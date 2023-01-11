Read full article on original website
Related
Best Dressed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards
On Tuesday night, the Golden Globes attempted their comeback, two years since they last aired. In the meantime, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has promised to work at revamping the group, following the 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation exposing the lack of any Black members in the HFPA and other ethical malpractices. It has remained a big question in Hollywood whether the A-listers would come back to the Globes carpet, and if so, how much of a presence fashion would have. But as WWD reported last week, the stylists are ready to go big once again. As stylist Jennifer Austin put...
Golden Globes viewers complain Jennifer Coolidge ‘spoiled’ The White Lotus in acceptance speech
Jennifer Coolidge shocked some Golden Globes viewers after she dropped a major White Lotus spoiler during her acceptance speech.The actor was accepting the award for Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie when she gave away a key plot point from the season two finale of the hit HBO series.Coolidge beat her co-star Aubrey Plaza to the prize during Tuesday night’s (10 January) ceremony, which also saw Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble), Daisy Edgar-Jones (Under the Banner of Heaven), and Niecy Nash-Betts (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story) nominated in the same category.Spoilers follow for The...
Jamie Lee Curtis Rocks Black Strapless Jumpsuit With Lace Cape At 2023 Golden Globes
Jamie Lee Curtis had all eyes on her at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10, when she walked the red carpet outside the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, wearing a black strapless jumpsuit with a lace cape that covered her shoulders and dangled down her backside. The 64-year-old Halloween star was on hand to present an award later in the evening, so she made sure she looked like a million bucks, and she definitely succeeded. Jamie accessorized her look with silver jewelry and her signature grey pixie cut.
Battle Of The Heartthrobs! Tom Cruise 'Blames' Golden Globes Snub On Old Pal Brad Pitt: Sources
Bitter Tom Cruise is fuming over his Golden Globes snub — and he's blaming old foe Brad Pitt for sabotaging his chances of Hollywood success, RadarOnline.com has learned.The 60-year-old action star had his biggest box-office hit ever in Top Gun: Maverick, which netted over $200 million the first week alone, but he wasn't even nominated for an award by the foreign press association."Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" snitched a source."This was the first time in...
Angela Bassett Makes History As 1st MCU Star To Win Golden Globe Award: See Photo Of Win & Red Carpet Look
Angela’s appearance at the Globes comes after she received a nomination for an award during the event in the Best Supporting Actress in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture category. The nomination was for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which made quite a lasting impression in the industry. She ended up winning the honor and making history as the first MCU star to be nominated and win.
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady at Golden Globes days before her death
Lisa Marie Presley appeared unsteady while walking the red carpet at the 2023 Golden Globes, just two days before she died following a cardiac arrest. In an interview with Extra, the 54-year-old seemingly needed to hold on to Jerry Schilling — a longtime friend of her late father, Elvis Presley — while being interviewed by Billy Bush. “I’m gonna grab your arm,” she told Schilling as she wrapped her right arm around his. While the songstress went on to praise Austin Butler for such a “spot on” and “authentic” depiction of the King of Rock, fans couldn’t help but notice her...
Jane Fonda, 85, Is Stunning With Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 83, & Sally Field, 76, At Premiere Of ’80 For Brady’
Jane Fonda, 85, looked vibrant and happy as she attended the latest premiere for her new film, 80 For Brady in Palm Springs, CA on Friday night. The gorgeous actress, who recently revealed the great news that her cancer has gone into remission, wore a black blazer over a sparkly silver top, black pants, and black square-toed boots as she posed with some of her co-stars, including Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 93, and Sally Field, 76. At one point, the four iconic stars held hands as they flashed smiles for the cameras.
netflixjunkie.com
SWITCHING SIDES? Princess Eugenie Who Claimed To Be Close To Meghan Markle Shares Words of Gratitude For Kate Middleton
The Harry & Meghan docuseries indeed exposed the dynamics of a lot of relationships among the Royal Family. The six-part bombshell made it very clear that the Sussexes’ days of maintaining a healthy relationship with the Palace are limited. Nevertheless, it also showed which members of their own still stand tall with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. One of them was Princess Eugenie, the younger cousin of Harry and William. However, others have been some recent development of hers with Kate Middleton as well.
