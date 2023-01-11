Read full article on original website
Related
etxview.com
Korean solar panel manufacturer investing $2.5 billion to expand Georgia operations
ATLANTA — A Korean solar panel manufacturing company announced plans Wednesday to expand an existing operation in Dalton and build a new plant in Cartersville. The commitment of more than $2.5 billion by Hanwha Qcells, the largest-ever single investment in solar manufacturing in the United States, will create 2,500 jobs.
etxview.com
Gov. Lamont unveils $20 million energy relief plan
(The Center Square) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has unveiled a new energy plan that pumps more money into fuel assistance to provide short-term relief for consumers, while taking steps to wean the state off fossil fuels. Under a plan unveiled this week, Lamont has directed the Connecticut Energy...
etxview.com
State’s COVID infection rate, hospitalizations decline slightly
The number of documented COVID-19 infections in Iowa has been roughly steady for the past two weeks but included a slight decrease in Wednesday’s report by the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services. The state reported 2,201 new infections in the past week among those who were not...
etxview.com
Bill would let Montana counties consolidate land use boards
A bill that proponents believe could speed up development and centralize land-use decisions was heard by a Montana Senate committee Wednesday. The Senate Local Government Committee considered Senate Bill 130, which intends to give county commissions the option to consolidate different land use boards into one body. The bill would...
etxview.com
Kemp puts tax cuts high on priority list for second term
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp vowed Wednesday to fulfill a pledge he made on the campaign trail by doubling down on a tax rebate the General Assembly passed last year. Kemp, who won reelection in November, told Georgia business and political leaders he will seek another $1 billion state income tax rebate. In addition to that, he will propose a second $1 billion rebate of property taxes Georgians pay to their local governments, which should result in a check of about $500 to each taxpayer.
etxview.com
Iowa GOP vows more conservative policies
DES MOINES — Emboldened by six years of conservative reforms under their belts and multiple elections that expanded their majorities in the Iowa Legislature, Republicans kicked off the 2023 state lawmaking session Monday by promising more conservative action — particularly on K-12 education and property taxes. The 90th...
etxview.com
Arklatex Politics: Nungesser and Governor's race
Earlier this week Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser made headlines, announcing he would not be running for governor, after all. Nungesser spoke with KTBS-3 News and explained his reasoning-which revolved around continued strengthening of Louisiana's tourism industry. "It was a difficult decision," said Nungesser, "I have a passion to want...
etxview.com
Legislative hotline available to Kansans
Information about the 2023 Kansas Legislature is just a phone call away, thanks to the State Library of Kansas’ Legislative Hotline (1-800-432-3924). Calls to the toll-free number are answered by experienced reference and research librarians at the State Library. Questions may concern legislative representation, contact information, bill status, the...
Comments / 0