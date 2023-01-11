Read full article on original website
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Storms, tornadoes slam South, killing at least 7 people
SELMA, Ala. — A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South on Thursday killed at least six people in central Alabama, where a tornado ripped roofs off homes and uprooted trees in historic Selma, while another person was killed in Georgia, where severe winds knocked out power to tens of thousands of people.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Letter to the editor: Red-light cameras should be banned
Regarding the article “Venkat announces traffic safety grants for Hampton, McCandless” (Jan. 5, TribLIVE): While ARLE grant projects can be worthwhile, no municipality should accept the money, since it comes from red-light cameras (which should be banned in Pennsylvania). If we had best-practice engineering and enforcement, then practically...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gary Bayne and Josh Fleitman: Brackenridge chief’s killing demands stronger Pa. gun laws
Amid an avalanche of horrific acts of violence across Allegheny County over the past year, the Jan. 2 killing of Brackenridge police Chief Justin McIntire is yet another traumatic and high-profile reminder of the toll of gun violence on our communities. But even more infuriating is the fact that it...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Editorial: What is the cost of UPMC's minimum wage hike?
UPMC is raising its minimum wage to $18 per hour. That speaks to a lot happening in the Pennsylvania economy. The need to fill jobs that keep businesses functioning has been a major theme for three years. It is bad enough when restaurants and retailers struggle to keep the doors open — not because of a lack of clientele but because of a lack of people to serve them. When it happens at a hospital, it can be a life-or-death problem.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
State employees’ off for Shapiro inauguration
Some 1,200 state government employees who report to the Capitol Complex to work have an extra long weekend ahead of them. Not only do they have Martin Luther King Day off on Monday, these non-essential employees have Tuesday off to reduce traffic and free up parking for Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro ‘s inauguration, which will take place that day outside the Capitol East Wing, along Commonwealth Avenue.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pa. Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro talks about his, and his family’s, next chapter
The Josh Shapiro Era is upon us and in a lot of very visceral ways it figures to be a lot different from the Tom Wolf Age. First is generational change, and all that entails. Wolf, who became governor at age 66, saw his first run for political office as the capstone to a successful career in business and public service. With first lady Frances, the Wolfs were empty-nesters who became grandparents while in office.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Jan. 13, 2023: North Hills’ Royce Parham beats buzzer; Bryce Epps breaks South Allegheny record
Royce Parham dropped a game-high 34 points and sank the game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer to lead North Hills to a 62-61 overtime victory over South Fayette in Section 4-5A boys basketball Friday night. Jake Pollaro added 13 points for North Hills (10-2, 4-0). Michael Plasko put up 29 points,...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Former Allegheny County Jail officer gets 18 months in federal prison for possessing illegal shotgun
A former Allegheny County Jail corrections officer already convicted of selling illegal drugs there will serve 18 months in federal prison for possessing a sawed-off shotgun. Lewis Bagnato, 33, of Kennedy, pleaded guilty to the federal charge before U.S. District Judge Christy Criswell Wiegand in August. He was sentenced on Thursday. In addition to the prison term, he must also serve three years of supervised release.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Davis sets NCAA 3-point record as Detroit Mercy beats Robert Morris
DETROIT — Antoine Davis scored 41 points with a career-best 11 3-pointers to set the NCAA career 3-point mark, and Detroit Mercy beat Robert Morris, 87-75, on Saturday. Davis made 11 of 18 3s and was 15 for 26 overall. His 11 3s gave him a career total of 513, passing Fletcher Magee, who made 509 for Wofford from 2014-19. Davis entered Saturday’s game trailing Magee and Oakland’s Travis Bader (504 3s from 2010-14).
Comments / 0