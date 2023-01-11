ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Gov. Lamont unveils $20 million energy relief plan

(The Center Square) — Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has unveiled a new energy plan that pumps more money into fuel assistance to provide short-term relief for consumers, while taking steps to wean the state off fossil fuels. Under a plan unveiled this week, Lamont has directed the Connecticut Energy...
CONNECTICUT STATE
State’s COVID infection rate, hospitalizations decline slightly

The number of documented COVID-19 infections in Iowa has been roughly steady for the past two weeks but included a slight decrease in Wednesday’s report by the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services. The state reported 2,201 new infections in the past week among those who were not...
IOWA STATE
Bill would let Montana counties consolidate land use boards

A bill that proponents believe could speed up development and centralize land-use decisions was heard by a Montana Senate committee Wednesday. The Senate Local Government Committee considered Senate Bill 130, which intends to give county commissions the option to consolidate different land use boards into one body. The bill would...
MONTANA STATE
Kemp puts tax cuts high on priority list for second term

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp vowed Wednesday to fulfill a pledge he made on the campaign trail by doubling down on a tax rebate the General Assembly passed last year. Kemp, who won reelection in November, told Georgia business and political leaders he will seek another $1 billion state income tax rebate. In addition to that, he will propose a second $1 billion rebate of property taxes Georgians pay to their local governments, which should result in a check of about $500 to each taxpayer.
GEORGIA STATE
Iowa GOP vows more conservative policies

DES MOINES — Emboldened by six years of conservative reforms under their belts and multiple elections that expanded their majorities in the Iowa Legislature, Republicans kicked off the 2023 state lawmaking session Monday by promising more conservative action — particularly on K-12 education and property taxes. The 90th...
IOWA STATE
Arklatex Politics: Nungesser and Governor's race

Earlier this week Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser made headlines, announcing he would not be running for governor, after all. Nungesser spoke with KTBS-3 News and explained his reasoning-which revolved around continued strengthening of Louisiana's tourism industry. "It was a difficult decision," said Nungesser, "I have a passion to want...
LOUISIANA STATE
Legislative hotline available to Kansans

Information about the 2023 Kansas Legislature is just a phone call away, thanks to the State Library of Kansas’ Legislative Hotline (1-800-432-3924). Calls to the toll-free number are answered by experienced reference and research librarians at the State Library. Questions may concern legislative representation, contact information, bill status, the...
KANSAS STATE

