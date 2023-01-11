Brent Grant returns home to play in Sony Open

Brent Grant‘s golf journey will come full circle this week.

After biding his time on the Korn Ferry Tour, the Moanalua and BYU-Hawaii alum earned his PGA Tour card last September.

This week, Grant will be in the 2023 Sony Open at Waialae Country Club, where preparations begin on Tuesday and competition runs from Thursday through Sunday.

“This means a lot. Home open, this is the most important event for me of the year by far and I look forward to coming back here every year. Since I made that putt this is all I ever really thought about. aking sure that I come here and making sure that everybody knows especially from Hawaii that I’m as grateful as I could possibly be and truly thankful to have this opportunity,” Grant told KHON2’s Alan Hoshida.

In addition to the competition, Grant gets his first crack at playing a PGA Tour event on his home island, where he’ll have the opportunity to play in front of friends, family and former teammates.

“I came here a few days early and played golf with my buddies and sort of visited with everybody and gave my thank yous and all that stuff but as soon as yesterday came around and we had the Monday pro-am I was right back to work so this is what we were here to do. We’re here to win a golf tournament and you can’t think about the past or what you want to do when you got to get a job done.”

“That first tee is going to be special. I’ll probably have a tear in my eye when I’m ready to go but as soon as that ball gets in the air, it’s game on and everybody knows that I’m here to get a W.”

Grant is one of four local players in the field along with Punahou’s Parker McLachlin, current UH player Blaze Akana, and 60-year-old Michael Castillo. Castillo continues the family tradition of playing in the Sony Open in Hawai’i and is the the oldest player in the field.