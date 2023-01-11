Read full article on original website
Arrests and blood alcohol results from the KLGR-area’s 2022 Toward Zero Deaths DWI campaign
From Nov. 23 through New Year’s Eve, Minnesota state troopers, deputies and police officers made 2,228 DWI arrests during the holiday Toward Zero Deaths DWI campaign. That is slightly up from 2,012 DWI arrests during the 2021 campaign. Here are some KLGR-area law enforcement results from the 2022 campaign:
Wisconsin man found dead in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Minn – A Wisconsin man was found dead in Polk County late Wednesday night.According to the Polk County Sheriff's office, the Polk County Emergency Communications Center received a call about an unresponsive male in the parking lot of a bar and grill at 10:25pm.Officers and first responders arrived and provided life saving measures. Despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim was identified as 50-year-old Michael Denucci from Turtle Lake, WI.The victim had previously been involved in a disturbance in the parking lot.
Drunk Minnesota Man Breaks Into House Just to Take A Bath
You know what they say, many great stories begin with alcohol. Some may think that is a sad state but you have to admit, some great stories come out of the over indulgence of libations. I can't remember doing anything quite as crazy as this guy in my drinking days....
Family of man killed by St. Paul police reaches $1.3M settlement with city
The St. Paul City Council is expected to vote Wednesday on a $1.3 million settlement with the mother, grandmother and aunt of Marcus Golden. Police officers fatally shot the 24-year-old Black man outside a St. Paul apartment building on Jan. 14, 2015. Officers said Golden drove at them at high speed when they approached him after he allegedly sent threatening messages to an ex-girlfriend.
Christopher Jones sentenced to over 21 years in prison for murder of 20-year-old Blake Swanson
MINNEAPOLIS -- A St. Paul man was sentenced to over 21 years in prison Friday for the murder of 20-year-old Blake Swanson in the summer of 2021.Christopher DeWayne Jones pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree aggravated robbery in October last year.MORE: Chris Jones, 31, Charged With Killing Blake Swanson, 20, At St. Paul's Raspberry IslandJones shot Swanson in the neck early morning on Aug. 29, 2021, and robbed Swanson's girlfriend at St. Paul's Raspberry Island.Jones is credited with 421 days of time served for his 260 month sentence.
Donald Blom, killer of Katie Poirier, dies in Minn. prison
OAK PARK HEIGHTS, Minn. (AP) — Donald Blom, the man convicted in the 1999 killing of convenience store clerk Katie Poirier in a case that shook Minnesota, has died while serving a prison sentence of life without parole, the Department of Corrections said Wednesday. Blom, 73, died Tuesday in the state’s maximum security prison at Oak Park Heights, department spokesman Aaron Swanum said, calling it “an expected natural causes death due to illness.” Corrections officials sent Blom to a Pennsylvania prison for his own safety soon after his conviction for first-degree murder in 2000. He later served time at both Oak Park Heights and a medium-security prison in Faribault. The Richfield man was accused of kidnapping Poirier, 19, of Barnum, from DJ’s Expressway Conoco on Interstate 35 in Moose Lake, where she was working alone. The abduction was caught on a chilling security video that was shown repeatedly on Minnesota TV stations at the time.
DWI Arrests in MN Up Over Holiday Season
The number of driving while intoxicated arrests in Minnesota increased this holiday season from 2021. Minnesota law enforcement’s holiday campaign against impaired driving saw 2,228 DWI-related arrests for 2022 (up from 2,012 arrests during the 2021 campaign) thanks to extra patrol vehicles on the road. From the southern-most part of the state to the Canadian border, officials saw various examples of the dangers of impaired driving.
Prison sentences given to 2 from Minnesota involved in Menominee drug trafficking operation
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Two out of three people from Minnesota involved in an out-of-state drug trafficking operation in Menominee County have been sentenced to prison. On Monday, 41-year-old Molly Ann Grove was sentenced to 6 to 20 years in prison in Menominee County Circuit Court. Grove pleaded guilty to...
Minnesota Farmers Charged with Fraud in $46 Million Scheme
MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- Two southern Minnesota organic farmers are facing federal fraud charges. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says 65-year-old James Wolf and 45-year-old Adam Olson of Cottonwood County have been charged for their roles in a $46 million organic grain fraud scheme. Court records show Wolf, a certified...
