Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Cruise 'Blew A Fuse' After Rival Brad Pitt Landed Golden Globe Nomination For 'Babylon,' Insider Dishes
Not having it! Tom Cruise is apparently irked that rival Brad Pitt landed a Golden Globe nomination for his latest flick, Babylon, but he didn't get one for appearing in the box office hit Top Gun: Maverick. "Tom expected to walk away with the award for best actor, so you can imagine his reaction when he wasn't even on the list — he totally blew a fuse!" a source said, according to Radar. "This was the first time in years that Tom was so sure he had a slam-dunk win he was fine-tuning his acceptance speech."An insider noted that Cruise,...
Best and Worst Dressed Celebrities at the 2023 Golden Globes: Photos of Stars on Red Carpet
After a one-year television absence, the Golden Globe Awards were back in 2023, albeit with several changes. But one thing remained the same: some stars brought their fashion A-game with major wow moments while others … failed. The guest list for the Tuesday, January 10, event gave us plenty...
Best Dressed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards
On Tuesday night, the Golden Globes attempted their comeback, two years since they last aired. In the meantime, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has promised to work at revamping the group, following the 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation exposing the lack of any Black members in the HFPA and other ethical malpractices. It has remained a big question in Hollywood whether the A-listers would come back to the Globes carpet, and if so, how much of a presence fashion would have. But as WWD reported last week, the stylists are ready to go big once again. As stylist Jennifer Austin put...
'Will We Ever See Jerrod Carmichael Again?': Golden Globes Host Shocks Social Media With Bold Quip About Tom Cruise & Scientology
Comedian Jerrod Charmichael is setting Twitter ablaze as he hosts the 2023 Golden Globe Awards. The star kicked off the show to a rather quiet crowd, with some calling him "so cringe-worthy" and a "total misfit" for running the Tuesday, January 10, show."Jerrod Charmichael is tanking badly right now," one social media declared, while another called his intro "so awkward."However, the internet was in total shock when halfway through the program, he took a dig at Scientology before Tom Cruise's Top Gun: Maverick costars Jay Ellis and Glen Powell came out to present a category."Backstage, I found these three Golden...
Actor Adam Rich dead at 54
'Eight is Enough' actor Adam Rich, who appeared in numerous television shows and movies, reportedly died in his Los Angeles residence at 54 years old
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Star Tom Cruise Has Reportedly Iced Out Will Smith Since Oscars Slap Earlier This Year
Will Smith is still dealing with the backlash of his Oscar scandal. And his former friends in Hollywood aren’t willing to help pull him back to A-list status, especially not Tom Cruise. Allegedly, Smith has been trying to “reconnect” with the Top Gun: Maverick star for months, but Cruise...
‘Brokeback Mountain’ Director Claims Heath Ledger and Jake Gyllenhaal Had ‘Friction’ on Set: There Was a ‘Clash of Styles’
Brokeback Mountain director Ang Lee claimed that Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger would have "friction" while working on the 2005 movie. During an interview with Empire magazine, which was published on Tuesday, December 20, Lee, 68, praised getting to "witness Heath and Jake develop that relationship" between their characters. "I saw it unfold right in […]
Famed Rock Star Dies
Photo byBag-O-Bucks/A & M Records via Public Domain. Famed rock star and member of the band "The Tubes" Rick Anderson has died, according to Billboard. Anderson reportedly died late last week, according to the band, after singer Re Styles died earlier this year in April. The band announced the death via Instagram, posting a series of photos. No additional details were released regarding his death.
Eddie Murphy speaks out on his Golden Globes joke about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock: 'It's all love'
Eddie Murphy made the joke about Will Smith and Chris Rock during his acceptance speech for the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2023 Golden Globes.
Salma Hayek Walked the Golden Globes Red Carpet in a Sheer Corset Gown
Leave it to Salma Hayek to bring the glitz and glamour to the 2023 Golden Globe Awards red carpet. The actor arrived at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles on Tuesday, January 10, in a sheer, flapper-inspired Gucci gown with glitzy fringe details and a stunning bustier with visible boning.
Golden Globes 2023: the full list of winners
Evan Peters, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story – WINNER. Best supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie. Niecy Nash-Betts, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Best supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie. F Murray Abraham, The White Lotus. Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient. Paul Walter Hauser,...
Don Cheadle Regretted Agreeing To Play Captain Planet When He Learned The Character Was Blue
Don Cheadle is one of his generation's most celebrated actors and showbusiness professionals, having received nominations for all four major entertainment awards — the Emmys, Grammys, Oscars, and Tonys. Following early roles in the 1980s, Cheadle rose to fame in the '90s with performances in "Devil in a Blue Dress" and "Boogie Nights." In 2004 alone, he starred in "Ocean's Eleven," "Crash," and "Hotel Rwanda," and in 2010, Cheadle joined the MCU as War Machine.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson is almost certainly the reason Dave Bautista turned down ‘Fast & Furious’
Thanks to the overwhelming success he’s experienced since making the jump to Hollywood, any wrestler-turned-actor that finds even a moderate amount of joy in the acting business is destined to be compared to Dwayne Johnson. However, Dave Bautista wants absolutely nothing to do with it. While their paths didn’t...
Elle
Jake Gyllenhaal Said His Crush Made It Hard to Film Love Scenes With Jennifer Aniston
In 2002, Jake Gyllenhaal starred across from Jennifer Aniston in The Good Girl, a movie about two lovers, with Aniston playing an unhappily married woman having an affair with her younger co-worker. There are quite a few intimate scenes in the film, and in an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Gyllenhaal was asked about what it was like filming them with Aniston.
ComicBook
Netflix Just Added One of the Best Action Movies of the Past Decade
A slew of new content has been added to Netflix to kickstart a new month but among the titles they've added is one of the best action films of the past decade, The Raid 2. The 2014 Indonesian action thriller film, a sequel to 2011's breakout The Raid: Redemption, is now available for streaming on the service, and while it's worth seeking out its predecessor, those eager for a great time (albeit a very violent one) would do good to seek it out. Some other notable movies that Netflix has added this week include Tom Cruise's Minority Report, the classic musical Grease, the first five films in the Rocky franchise, the fan-favorite Edgar Wright movie Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and the classic action film Top Gun.
Popculture
Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend
Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
theplaylist.net
‘Black Panther’: Danai Gurira Says A Deleted Scene Reveals Okoye‘s Left The Dora Milaje & Wakanda
Many details have been coming out about the making of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” this week. Director Ryan Coogler has slowly been revealing details about the original version of the screenplay written before Chadwick Boseman‘s died—a version he was sadly too sick to read and never got the chance to do so. And recently, Coogler disclosed the full original version of the story beat for beat in a new post-mortem interview.
One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend
Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
wegotthiscovered.com
Robert Downey Jr. personally urged Gerard Butler to keep churning out ‘Fallen’ sequels
Things could have turned out very differently for Gerard Butler had Olympus Has Fallen ended up losing the battle of 2013’s twin films to spiritual contemporary White House Down. It was the former that emerged victorious in the end, giving rise to a pair of sequels, with fourth installment Night Has Fallen remaining in active development.
EW.com
Mother of Dahmer victim says Evan Peters' Golden Globes win 'keeps the obsession going'
The mother of one of Jeffrey Dahmer's victims has condemned Evan Peters' recent win at the 2023 Golden Globes for his performance in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Shirley Hughes — whose son Tony Hughes was among the 17 men and boys Dahmer murdered between 1978 and 1991 — slammed the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's decision to award the actor, who played the titular Milwaukee serial killer, with the prize for Best Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.
Comments / 0