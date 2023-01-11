Read full article on original website
kinyradio.com
Coast Guard aircrew medevacs man from vessel 220 miles south of Dutch Harbor
Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Alex Morris, an aviation mechanical technician, hoists a 48-year-old man into an Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter. (Photo courtesy of U.S. Coastguard) Kodiak, Alaska (KINY) - A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak aircrew, forward-deployed to Cold Bay, medically evacuated a mariner from a...
kmxt.org
Kodiak fishermen gearing up for biggest tanner crab season in decades
Kodiak’s tanner crab fishery opens on Sunday, Jan. 15 and it’s a whopper – this year’s harvest levels are the biggest they’ve been in nearly 40 years, and fishermen are gearing up for a big season in more ways than one. Darren Platt owns the...
alaskapublic.org
Kodiak’s tanner crab fishery is set to open Sunday. But the fishermen aren’t going out.
Kodiak’s biggest tanner crab fishery in nearly 40 years is set to open on Sunday, but the fleet is standing down. Fishermen say they won’t go fishing for the prices offered by local canneries. It’s the latest wrinkle on a winter fishing season already impacted by closures and strikes.
kdll.org
South Peninsula Hospital launches pilot CNA training program
South Peninsula Hospital launched a pilot training program Monday to combat a shortage of certified nursing assistants on the lower Kenai Peninsula. The five-week in-house CNA training is funded partially through a state program called “Earn and Learn.” Communities like Kodiak and Soldotna are also participating. The first...