Report of gun sparks police response to Humboldt High School
Police were called to Humboldt High School Thursday after a report a student was in possession of a gun. The St. Paul Police Department says officers went to the school at around 9:45 a.m., and remain at the property Thursday afternoon. Police were still at the scene at the time...
Minnesota Driver Shares Powerful Pictures After Large Ice Chunk Hits Her Car
Lynn Cedergren of Albertville was driving down the interstate when suddenly, a huge sheet of ice flew off the top of the Slumberland truck in front of her. The ice slammed into her passenger side window, shattering the glass as she was driving down the interstate. SHATTERED GLASS. Luckily for...
Injuries Reported in School Bus Accident
Injuries reported in an accident involving a school bus Wednesday in Clearwater County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol Eric Vance Norgaard, (54) of Bemidji was injured when the westbound 2023 Honda HR-V he was driving collided with a 2021 Bluebird School Bus at the intersection of Highway 2 and Clearwater County Road 7 in Popple Township.
New Publishers Clearing House Scam Reported In Minnesota
Scams are absolutely nothing new. It seems everyday there is another one we have to be worried about. I just learned of another one, which is a common scam with a new twist that has been reported in Minnesota. We have all heard about Publishers Clearing House scams. They have...
MN law enforcement makes strong stand against legalization
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Statewide law enforcement made a firm stand against the legalization from a public safety perspective. The Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association and the Minnesota Sheriffs Association says the bill blatantly ignores the realities of the illegal drug trade and will make driving on our roads more dangerous. They also said HF 100 does not ensure a strict, robust regulatory framework is in place prior to the date when selling cannabis for recreational use would be legalized in Minnesota.
LICENSE PLATE CLERK - TRIBAL SECRETARY OFFICE/RLBCI
Close: January 26, 2023 @12:00 p.m. To provide motor vehicle registration services to the Red Lake Reservation residents. Reports to Tribal Secretary Officer, full-time position with benefits, salary; DOQ. ESSENTIAL JOB DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES:. • Responsible for collections, receipt and accountability of payments received for fees, license plates, registration tabs...
What Caused This Hole To Form In Minnesota Lake Overnight? DNR Explains And Gives Warning
Once again I found myself scrolling through posts on Facebook for ice fishing, wishing I was out there on the ice instead of at work. I ran across this bizarre picture of a hole in the ice that didn't look like something I'd seen before. It didn't appear to be from an ice fisherman. There wasn't a crack, and nothing punctured through the ice. I reached out to the person who snapped the photo.
Semi Driver Dies in Rollover Crash in Aitkin County
A 58-year-old man has died after the semi truck he was driving left the road and rolled over in Aitkin County this morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that Edward Casterlow was driving the semi northbound on Highway 65 in McGrath at the time of the crash. Casterlow, who was not wearing his seat belt, died following the crash.
Bright Flash Streaking Across Northern Minnesota + Wisconsin Seen Thursday Night
I guess I got the chance to see a once-in-a-lifetime occurrence last night. I just got home from work and was walking from my car to my backdoor when the yard just lit up. It was a quick flash and I saw the shadow of our large tree move rapidly across the snowy ground. I looked up quickly, confused, and saw a fast-moving blueish-white ball streaking across the sky.
Truckdriver Killed on Snow Covered Minnesota Highway
McGrath, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol says slippery conditions were present when a truck driver was fatally injured in a crash this morning in east-central Minnesota. The State Patrol's report on the crash indicates 58-year-old Edward Casterlow was driving a semi-truck north on Highway 65 in Aitkin County when it left the road and rolled into the ditch just before 9 AM. The tractor ended up coming to a rest on its passenger side.
[watch] Scary Video Shows Car Careen Off Minnesota Highway Bridge
A traffic camera caught the exact moment a fast-moving car slid on slippery pavement and careened right off a highway overpass in Minnesota recently. Talk about another reason to take is slow when you're driving in winter weather here in Minnesota! If you've lived here in the Land of 10,000 Frozen and Snow Covered Lakes for any length of time, you know that winter driving conditions can change quickly, and can be much more treacherous than they appear.
