collection of minnows and chubs for sale is no longer permitted. Minnows and chubs are among the most popular live […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WAVY News 10

18-year-old reported missing out of Williamsburg area

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Authorities are asking the public to be on the lookout for 18-year-old Aonesty Selby, who was last seen Wednesday by her family, the James City County Police Department says. She may be in the Williamsburg, Hampton, or greater Hampton Roads area, police say, and could...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

62K+
Followers
11K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy