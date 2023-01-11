ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kodiak, AK

kinyradio.com

Coast Guard aircrew medevacs man from vessel 220 miles south of Dutch Harbor

Coast Guard Petty Officer 1st Class Alex Morris, an aviation mechanical technician, hoists a 48-year-old man into an Air Station Kodiak MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter. (Photo courtesy of U.S. Coastguard) Kodiak, Alaska (KINY) - A Coast Guard Air Station Kodiak aircrew, forward-deployed to Cold Bay, medically evacuated a mariner from a...
KODIAK, AK
kdll.org

South Peninsula Hospital launches pilot CNA training program

South Peninsula Hospital launched a pilot training program Monday to combat a shortage of certified nursing assistants on the lower Kenai Peninsula. The five-week in-house CNA training is funded partially through a state program called “Earn and Learn.” Communities like Kodiak and Soldotna are also participating. The first...
SOLDOTNA, AK

