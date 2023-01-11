ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Storms, tornadoes slam South, killing at least 7 people

SELMA, Ala. — A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South on Thursday killed at least six people in central Alabama, where a tornado ripped roofs off homes and uprooted trees in historic Selma, while another person was killed in Georgia, where severe winds knocked out power to tens of thousands of people.
SELMA, AL
Letter to the editor: Red-light cameras should be banned

Regarding the article “Venkat announces traffic safety grants for Hampton, McCandless” (Jan. 5, TribLIVE): While ARLE grant projects can be worthwhile, no municipality should accept the money, since it comes from red-light cameras (which should be banned in Pennsylvania). If we had best-practice engineering and enforcement, then practically...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Editorial: What is the cost of UPMC's minimum wage hike?

UPMC is raising its minimum wage to $18 per hour. That speaks to a lot happening in the Pennsylvania economy. The need to fill jobs that keep businesses functioning has been a major theme for three years. It is bad enough when restaurants and retailers struggle to keep the doors open — not because of a lack of clientele but because of a lack of people to serve them. When it happens at a hospital, it can be a life-or-death problem.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
State employees’ off for Shapiro inauguration

Some 1,200 state government employees who report to the Capitol Complex to work have an extra long weekend ahead of them. Not only do they have Martin Luther King Day off on Monday, these non-essential employees have Tuesday off to reduce traffic and free up parking for Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro ‘s inauguration, which will take place that day outside the Capitol East Wing, along Commonwealth Avenue.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pa. Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro talks about his, and his family’s, next chapter

The Josh Shapiro Era is upon us and in a lot of very visceral ways it figures to be a lot different from the Tom Wolf Age. First is generational change, and all that entails. Wolf, who became governor at age 66, saw his first run for political office as the capstone to a successful career in business and public service. With first lady Frances, the Wolfs were empty-nesters who became grandparents while in office.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Former Allegheny County Jail officer gets 18 months in federal prison for possessing illegal shotgun

A former Allegheny County Jail corrections officer already convicted of selling illegal drugs there will serve 18 months in federal prison for possessing a sawed-off shotgun. Lewis Bagnato, 33, of Kennedy, pleaded guilty to the federal charge before U.S. District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand in August. He was sentenced on Thursday. In addition to the prison term, he must also serve three years of supervised release.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Davis sets NCAA 3-point record as Detroit Mercy beats Robert Morris

DETROIT — Antoine Davis scored 41 points with a career-best 11 3-pointers to set the NCAA career 3-point mark, and Detroit Mercy beat Robert Morris, 87-75, on Saturday. Davis made 11 of 18 3s and was 15 for 26 overall. His 11 3s gave him a career total of 513, passing Fletcher Magee, who made 509 for Wofford from 2014-19. Davis entered Saturday’s game trailing Magee and Oakland’s Travis Bader (504 3s from 2010-14).
DETROIT, MI

