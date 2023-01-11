ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, AL

WRBL News 3

Lee Co. Deputy revived by Narcan after hazardous material exposure

SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WRBL) – A Lee County Sheriff’s Deputy is recovering at East Alabama Medical Center Friday night after coming into contact with a hazardous substance while doing his job. The substance may be Fentanyl, but that’s not confirmed at this hour. Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones tells WRBL around 6 p.m. Friday night […]
LEE COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Lowndes County Man Killed in Wreck

A Lowndes County man has been killed in a two-car crash. Alabama State Troopers say 33-year-old Renardo McCall of Letohatchee was driving a car that collided head-on with another car driven by 33-year-old Joshua Henderson of Wetumpka. Investigators say McCall was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred on...
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Montgomery death investigation elevated to homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department says new information has elevated a death investigation to a homicide. According to MPD, units found the body of Maurice Young, 51, of Montgomery, around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Manley Drive. That’s near Lower Wetumpka Road on the city’s north side.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Victims identified in deadly Autauga County tornado

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A devastating tornado hit Autauga County on Thursday, claiming the lives of seven people. The names of the victims were released Saturday by the Autauga County Sheriff’s Office. The deaths happened in one of the hardest hit communities of Autauga County called Old Kingston. Robert...
AUTAUGA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Trooper recovering after tree falls on patrol vehicle during storms

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency says a marine trooper was injured as strong storms swept across central Alabama Thursday afternoon. According to ALEA, the trooper’s patrol vehicle was struck by a falling tree on Elkahatchee Road near Wind Creek State Park around 1:30 p.m. in Tallapoosa County.
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
WSFA

MPD: Victim identified after Wednesday morning homicide

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department is investigating the murder of Juwan Tolliver, 25, of Montgomery. According to police, Wednesday around 6:35 a.m. MPD and Fire Medics responded to a call on the 4500 block of Narrow Lane Road near the Southern Blvd. regarding a death. Upon arrival,...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

WSFA

Off-duty Montgomery corrections officer arrested; investigation underway

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime Montgomery corrections officer has been relieved of her duties and placed on administrative leave after being arrested, according to the Montgomery Police Department. MPD initiated disciplinary proceedings against the officer, Reba Foulks, 36, after charging her with third-degree assault. The department’s investigation started Monday...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

UPDATE: Second Person Charged in Murder of Nakel Johnson

Alabama News Network has found court records that show a second person has been charged in the death of Nakel Johnson, who was abducted from a Montgomery hotel room. Those records show 55-year-old Reginald Jones is charged with capital murder in Johnson’s death. As Alabama News Network has reported,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WSFA

WSFA

Clean up efforts continue in Selma; officials provide update on relief

SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Residents in east Selma were up early Saturday morning cleaning up from the aftermath of Thursday’s tornado. “God is so good,” said Lula Wilson as she and her family raked debris from their front yard. Homes in her neighborhood were either missing roofs or...
SELMA, AL
WSFA

I-85 near Shorter reopens hours after truck’s boom hits bridge

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Interstate 85 northbound has fully reopened near Shorter in Macon County several hours after a single-vehicle crash forced lanes to close. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened around 7:38 a.m. and involved involved a boom truck that malfunctioned. The truck’s boom started to rise while the driver was traveling north along the interstate, then struck the bridge going to Macon County Rd 97.
SHORTER, AL

