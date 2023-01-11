Security guard attacked after confronting trespassing suspect
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Oklahoma City Police say a security guard was attacked in a Northwest City hotel leaving him seriously injured.
Police say the security guard confronted a man for trespassing, when the suspect is said to have tried to grab the gun of the security guard.OKC: Homicide totals increase to 74 in 2022
According to the police report, during the struggle the victim “the guard” was bitten so hard a chunk was hanging from his hand.
Police caught up with the suspect, Angelo Gilliam who was arrested on several complaints including maiming.
