Marvin G. Gault, Jr., age 97, widower of Betty Jane Carter Gault, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Martha Franks Baptist Retirement Community. He was born September 3, 1925 in Greenville, SC and was a son of the late Marvin G. Gault, Sr. and the late Virginia Folk Gault. Mr. Gault was a graduate of Presbyterian College and attended Clemson University, before being drafted . He was a US Army Veteran; having served in WWII. He was retired from Clinton Mills and was a member of Broad Street United Methodist Church.

CLINTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO