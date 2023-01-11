Read full article on original website
wflx.com
Ex-DEA agent faces second-degree murder charge 5 months after road-rage incident
A Drug Enforcement Administration agent is now facing a charge of second-degree murder with a firearm, five months after a road-rage incident in Boynton Beach and death later of a 67-year-old man. On Jan. 6, the Palm Beach County State Attorney Office amended charges against Bradley Sosnowsky, 55, in connection...
Driver in fatal hit-and-run treated at methadone clinic minutes before crash
New details are being released in the case of a bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver near Lake Worth Beach.
cw34.com
Caught on Camera: 3 robbers raid Ulta store in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for three people who robbed the Ulta Beauty store in Port St. Lucie. The young men made off with more than $6,000 worth of cologne and perfume from the store off SW Village Parkway on Jan. 5. Video provided by...
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian police officers helped unresponsive man during city meeting
Three Sebastian police officers helped a man who collapsed during a Veteran’s Advisory Board meeting in the city council chambers. On Monday, January 9th, at approximately 3:00 pm, officers were dispatched to City Hall in reference to a man who was unresponsive during the meeting. “In a concerted effort,...
cw34.com
Police confirm two murder victims were Palm Beach Central High School students
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — We're learning new details about the triple homicide in Palm Springs Wednesday night. Police have now confirmed two of those young men were students at Palm Beach Central High School in Wellington. They were shot to death during an incident, that police say might...
KINGS POINT: First 2023 Arrest Is Delray Beach Drug Suspect
Resident Taken Into Custody Wednesday Afternoon In South Palm Beach County. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2023 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The first arrest in 2023 of Kings Point Delray Beach apparently involves drugs. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday arrested Gilbert Valdes of Brittany H in […]
cw34.com
Martin County Sheriff's Office warns residents of reckless drivers from other areas
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are warning residents of a recent danger in the community. On Friday, the Martin County Sheriff's Office released a video of reckless drivers from other counties. Deputies say, these criminals are using a new and dangerous tactics to avoid law enforcement. Thieves use...
Teen in critical condition after shooting at Okeechobee County home
An investigation is underway in Okeechobee County after a teen was shot at a home Wednesday morning, the sheriff's office said.
Palm Springs police seek tips after 3 killed in shooting
Palm Springs police said they are continuing to investigate a chaotic shooting that left three people dead, including what now appears to be two students from Palm Beach Central High School.
Florida woman arrested for child neglect days after winning lottery
A Florida woman's good luck ran out shortly after she won the lottery this month.
Action News Jax
St. Augustine doctor accused of inappropriately touching patients, running pill mill
ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — Police are asking for patients of a local doctor to come forward over concerns they may have interacted with them inappropriately. Police also said the doctor is facing accusations he operated a pill mill. Dr. Scott Hollington has an office on Memorial Circle near Nova...
cw34.com
Business owner fires shot at vagrant in Delray Beach, police say
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Delray Beach Police Department said officers responded to a reported shooting on SE 2nd Street on Thursday afternoon. Officers said an argument broke out between a business owner and a vagrant. After a while the argument turned physical and the business owner fired a shot at the person.
wflx.com
Suspects in custody after attempted robberies of postal employees
U.S. Postal Inspector Blanca Alvarez said two people were arrested Wednesday after they attempted to rob several U.S. Postal Service employees in Palm Beach and Broward counties. Alvarez said they are now questioning the suspects to determine if they are linked to a string of check-washing incidents in Palm Beach...
askflagler.com
FCSO: Be Aware of Jewelry Scam
On January 11, 2023, FCSO deputies were alerted to a victim who had been defrauded earlier that day while at the RaceTrac gas station at the intersection of SR100 and Seminole Woods Boulevard. The victim told deputies that he was at the gas station fueling his vehicle when he was approached by a man claiming to be from Colorado with his family, and on vacation in Florida.
Affidavit details brutal stabbing murders of elderly Florida couple
MOUNT DORA, Fla. — Court documents made public this week offer a look at what led Florida authorities to arrest a Georgia woman for the brutal stabbing deaths of an elderly couple. Vickie Lynn Williams, 50, of Savannah, was arrested Jan. 2 in the New Year’s Eve killings of...
cw34.com
Police: Aquarium thief in Port St. Lucie steals $400 piece of Coral
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was up to something fishy in Port St. Lucie. Port St. Lucie police say that on Jan. 5 around 3:45 p.m., a man stole a racquetball sized piece of Bleeding Apple Scoli Saltwater Coral valued at $400. It happened at the...
wflx.com
No high-speed chase violation in deadly crash, chief says
Riviera Beach's interim police chief and its internal affairs division are at odds over a sergeant's handling of a pursuit that ended with the death of a young couple last year. D'Asia Monroe, 19, and her boyfriend, Shawn Knowles, died on March 6 when she lost control of her mother's...
wflx.com
What training is involved for school employees to carry guns?
WPTV is digging deeper into the possibility of select Palm Beach County school employees carrying guns on campuses as Guardians. On Thursday, Superintendent Mike Burke said the school district is considering whether the Coach Aaron Feis Guardian Program has a place in Palm Beach County. The program was established in...
FOX 28 Spokane
29-year-old awaits extradition from Florida in connection to girlfriend’s homicide on Boone in July
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Spokane Police Department (SPD) identified a suspect in a homicide case from July in the 1400 block of west Boone. 29-year-old Corbin Hood called saying he found his girlfriend dead. Due to the suspicious nature of the death, SPD Major Crimes Unit detectives started investigating.
Wellington man killed after Ferrari crashes on Turnpike
A man from Wellington was killed Friday morning in a two-vehicle crash on Florida's Turnpike in Indian River County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
