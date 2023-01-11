ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Lucie County, FL

Comments / 1

sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian police officers helped unresponsive man during city meeting

Three Sebastian police officers helped a man who collapsed during a Veteran’s Advisory Board meeting in the city council chambers. On Monday, January 9th, at approximately 3:00 pm, officers were dispatched to City Hall in reference to a man who was unresponsive during the meeting. “In a concerted effort,...
SEBASTIAN, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

KINGS POINT: First 2023 Arrest Is Delray Beach Drug Suspect

Resident Taken Into Custody Wednesday Afternoon In South Palm Beach County. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The first arrest in 2023 of Kings Point Delray Beach apparently involves drugs. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday arrested Gilbert Valdes of Brittany H in […]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Business owner fires shot at vagrant in Delray Beach, police say

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Delray Beach Police Department said officers responded to a reported shooting on SE 2nd Street on Thursday afternoon. Officers said an argument broke out between a business owner and a vagrant. After a while the argument turned physical and the business owner fired a shot at the person.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Suspects in custody after attempted robberies of postal employees

U.S. Postal Inspector Blanca Alvarez said two people were arrested Wednesday after they attempted to rob several U.S. Postal Service employees in Palm Beach and Broward counties. Alvarez said they are now questioning the suspects to determine if they are linked to a string of check-washing incidents in Palm Beach...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
askflagler.com

FCSO: Be Aware of Jewelry Scam

On January 11, 2023, FCSO deputies were alerted to a victim who had been defrauded earlier that day while at the RaceTrac gas station at the intersection of SR100 and Seminole Woods Boulevard. The victim told deputies that he was at the gas station fueling his vehicle when he was approached by a man claiming to be from Colorado with his family, and on vacation in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

No high-speed chase violation in deadly crash, chief says

Riviera Beach's interim police chief and its internal affairs division are at odds over a sergeant's handling of a pursuit that ended with the death of a young couple last year. D'Asia Monroe, 19, and her boyfriend, Shawn Knowles, died on March 6 when she lost control of her mother's...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
wflx.com

What training is involved for school employees to carry guns?

WPTV is digging deeper into the possibility of select Palm Beach County school employees carrying guns on campuses as Guardians. On Thursday, Superintendent Mike Burke said the school district is considering whether the Coach Aaron Feis Guardian Program has a place in Palm Beach County. The program was established in...

