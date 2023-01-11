UPMC is raising its minimum wage to $18 per hour. That speaks to a lot happening in the Pennsylvania economy. The need to fill jobs that keep businesses functioning has been a major theme for three years. It is bad enough when restaurants and retailers struggle to keep the doors open — not because of a lack of clientele but because of a lack of people to serve them. When it happens at a hospital, it can be a life-or-death problem.

