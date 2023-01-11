Read full article on original website
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry returns to action after 11-game absense
Two-time NBA MVP Stephen Curry will make his long-awaited return to the Golden State Warriors’ lineup for their home game
Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers: 3 Big Things to Watch
Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks look to avoid an 0-2 trip to LA as they take on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.
Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers at Ball Arena
Nikola Jokic needed only five shots on his way to a league-leading 11th triple-double of the season. How's that for efficient."A truly selfless superstar," Denver coach Michael Malone said.Jokic finished with 14 points — a perfect 5 of 5 from the floor, 3 of 3 from the line — grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out 16 assists as the Nuggets beat the Los Angeles Lakers 122-109 on Monday night in a game where LeBron James sat out due to a sore left ankle."I know a lot of players that if they took five shots in 35 minutes would be (mad)...
sportingalert.com
Highlights: Nikola Jokic helps Denver rout Suns, 126-97
DENVER —— The Denver Nuggets continued their impressive run of form with a convincing 126-97 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday night. [BOX SCORE]. The win was the Nuggets’ 12th straight at home and 14th in their last 17 games, putting them in a tie for the Western Conference lead with the Memphis Grizzlies at the halfway point of the season. Read more: Latest NBA results on Jan. 6.
Yardbarker
Mavs vs. Clippers Injury Updates: Paul George OUT; Will Luka Doncic, Kawhi Leonard Play?
However, the rekindling of this rivalry could be missing some juice, as both teams are coming into this matchup a little beat up. On the Mavs' side, Dorian Finney-Smith (adductor strain), Josh Green (elbow sprain) and Maxi Kleber (hamstring tear) will all remain out. Dallas has been without that trio of key contributors for about a month now, but the hope is that Finney-Smith and Green are close to returning. Kleber, on the other hand, is likely out for the rest of the season, although the Mavs haven't come out and officially said that yet.
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
NBA
Orlando Magic at Portland Trail Blazers: Game Preview
The Orlando Magic’s two performances out west have been on opposite ends of the defensive spectrum. One game after a smothering defensive performance led to a lopsided victory over the Golden State Warriors, the Magic struggled to limit the Sacramento Kings, who hit a franchise-record 23 triples on their way to a huge win over Orlando.
BBC
Luka Doncic: Dallas Mavericks point guard scores 10th triple-double of the season
Luka Doncic scored his 10th triple-double of the season to help Dallas Mavericks overcome LA Lakers 119-115. The 23-year-old Slovenian scored 35 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists in 53 minutes. Dallas led by 19 points in the first quarter but needed double-overtime to secure the win. It is their...
Mavs vs. Lakers Preview: Luka Doncic's Hollywood Showdown with LeBron James
Both the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers face off Thursday night despite battling injuries. Luka Doncic and LeBron James earn top billing for the Christmas Day rematch.
FOX Sports
Doncic hits 2 big 3-pointers, Mavs top Lakers 119-115 in 2OT
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luka Doncic hit tying 3-pointers in the final seconds of regulation and the first overtime, finishing with 35 points, 14 rebounds and 13 assists in the Dallas Mavericks' 119-115 double-overtime victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night. Doncic highlighted his 56th career triple-double...
Mavs' Luka Doncic shines in clutch, outduels LeBron in 2OT win
Luka Doncic came through in the clutch again, making two stepback 3s to force overtime and double overtime in the Mavs' 119-115 win over the Lakers on Thursday.
Yardbarker
Lakers Injury Report: LA Getting Two Forwards Back Against Dallas
Though they're still banged-up, your Los Angeles Lakers will be getting two big reinforcements tonight when they do their darnedest to avoid a repeat of their miserable Christmas Day defeat to the Dallas Mavericks tonight. Per the league's latest injury report , forward Troy Brown Jr. has been officially upgraded...
Lakers star LeBron James’ injury status vs. Luka Doncic, Mavs, revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers struggled mightily without LeBron James in the mix during their matchup against the Denver Nuggets on Monday night. With their talisman sidelined, it came as no surprise that the shorthanded Lakers fell to Nikola Jokic and Co., 122-109. The good news for the Lakers is that...
FOX Sports
Nuggets take on the Clippers, look for 5th straight win
Denver Nuggets (28-13, first in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Clippers (22-21, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Denver is looking to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory over Los Angeles. The Clippers are 12-13 in conference play. Los Angeles is the leader in the...