Popculture
Oscar Nominee Suffers Serious Fall, Unsure if He'll Ever Walk Again
A devastating fall likely left Hanif Kureishi with permanent scars. The My Beautiful Laundrette writer revealed on Jan. 6 how a moment of dizziness led to a near-death experience while in Rome on Dec. 26. In a tweet Friday, the 1986 Oscar nominee said he believed he had just "three breaths left." "I cannot scratch my nose, make a phone call, or feed myself," Kureishi said, adding that he has made "minor improvements" since his spine surgery. The acclaimed playwright, author, and screenwriter revealed in a candid Twitter thread that he became sick while watching another Premier League game between Liverpool and Aston Villa in the Italian capital: "I had just seen Mo Salah score against Aston Villa, sipped half a beer, when I began to feel dizzy. I lent forward and put my head between my legs; I woke up a few minutes later in a pool of blood, my neck in a grotesquely twisted position, my wife on her knees beside me."
Prince Harry Claims Kate Middleton Showed Subtle Sign Of Rage At Meeting With Meghan Markle
With the launch of Prince Harry's memoir "Spare," the former senior royal is busy with his press tour. No doubt, this is launching the royal family into renewed terror. Not only did Netflix's "Harry & Meghan" drop some bombshells, but Harry's memoir and myriad interviews are leaving little to the imagination about the once-mysterious workings of the royal family. There is no shortage of startling revelations in Harry's memoir. He writes about a fight between him and brother Prince William, he opens up about retracing Princess Diana's last night, and he claims that William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales, encouraged Harry to wear the infamous Nazi uniform.
Prince Harry upstaged by Tom Hanks in The Late Show with Stephen Colbert skit
Prince Harry gets upstaged by the arrival of Tom Hanks on the set of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in a comedic skit. The skit, poking fun at British tradition, opens up with Harry apparently being greeted by trumpet players sporting regal uniforms.“Woah, woah, woah, stop, stop. Stephen, not needed, but thank you, I appreciate it,” the prince says, before being told it's not his reception and to get out of the way. The Hollywood actor then turns the corner, exclaiming: “I’m back! Where’s my fanfare?”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
Former Royal Chef Says Little ‘Brat’ Prince Harry Taught Him How to Cook American-Style Food
Find out which food Prince Harry showed a royal chef how to make to his liking the way they do in America.
Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue
Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
Popculture
Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend
Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
Bundle of Joy! Chrissy Teigen Gives Birth to Rainbow Baby With Husband John Legend
Congratulations! Chrissy Teigen has given birth, welcoming a rainbow baby with her husband, John Legend. The “All of Me” artist, 44, announced the news onstage during a private concert, People reported on Friday, January 13. “What a blessed day,” John said, per the outlet, adding that they had welcomed “the little baby this morning.” While he explained that he “didn’t...
Rihanna Makes Her Golden Globes Debut Alongside A$AP Rocky
Rihanna has been hard at work prepping for her Super Bowl halftime show, but on Tuesday, she took a break to attend the Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles. The 34-year-old singer looked radiant in an opulent black gown as she sat in the audience with boyfriend A$AP Rocky and linked up with Angela Bassett for a cute photo. Rihanna's glamorous appearance marked her first time at the ceremony.
Footage shows a shaken-up Prince Harry receiving a text from Prince William after his bombshell interview with Oprah
"I wish I knew what to do," Harry said after receiving a text from his brother Prince William after the couple's Oprah interview aired.
NME
Leonardo DiCaprio goes viral on TikTok for his dance moves
Leonardo DiCaprio has gone viral after a night out clubbing in Miami. The actor was seen in the Lounge at Gekko in Miami throwing some shapes on the dancefloor. Another reveller at the night spot, which is owned by rapper Bad Bunny, captured DiCaprio mid-dance in a video. The video...
wegotthiscovered.com
Robert Downey Jr. personally urged Gerard Butler to keep churning out ‘Fallen’ sequels
Things could have turned out very differently for Gerard Butler had Olympus Has Fallen ended up losing the battle of 2013’s twin films to spiritual contemporary White House Down. It was the former that emerged victorious in the end, giving rise to a pair of sequels, with fourth installment Night Has Fallen remaining in active development.
NME
Angela Bassett becomes first actor to win a major award for a Marvel movie at Golden Globes 2023
Angela Bassett has become the first actor to win a major award for a Marvel movie at the Golden Globes 2023. The annual awards ceremony is taking place tonight (January 10) in Los Angeles, where Eddie Murphy will be honoured with the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award. Bassett won...
Comments / 0